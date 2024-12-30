US Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) has demanded that Google-owned incident response firm Mandiant hand over the Salt Typhoon-related security assessments of AT&T and Verizon that, according to the lawmaker, both operators have thus far refused to give Congress.

AT&T and Verizon's networks were among those breached by China's Salt Typhoon, potentially giving Beijing long-term, persistent access to critical US networks.

"In December 2024, AT&T and Verizon both claimed that their networks were secure, but only weeks before the companies made those announcements, the U.S. government warned the breach was so significant it made it 'impossible' for agencies 'to predict a time frame on when we'll have a full eviction,'" the Democratic senator from Washington state wrote in a July 23 letter [PDF] to Mandiant Executive VP Sandra Joyce.

To get a better idea of whether the telecoms firms' claims are true, Cantwell last month sent a letter to both AT&T and Verizon requesting information about steps they took to secure their networks. Both companies told her that Mandiant had conducted security assessments following the Salt Typhoon intrusions, but the telcos refused to hand them over, according to the senator.