Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Manuel Moreale on Why Blogs Matter

posted by hubie on Thursday July 31, @07:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the why-blogging-matters dept.
Career & Education

canopic jug writes:

Blogger Manuel "Manu" Moreale, based in Italy, reflects on interviewing people weekly about their blogs for a few years now.

The thing I wanted to spend some time reflecting on though, is not the significance of having done something every day for 100 weeks (something I honestly dont care too much about) but why all this matters. Not the series nor the interviews. Why blogs matter and why the people behind them matter.

He has published his 100th such interview this week. Like all upstanding bloggers he even has an RSS feed.

Previously:
(2015) Blogging in Bangladesh - Hazardous Duty Pay Needed

Original Submission


«  FreeBSD 15.0’S Installer to Gain Option to Install a Full KDE Plasma Desktop Environment

Related Stories

Blogging in Bangladesh - Hazardous Duty Pay Needed 49 comments

Runaway1956 writes:

A gang armed with machetes has hacked a secular blogger to death at his home in Dhaka in the fourth such murder in Bangladesh since the start of the year, an activist group and police have said.

Niloy Chatterjee, who used the pen-name Niloy Neel, was murdered on Friday after the men broke into his flat in the capital's Goran neighbourhood, according to the Bangladesh Blogger and Activist Network, which was alerted to the attack by a witness.

"They entered his room in the fifth floor and shoved his friend aside and then hacked him to death. He was a listed target of the Islamist militants," the network's head Imran H Sarker, told the AFP news agency.

Chatterjee, 40, was a critic of religious extremism that led to bombings in mosques and the killing of numerous civilians, Sarker said.

First found here: http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2015/08/fourth-secular-bangladesh-blogger-hacked-death-150807102408712.html
Search led to these sites: http://www.itv.com/news/2015-08-07/machete-wielding-gang-kill-blogger-in-his-home/
http://www.firstpost.com/world/dhakas-secular-claims-get-increasingly-blood-soaked-as-another-bangladeshi-blogger-is-killed-2383420.html
http://www.nirapadnews.com/english/2015/08/07/news-id:29841/

Original Submission

This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Manuel Moreale on Why Blogs Matter | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.