Microsoft tries to predict all the jobs where humans are doomed by the AI-overlords. It's a bit odd. They are basically predicting that everything that requires some kind of creativity or artistic endeavors will be replaced by AI. But all the hard manual labor will not. So sort of the exact opposite of what we wanted? We wanted machines to do all the boring hard work so we, the humans, could do the artistic and creative things. Now we are just going to be slaves to the machines then? Servants refilling their coolant and washing the server room floors.

Jobs least at risk are the once that require a body. Interacting with something else, another body or a large heavy machine. That is until the robot-ai-overlords come along and take those to. Then it's the Matrix farm for us all ...

https://www.windowscentral.com/artificial-intelligence/microsoft-reveals-40-jobs-about-to-be-destroyed-by-and-safe-from-ai

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/publication/working-with-ai-measuring-the-occupational-implications-of-generative-ai/?msockid=3e17f0da45306c3d2926e6e2445b6d7d