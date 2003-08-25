A vastly powerful earthquake that radiated out from the eastern Russian coast on Wednesday has caused a significant tsunami but hasn’t disrupted communications or cloud computing services.

According to the US Geological Service, the magnitude 8.8 quake struck on July 30 at 09:24:50 local time (UTC+10:00). The Service’s list of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded lists only five more powerful seismic events. Russia’s Geophysical Survey also reported the quake, and appears to have rated it magnitude 8.9.

Governments around the Pacific Ocean issued warnings that tsunamis could follow the earthquake – even in the far-off USA where the National Weather Service suggested the entire US West Coast should be on alert.

Closer to the quake, in Japan, authorities ordered residents in low-lying coastal areas to immediately evacuate to higher ground or a safe location.

But we’ve seen no reports of outages at communication or cloud computing facilities, or at chipmaking plants.