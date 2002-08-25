Hackers on Planet Earth (HOPE) In Person and Virtual Tickets Being Sold

Hackers on Planet Earth (HOPE) 16 is scheduled for August 15-17 2025. In Person as well as Virtual tickets are on sale now.

The Hackers on Planet Earth (HOPE) conference series is a hacker convention sponsored by the security hacker magazine 2600

Talks so far!

For an example of past content, here is the page for HOPE XV "Talks" with recordings from 2014.

If you're like me, you're cheap and will just wait for the talks from #16 to (hopefully) drop at the site, but I thought I would post the information about this event anyway for those who may be interested.