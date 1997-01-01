The Guardian posted a very thoughtful article about manipulation on the Web:
Many nations already enshrine a right not to be defrauded, and even a right not to be deceived. If a company sells you a new medicine, falsely claiming that it prevents cancer, it can be punished. If a firm convinces you to buy a new smartphone, saying that it has state-of-the-art features when it doesn't, it will have violated the law. But in the current era, many companies are taking our time and money not by defrauding or deceiving us, but by practising the dark art of manipulation.
They hide crucial terms in fine print. They automatically enrol you in a programme that costs money but does not benefit you at all. They make it easy for you to subscribe to a service, but extremely hard for you to cancel. They use "drip pricing", by which they quote you an initial number, getting you to commit to the purchase, only to add a series of additional costs, knowing that once you've embarked on the process, you are likely just to say "yeah, whatever". In its worst forms, manipulation is theft. It takes people's resources and attention, and it does so without their consent.
Manipulators are tricksters, and sometimes even magicians. They divert the eye and take advantage of people's weaknesses. Often they exploit simple ignorance. They fail to respect, and try to undermine, people's capacity to make reflective and deliberative choices. A manipulator might convince you to buy a useless health product, not by lying, but by appealing to your emotions, and by painting seductive pictures of how great you will feel once you use the product. Or they might tell you an anecdote about someone just like you, who used a supposed pain-relief product and felt better within 12 hours. Anecdotes have real power – but they can be profoundly misleading.
More insidiously still, manipulators might know about, and enlist, some of the central findings in contemporary behavioural economics, the field that explores how people depart from perfect rationality. All of us are vulnerable in this regard, subject to the "cognitive biases" elaborated by Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky, Richard Thaler and others, that affect our behaviour. These can be hard to recognize, and harder still to overcome.
For example, human beings tend to suffer from "present bias". We care a lot about today and tomorrow, but the future is a foreign country, Laterland, and we are not sure we are ever going to visit. Tactics like "buy now, pay later" take advantage of this. Another bias is "loss aversion"; we tend to dislike losses a lot more than we like equivalent gains. That's why advertisers might claim "you can't afford not to" buy their product. Inertia is a powerful force, and companies exploit "status quo bias" by automatically subscribing you to something in the knowledge that even if it's possible to opt out, many won't bother.
So, manipulation is all around us, and rarely punished. But if we aim to create a right not to be manipulated, we will have to specify what we are talking about. A moral right can define manipulation broadly. A legal right should focus on the worst cases – the most egregious forms of trickery, those that are hardest to justify and that are most likely to impose real harm.
[...] The underlying principle should be one of personal autonomy, which means that hidden fees and costs should be banned too. We know that rules designed to bring those fees and costs into the open can do a great deal of good. A couple of recent examples from the US: in 2024, the Department of Transportation created a rule that requires airlines and ticket agents to disclose charges for checked baggage, carry-on baggage, changing or cancelling a reservation and so on up front.
[...] But consumer protection is only the start. In 1890, two lawyers, Samuel Warren and Louis Brandeis, proposed a new right: the right to privacy. [...]
The right not to be manipulated now is a lot like the right to privacy back in 1890. At this stage, we cannot identify the full scope, and the appropriate limits, of that new right. The protection of consumers and investors is urgent. How it might apply to politics is a more delicate matter, and lawmakers will need to tread cautiously there.
One thing is clear, though: manipulation is a threat to our autonomy, our freedom and our wellbeing. We ought to be taking steps to fight back.
What specific laws does your country have protecting consumers?
I got into an argument with a friend a while ago, he's a manipulative asshole. Tell people what they want to hear -- to try and get them to do what you want them to do.
He was genuinely confused. I tells people comforting things -- because that makes people comfortable. Of course he tells them what they want to hear, because they don't want to hear what they don't want to hear. It's politeness.
Intent matters. Intent is nigh impossible to legislate. Basically, "manipulation" means different things to different people. How will you legislate against, "That's why advertisers might claim 'you can't afford not to' buy their product" ? Will you say that it's illegal to state an encouraging (defined how?) exaggeration? Then, are we getting into the realm of legislated truth?
As the article starts out, fraud is already illegal. Red Bull says it will give you wings. This isn't fraud because it's not plausible. "You can't afford not to," -- only you know if you can or can't, and any reasonable person will say that it's obviously not a factual statement. So - can of worms.
You can't legislate decent human interaction. It's a case-by-case basis, every case is different, and you can't even expect people to know the best possible interaction on each case. (Oh, did you mean only for advertisers?...)
This will turn into something where only the state can engage in propaganda.
Um, no, many such cases. See almost every marketing product for food nutrition or supplementation, and most big pharma "prevention" lifetime prescription meds. The heavier its marketed (and some has been marketed very heavy handedly indeed) the less likely it is to have a positive effect, or so it seems in many cases.
If a product actually works, like, I donno, stitches in an emergency room, they don't need to spend hundreds of millions on TV ads and funded "research" with predetermined conclusions, etc. The harder its pushed by marketing people the less likely it is to help you.
Marketing since 1997 [nih.gov], anyways, modulo some fine print and hastily spoken disclaimers.
I'm gonna delve a little off-topic for a moment. In my mid-20s some of my work had been noticed and I got a job offer for literally double the money on a much more serious public-facing project than I had ever been part of before. Basically it was "move to a town you dream of living in, more money, and here's a golden resume-addition." And I freaked out and hoped it'd go away like a sane person. 🥴
The ONLY downside was that I might fail and end up right back where I was, it's not like I'd suddenly have to find new employable skills or anything like that. Something in my brain was just terrified of it and I don't even really remember a single compelling reason why. I don't know why we over-rate losses over gains but it definitely applies to me. Logic and rationality took over, I took the gig, and it all ended up exceedingly well. I even participated in a podcast about it recently! Hehe. But I will never forget a few nights I had where I wished that problem would just go away. Glad to know I'm not the only defective human out there.
The term is post-Y2K however, the technique goes back a LONG way. I've never purchased a car or house without extensive drip pricing manipulation.
Cable TV and older cell phone service would see to fit.
The phone company used to be the worst at it, a POTS line for a modem used to be like $6 before all the mergers but they'd try to stack multiple $5/month charges on top of it "how can you live without call waiting" "well its a modem-only line so I actively don't want call waiting"