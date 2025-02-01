Lawsuit: Meta may have seeded porn to minors while hiding piracy for AI training:
Porn sites may have blown up Meta's key defense in a copyright fight with book authors who earlier this year said that Meta torrented "at least 81.7 terabytes of data across multiple shadow libraries" to train its AI models.
Meta has defeated most of the authors' claims and claimed there is no proof that Meta ever uploaded pirated data through seeding or leeching on the BitTorrent network used to download training data. But authors still have a chance to prove that Meta may have profited off its massive piracy, and a new lawsuit filed by adult sites last week appears to contain evidence that could help authors win their fight, TorrentFreak reported.
The new lawsuit was filed last Friday in a US district court in California by Strike 3 Holdings—which says it attracts "over 25 million monthly visitors" to sites that serve as "ethical sources" for adult videos that "are famous for redefining adult content with Hollywood style and quality."
After authors revealed Meta's torrenting, Strike 3 Holdings checked its proprietary BitTorrent-tracking tools designed to detect infringement of its videos and alleged that the company found evidence that Meta has been torrenting and seeding its copyrighted content for years—since at least 2018. Some of the IP addresses were clearly registered to Meta, while others appeared to be "hidden," and at least one was linked to a Meta employee, the filing said.
According to Strike 3 Holdings, Meta "willfully and intentionally" infringed "at least 2,396 movies" as part of a strategy to download terabytes of data as fast as possible by seeding popular high-quality porn. Supposedly, Meta continued seeding the content "sometimes for days, weeks, or even months" after downloading them, and these movies may also have been secretly used to train Meta's AI models, Strike 3 Holdings alleged.
The porn site operator explained to the court that BitTorrent's protocol establishes a "tit-for-tat" mechanism that "rewards users who distribute the most desired content." It alleged that Meta took advantage of this system by "often" pirating adult videos that are "often within the most infringed files on BitTorrent websites" on "the very same day the motion pictures are released."
These tactics allegedly gave Meta several advantages, making it harder for Strike 3 Holdings' sites to compete, including potentially distributing the videos to minors for free without age checks in states that now require them.
"Meta specifically targeted Plaintiffs' content for distribution in order to accelerate its downloads of vast amounts of other content," the lawsuit said. And while Meta claimed that it "wrote a script to intentionally limit distributing popular books on BitTorrent," Strike 3 Holdings believes "discovery will likely show" Meta "continuously" distributed its adult videos specifically as a strategy to get around the BitTorrent protocol.
So far, Strike 3 Holdings says it has documented at least five episodes in which Meta "hand-picked" adult videos from a specific site for "intense periods of distribution" to avoid seeding other content it was sourcing through BitTorrent.
"The only reason to incur the server and bandwidth expense of remaining in a swarm for these long durations is to leverage the extended distribution as tit-for-tat currency in order to efficiently download millions of other files from BitTorrent," Strike 3 Holdings alleged.
[...] Asked for comment on the lawsuit, a Meta spokesperson told Ars, "We're reviewing the complaint, but don't believe Strike's claims are accurate."
[...] Meta also allegedly attempted to "conceal its BitTorrent activities" through "six Virtual Private Clouds" that formed a "stealth network" of "hidden IP addresses," the lawsuit alleged, which seemingly implicated a "major third-party data center provider" as a partner in Meta's piracy.
An analysis of these IP addresses allegedly found "data patterns that matched infringement patterns seen on Meta's corporate IP Addresses" and included "evidence of other activity on the BitTorrent network including ebooks, movies, television shows, music, and software." The seemingly non-human patterns documented on both sets of IP addresses suggest the data was for AI training and not for personal use, Strike 3 Holdings alleged.
Perhaps most shockingly, considering that a Meta employee joked "torrenting from a corporate laptop doesn't feel right," Strike 3 Holdings further alleged that it found "at least one residential IP address of a Meta employee" infringing its copyrighted works. That suggests Meta may have directed an employee to torrent pirated data outside the office to obscure the data trail.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday July 31, @09:35PM
So is this what Meta does at its new super secret AI-lab? Downloading porn, "for the AI". But it is not only porn. It's some sort of fancy ethically sourced deluxe interracial porn. Non of that normal lowbrow tits and arse stuff. I thought Zuck was down for the white cause now with his new maga-friends. Not watching large black cocks in tiny white holes. I guess we pegged what Mark secretly desire ...
So what did the AI learn from all those terabytes of porn? Beyond fucking with humanity ...