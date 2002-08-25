World coffee prices rose today, but gains were muted overall as traders continued to hold out hope that the United States could exempt coffee from its 50% trade tariff on most Brazilian goods.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped a 50% tariff on Brazil to fight what he has called a "witch hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro, but excluded some key sectors, like energy and orange juice.

Coffee has not yet been excluded from the 50% tariff, raising the prospect that trade between the world's largest coffee producer and the top consumer of the commodity could be severely disrupted.

Brazil's coffee exporters said in a statement they would continue to push for exemptions. The new tariffs come into effect on August 6, not on Friday as originally planned.

"Another week until 50% comes into effect. Most (sector participants are) still hoping for a general coffee exclusion. I think it's unlikely," said a Europe-based trader at a top global coffee trade house.

Prices are expected to rise in the short term if a 50% tariff is imposed, with a major upheaval in global trade flows likely as supplies are redirected to new destinations.