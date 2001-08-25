Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hackers Steal Driver's Licenses, Private Data of Women Who Signed up for App that Lets Them Rate Men

posted by jelizondo on Sunday August 03, @01:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the rate-my-driver's-license-picture dept.
Security

fliptop writes:

This week, an app for women called "Tea" become the #1 downloaded app on the Apple App Store. Unfortunately for the women, the app also required them to give the developer a picture of their ID and location details for verification. Today, someone hacked it and put nearly 60 gigabytes of private data on 4chan:

According to Tea's preliminary findings, the breach allowed access to approximately 72,000 images, broken down into two groups: 13,000 images of selfies and photo identification that people had submitted during account verification and 59,000 images that were publicly viewable in the app from posts, comments and direct messages.

Those images had been in a "legacy data system" that contained information from more than two years ago, the company said in statement. "At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that current or additional user data was affected."

[...] In the privacy section on its website, Tea says: "Tea Dating Advice takes reasonable security measures to protect your Personal Information to prevent loss, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration and destruction. Please be aware, however, that despite our efforts, no security measures are impenetrable."

Tea said it has launched a full investigation to assess the scope and impact of the breach.

Original Submission


«  Modern Tattooers Meet Their Ancient Match with the Ice Mummies of Siberia
This discussion was created by jelizondo (653) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Hackers Steal Driver's Licenses, Private Data of Women Who Signed up for App that Lets Them Rate Men | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.