ITHome reported [in Chinese], China is pushing its domestic GPU efforts into uncharted territory with Lisuan Tech's first consumer and professional graphics cards, the 7G106 and 7G105.

Built on TSMC's 6nm N6 process, the 7G106 and 7G105 are powered by the company's in-house TrueGPU architecture and aim to compete directly with mid-range offerings from Nvidia and AMD. While the spotlight is on gaming performance, Lisuan is positioning these chips as multi-purpose accelerators for AI, cloud rendering, and even metaverse applications.

The consumer-focused 7G106 features 12 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, 192 texture units, 96 ROPs, and an FP32 throughput of up to 24 TFLOP/s. It features four DisplayPort 1.4 outputs with DSC 1.2b compression and supports DirectX 12 (minus ray tracing), Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0. Its single 8-pin PCIe connector also suggests a TDP of around 225W.

On the other hand, the professional 7G105 doubles memory to 24 GB with ECC, offering up to 192 GB/s of pixel fill rate, 384 GB/s of texture fill rate, and the same 24 TFLOP/s compute ceiling. Both cards include hardware-accelerated AV1 and HEVC decode up to 8K60 and encode capabilities at 8K30 for HEVC and 4K30 for AV1.

[Ed's Comment: The full specifications are displayed in a table in the source link--JR]