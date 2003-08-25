It takes just minutes to charge a solid-state battery. That might not sound like a big deal until you consider that the lithium-ion battery in your phone or electric car can take nearly an hour to reach 80% charge.

In a comprehensive new review, researchers from the University of California, Riverside, detail the growing promise — and remaining pitfalls — of solid-state batteries, SSBs.

"Solid-state batteries are moving closer to reality every day," says Cengiz S. Ozkan, a mechanical engineering professor and co-lead author of the study. "Our review shows how far the science has come and what steps are needed next to make these batteries available for everyday use."

Solid-state batteries function much like their liquid-electrolyte counterparts in the sense that they move lithium ions between anode and cathode during charging and discharging. But instead of using a flammable liquid (an electrolyte) to ferry those ions, SSBs rely on solid materials: ceramics, polymers, or sulfide-based compounds that are chemically stable, non-volatile, and highly efficient.

This change does more than eliminate fire risks. Solid materials also make it possible to use pure lithium metal as an anode — an ultra-thin layer that stores more energy per gram than conventional graphite anodes. That translates to lighter batteries with higher capacity and longer lifespans.

"By removing the liquid and using stable solid materials instead, we can safely push more electricity into the battery at once, without the risks of overheating or fires," Ozkan explains.

Where today's lithium-ion batteries can degrade after just 1,000 charge cycles, solid-state batteries have been shown to maintain over 90% of their capacity even after 5,000 cycles. That could mean a battery life of 15–20 years, doubling the typical lifespan for electric vehicles.

[...] Despite the progress, commercialization remains a challenge. SSBs are still expensive and difficult to manufacture at scale. Materials must be extremely pure, processed under pressure, and often protected from oxygen and moisture.

Interface problems — where the solid layers meet — still plague performance. Poor contact and chemical reactions between the electrolyte and electrode can lower conductivity and shorten battery life.

To solve these problems, scientists are turning to advanced manufacturing techniques and computational modeling. Adding buffer layers, experimenting with doped materials, and tailoring sintering conditions are just a few of the strategies in play.

[...] Companies like Toyota, Samsung, QuantumScape, and Solid Power are investing heavily in SSB tech. One Chinese firm, Qing Tao Energy, claims to be producing solid-state batteries at 100 MWh per year and expanding toward 10 GWh. Still, mass-market readiness could be years away.

[...] Solid-state batteries are inching closer to transforming how we power our world — from cars to computers, and maybe even to Mars. But for all their promise, they still require careful engineering, massive investment, and some fundamental science to be fully understood and implemented.