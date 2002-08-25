from the oh-Joe-where-have-you-gone dept.
Coffee prices rise as U.S. imposes tariffs on top exporter Brazil:
World coffee prices rose today, but gains were muted overall as traders continued to hold out hope that the United States could exempt coffee from its 50% trade tariff on most Brazilian goods.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped a 50% tariff on Brazil to fight what he has called a "witch hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro, but excluded some key sectors, like energy and orange juice.
Coffee has not yet been excluded from the 50% tariff, raising the prospect that trade between the world's largest coffee producer and the top consumer of the commodity could be severely disrupted.
Brazil's coffee exporters said in a statement they would continue to push for exemptions. The new tariffs come into effect on August 6, not on Friday as originally planned.
"Another week until 50% comes into effect. Most (sector participants are) still hoping for a general coffee exclusion. I think it's unlikely," said a Europe-based trader at a top global coffee trade house.
Prices are expected to rise in the short term if a 50% tariff is imposed, with a major upheaval in global trade flows likely as supplies are redirected to new destinations.
(Score: 3, Informative) by SomeGuy on Monday August 04, @11:36AM (1 child)
To quote Airplane II: The Sequel:
Elaine Dickinson: [On P.A] Ladies and gentlemen, please calm down. Please listen to me! I want to tell you what's going on with the ship! Thank you. We've been thrown off course just a tad.
Tad Woman: Miss? What exactly is "a tad?"
Elaine Dickinson: In space terms, that's about half a million miles. The bumps you feel are asteroids smashing into the hull of the ship. Also we're flying without a navigational system and can't seem to change course.
Dr. Stone: Miss, are you telling us absolutely everything?
Elaine Dickinson: Not exactly. We're also out of coffee.
[the passengers, who stayed calm for the other disastrous announcement, become hysterical]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 04, @11:41AM
Soon we'll be seeing coffee smuggling into the USA, similar to un-taxed cigarettes. Organized crime will quickly move into this market.
(Score: 1) by echostorm on Monday August 04, @11:41AM (1 child)
El Salvador makes great coffee.
So does Ethiopia, Kenya, Columbia and Costa Rica
Tariffs:
Ethiopia: 10% baseline tariff on green coffee imports.
Colombia: 10% baseline tariff on green coffee imports. A previously threatened 25% tariff was retracted.
Brazil: 50% tariff on all goods, including coffee, effective August 1, 2025, in addition to the 10% baseline tariff.
Kenya: 10% baseline tariff on green coffee imports. No additional reciprocal tariffs apply.
Costa Rica: 10% baseline tariff on green coffee imports.
If Brazil doesn't want to play ball and continue to (whether you feel that election was fraudulent of not) commit human rights abuses, there are plenty of countries that will happily pick up the slack. I suspect they will be changing their mind quickly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 04, @11:45AM
Trans-shipment of Brazilian coffee (so it appears to be from another country) seems much more likely, given that (first Google hit), "On average it takes about 5 years for the coffee bush to reach maturity; at which point it yields approximately one pound of roasted coffee per year."
Supply chains are (often) difficult and time consuming to change.