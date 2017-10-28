from the AI-overlords dept.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2025/07/openais-chatgpt-agent-casually-clicks-through-i-am-not-a-robot-verification-test/
Maybe they should change the button to say, "I am a robot"?
On Friday, OpenAI's new ChatGPT Agent, which can perform multistep tasks for users, proved it can pass through one of the Internet's most common security checkpoints by clicking Cloudflare's anti-bot verification—the same checkbox that's supposed to keep automated programs like itself at bay.
[...]
a user named "logkn" of the r/OpenAI community posted screenshots of the AI agent effortlessly clicking through the screening step before it would otherwise present a CAPTCHA (short for "Completely Automated Public Turing tests to tell Computers and Humans Apart") while completing a video conversion task—narrating its own process as it went.
[...]
The absurdity of an AI agent declaring it needs to prove it's "not a bot" while clicking through anti-bot measures has not been lost on observers. "In all fairness, it's been trained on human data why would it identify as a bot? We should respect that choice," joked one Reddit user in a reply.
[...]
Cloudflare's screening system, called Turnstile, often precedes actual CAPTCHA challenges and represents one of the most widely deployed bot-detection methods today. The checkbox analyzes multiple signals, including mouse movements, click timing, browser fingerprints, IP reputation, and JavaScript execution patterns to determine if the user exhibits human-like behavior. If these checks pass, users proceed without seeing a CAPTCHA puzzle. If the system detects suspicious patterns, it escalates to visual challenges.
[...]
OpenAI's Operator, an experimental web-browsing AI agent launched in January, faced difficulty clicking through some CAPTCHAs (and was also trained to stop and ask a human to complete them), but the latest ChatGPT Agent tool has seen a much wider release.
It's tempting to say that the ability of AI agents to pass these tests puts the future effectiveness of CAPTCHAs into question, but for as long as there have been CAPTCHAs, there have been bots that could later defeat them. As a result, recent CAPTCHAs have become more of a way to slow down bot attacks or make them more expensive [PDF] rather than a way to defeat them entirely. Some malefactors even hire out farms of humans to defeat them in bulk.
[...]
CAPTCHAs are just one example of the complex tasks ChatGPT Agent can handle. For example, another Reddit user showed off a photo of a load of groceries that Agent apparently purchased. "I had agent mode order me some groceries from a local supermarket while I worked yesterday for pickup this morning," the Reddit user wrote.
[...]
But ChatGPT Agent isn't perfect. Some terrible website user interfaces are apparently better than CAPTCHA checkpoints at foiling the new bot. "Your agent did way better than mine," wrote one Reddit reply. "Mine couldn't figure out how to get to the stop and shop website."
Related stories on SoylentNews:
Six Weeks of CloudFlare Stalling; Still Blocking Niche Browsers - 20250315
AI Bots Now Beat 100% of Those Traffic-Image CAPTCHAs - 20241003
Artificial Intelligence Smart Enough to Fool Captcha Security Check - 20171028
Related Stories
Computer scientists have developed artificial intelligence that can outsmart the Captcha website security check system.
Captcha challenges people to prove they are human by recognising combinations of letters and numbers that machines would struggle to complete correctly.
Researchers developed an algorithm that imitates how the human brain responds to these visual clues.
The neural network could identify letters and numbers from their shapes.
The research, conducted by Vicarious - a Californian artificial intelligence firm funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg - is published in the journal Science.
Good. Now maybe I can get past Captchas.
https://arstechnica.com/ai/2024/09/ai-defeats-traffic-image-captcha-in-another-triumph-of-machine-over-man/
Anyone who has been surfing the web for a while is probably used to clicking through a CAPTCHA grid of street images, identifying everyday objects to prove that they're a human and not an automated bot.
[...]
ETH Zurich PhD student Andreas Plesner and his colleagues' new research, available as a pre-print paper, focuses on Google's ReCAPTCHA v2, which challenges users to identify which street images in a grid contain items like bicycles, crosswalks, mountains, stairs, or traffic lights. Google began phasing that system out years ago in favor of an "invisible" reCAPTCHA v3 that analyzes user interactions rather than offering an explicit challenge.
[...]
To craft a bot that could beat reCAPTCHA v2, the researchers used a fine-tuned version of the open source YOLO ("You Only Look Once") object-recognition model, which long-time readers may remember has also been used in video game cheat bots.
For the third time in recent memory, CloudFlare has blocked large swaths of niche browsers and their users from accessing web sites that CloudFlare gate-keeps. In the past these issues have been resolved quickly (within a week) and apologies issued with promises to do better:
2024-03-11: Cloudflare checks broken again?
2024-07-08: Cloudflare checks broken yet AGAIN?
2025-01-30: Cloudflare Verification Loop issues
This time around it has been over 6 weeks and CloudFlare has been unable or unwilling to fix the problem on their end, effectively stalling any progress on the matter with various tactics including asking browser developers to sign overarching NDAs:
Re: CloudFlare: summary and status
Some of the affected browsers:
• Pale Moon
• Basilisk
• Waterfox
• Falkon
• SeaMonkey
• Various Firefox ESR flavors
• Thorium (on some systems)
• Ungoogled Chromium
From the main developer of Pale Moon:
Our current situation remains unchanged: CloudFlare is still blocking our access to websites through the challenges, and the captcha/turnstile continues to hang the browser until our watchdog terminates the hung script after which it reloads and hangs again after a short pause (but allowing users to close the tab in that pause, at least). To say that this upsets me is an understatement. Other than deliberate intent or absolute incompetence, I see no reason for this to endure. Neither of those options are very flattering for CloudFlare.
I wish I had better news.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday July 30, @09:57PM
Oh, big fucking surprise. These bot-checks are just theater anyway. They are mostly just an excuse to lock out oddball browsers, script blockers, and ad blockers.
There has NEVER been any reason why a bot can't emulate a person, other than the point of using a bot is to guzzle, guzzle, guzzle, guzzle content.
I could be mistaken, but I was under the vague impression part of the point of making a user wait for "verification" to complete was to see if their client tried make additional connections to the site while waiting. If so, then possibly a bot. Or just me trying to open multiple windows.