World News: United Nations report finds UN reports aren't widely read:
A United Nations report seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs has revealed: UN reports are not widely read.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed countries yesterday on the report, produced by his UN80 reform task force that focused on how staff implement thousands of mandates given to them by bodies like the General Assembly or Security Council.
He said last year that the UN system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the UN secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20 per cent increase since 1990.
"The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point," Guterres said.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Fnord666 on Tuesday August 05, @12:47AM
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday August 05, @01:16AM
Many many reports are written solely to convince a target audience that some kind of research has been performed. The research may not have been performed, and the audience frequently doesn't get past the first page or two, but the very existence of the report serves the purpose. I'd bet a bunch of toner would get saved by replacing lengthy printed reports in boardrooms with the first 10 pages, the back 2-3 pages, and about 40 pages of either blank paper or a standard reusable page of lorem ipsum in between.
Also relevant to the UN specifically: Diplomats might propose that the UN write reports about a problem in an effort to embarrass their opposition, or propose writing reports as a way to delay action when the action is going to be against the interests of their own government. As in "You say there's a genocide happening where my government is targeting $X people? We are doing no such thing, and would be happy to sponsor a measure where the UN sends a team to report on what's happening there. Surely you wouldn't be against this kind of fact-finding, would you?"
