Clouds, Sub Cables, Report No Impact From Monster Quake

posted by mrpg on Monday August 04, @03:15PM   Printer-friendly
A vastly powerful earthquake that radiated out from the eastern Russian coast on Wednesday has caused a significant tsunami but hasn’t disrupted communications or cloud computing services.

According to the US Geological Service, the magnitude 8.8 quake struck on July 30 at 09:24:50 local time (UTC+10:00). The Service’s list of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded lists only five more powerful seismic events. Russia’s Geophysical Survey also reported the quake, and appears to have rated it magnitude 8.9.

Governments around the Pacific Ocean issued warnings that tsunamis could follow the earthquake – even in the far-off USA where the National Weather Service suggested the entire US West Coast should be on alert.

Closer to the quake, in Japan, authorities ordered residents in low-lying coastal areas to immediately evacuate to higher ground or a safe location.

But we’ve seen no reports of outages at communication or cloud computing facilities, or at chipmaking plants.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Monday August 04, @04:20PM

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 04, @04:20PM (#1412412)

    But we’ve seen no reports of outages at communication or cloud computing facilities, or at chipmaking plants.

    I'd worry more about reactor coolant systems given what happened last time. But now that's old news.

    I wonder about things like nuclear aircraft carriers tied up to a pier, what do they do if there's a risk of washing that dude a couple miles on shore? You can't really cool it anymore once its damaged and high and dry on land in a disaster zone.

