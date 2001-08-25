According to Tea's preliminary findings, the breach allowed access to approximately 72,000 images, broken down into two groups: 13,000 images of selfies and photo identification that people had submitted during account verification and 59,000 images that were publicly viewable in the app from posts, comments and direct messages.

Those images had been in a "legacy data system" that contained information from more than two years ago, the company said in statement. "At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that current or additional user data was affected."

[...] In the privacy section on its website, Tea says: "Tea Dating Advice takes reasonable security measures to protect your Personal Information to prevent loss, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration and destruction. Please be aware, however, that despite our efforts, no security measures are impenetrable."

Tea said it has launched a full investigation to assess the scope and impact of the breach.