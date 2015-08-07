from the why-blogging-matters dept.
Blogger Manuel "Manu" Moreale, based in Italy, reflects on interviewing people weekly about their blogs for a few years now.
The thing I wanted to spend some time reflecting on though, is not the significance of having done something every day for 100 weeks (something I honestly dont care too much about) but why all this matters. Not the series nor the interviews. Why blogs matter and why the people behind them matter.
He has published his 100th such interview this week. Like all upstanding bloggers he even has an RSS feed.
Previously:
(2015) Blogging in Bangladesh - Hazardous Duty Pay Needed
Related Stories
A gang armed with machetes has hacked a secular blogger to death at his home in Dhaka in the fourth such murder in Bangladesh since the start of the year, an activist group and police have said.
Niloy Chatterjee, who used the pen-name Niloy Neel, was murdered on Friday after the men broke into his flat in the capital's Goran neighbourhood, according to the Bangladesh Blogger and Activist Network, which was alerted to the attack by a witness.
"They entered his room in the fifth floor and shoved his friend aside and then hacked him to death. He was a listed target of the Islamist militants," the network's head Imran H Sarker, told the AFP news agency.
Chatterjee, 40, was a critic of religious extremism that led to bombings in mosques and the killing of numerous civilians, Sarker said.
First found here: http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2015/08/fourth-secular-bangladesh-blogger-hacked-death-150807102408712.html
Search led to these sites: http://www.itv.com/news/2015-08-07/machete-wielding-gang-kill-blogger-in-his-home/
http://www.firstpost.com/world/dhakas-secular-claims-get-increasingly-blood-soaked-as-another-bangladeshi-blogger-is-killed-2383420.html
http://www.nirapadnews.com/english/2015/08/07/news-id:29841/