Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Research Tries to Predict Jobs Most Impacted (i.e., Lost) by AI

posted by jelizondo on Saturday August 02, @01:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the sent-to-the-matrix-farm-up-north dept.
Career & Education News

looorg writes:

Microsoft tries to predict all the jobs where humans are doomed by the AI-overlords. It's a bit odd. They are basically predicting that everything that requires some kind of creativity or artistic endeavors will be replaced by AI. But all the hard manual labor will not. So sort of the exact opposite of what we wanted? We wanted machines to do all the boring hard work so we, the humans, could do the artistic and creative things. Now we are just going to be slaves to the machines then? Servants refilling their coolant and washing the server room floors.

Jobs least at risk are the once that require a body. Interacting with something else, another body or a large heavy machine. That is until the robot-ai-overlords come along and take those to. Then it's the Matrix farm for us all ...

https://www.windowscentral.com/artificial-intelligence/microsoft-reveals-40-jobs-about-to-be-destroyed-by-and-safe-from-ai

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/publication/working-with-ai-measuring-the-occupational-implications-of-generative-ai/?msockid=3e17f0da45306c3d2926e6e2445b6d7d

Original Submission


«  Intel Confirms It Will Dramatically Cut Its Workforce By The End Of 2025
This discussion was created by jelizondo (653) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Microsoft Research Tries to Predict Jobs Most Impacted (i.e., Lost) by AI | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.