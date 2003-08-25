A United Nations report seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs has revealed: UN reports are not widely read.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed countries yesterday on the report, produced by his UN80 reform task force that focused on how staff implement thousands of mandates given to them by bodies like the General Assembly or Security Council.

He said last year that the UN system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the UN secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20 per cent increase since 1990.

"The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point," Guterres said.