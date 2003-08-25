from the we-didn't-start-the-fire dept.
Solid state are miles ahead lithium-ion, but several breakthroughs are still needed before mass adoption:
It takes just minutes to charge a solid-state battery. That might not sound like a big deal until you consider that the lithium-ion battery in your phone or electric car can take nearly an hour to reach 80% charge.
In a comprehensive new review, researchers from the University of California, Riverside, detail the growing promise — and remaining pitfalls — of solid-state batteries, SSBs.
"Solid-state batteries are moving closer to reality every day," says Cengiz S. Ozkan, a mechanical engineering professor and co-lead author of the study. "Our review shows how far the science has come and what steps are needed next to make these batteries available for everyday use."
Solid-state batteries function much like their liquid-electrolyte counterparts in the sense that they move lithium ions between anode and cathode during charging and discharging. But instead of using a flammable liquid (an electrolyte) to ferry those ions, SSBs rely on solid materials: ceramics, polymers, or sulfide-based compounds that are chemically stable, non-volatile, and highly efficient.
This change does more than eliminate fire risks. Solid materials also make it possible to use pure lithium metal as an anode — an ultra-thin layer that stores more energy per gram than conventional graphite anodes. That translates to lighter batteries with higher capacity and longer lifespans.
"By removing the liquid and using stable solid materials instead, we can safely push more electricity into the battery at once, without the risks of overheating or fires," Ozkan explains.
Where today's lithium-ion batteries can degrade after just 1,000 charge cycles, solid-state batteries have been shown to maintain over 90% of their capacity even after 5,000 cycles. That could mean a battery life of 15–20 years, doubling the typical lifespan for electric vehicles.
[...] Despite the progress, commercialization remains a challenge. SSBs are still expensive and difficult to manufacture at scale. Materials must be extremely pure, processed under pressure, and often protected from oxygen and moisture.
Interface problems — where the solid layers meet — still plague performance. Poor contact and chemical reactions between the electrolyte and electrode can lower conductivity and shorten battery life.
To solve these problems, scientists are turning to advanced manufacturing techniques and computational modeling. Adding buffer layers, experimenting with doped materials, and tailoring sintering conditions are just a few of the strategies in play.
[...] Companies like Toyota, Samsung, QuantumScape, and Solid Power are investing heavily in SSB tech. One Chinese firm, Qing Tao Energy, claims to be producing solid-state batteries at 100 MWh per year and expanding toward 10 GWh. Still, mass-market readiness could be years away.
[...] Solid-state batteries are inching closer to transforming how we power our world — from cars to computers, and maybe even to Mars. But for all their promise, they still require careful engineering, massive investment, and some fundamental science to be fully understood and implemented.
Review paper: Shang et al.Nano Energy, Volume 142, Part B, September 2025, 111232. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nanoen.2025.111232
Previously:
• A Solid-State Battery Breakthrough May be Taking Shape in Maryland
• A Pinch of Salt Boosts Aluminum Batteries
• A New Lithium-air Battery Design Promises Unprecedented Energy Density• Solid-State Batteries Line Up for Better Performance
• Solid State Battery in Toyota EV Expected 2021 - Others to Follow
Related Stories
Toyota's game-changing solid-state battery en route for 2021 debut
A trip of 500 km on one charge. A recharge from zero to full in 10 minutes. All with minimal safety concerns. The solid-state battery being introduced by Toyota promises to be a game changer not just for electric vehicles but for an entire industry.
The technology is a potential cure-all for the drawbacks facing electric vehicles that run on conventional lithium-ion batteries, including the relatively short distance traveled on a single charge as well as charging times. Toyota plans to be the first company to sell an electric vehicle equipped with a solid-state battery in the early 2020s. The world's largest automaker will unveil a prototype next year.
[...] Solid-state batteries are expected to become a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries that use aqueous electrolyte solutions. The innovation would lower the risk of fires, and multiply energy density, which measures the energy a battery can deliver compared to its weight.
It would take roughly 10 minutes to charge an electric vehicle equipped with a solid-state battery, cutting the recharging time by two-thirds.
https://techxplore.com/news/2021-05-solid-state-batteries-line.html
A new study, led by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign materials science and engineering professor Paul Braun, postdoctoral research associate Beniamin Zahiri, and Xerion Advanced Battery Corp. director of research and development John Cook, demonstrates how control over the atomic alignment of solid materials can improve the cathode-solid electrolyte interface and stability in solid-state batteries. The results are published in the journal Nature Materials.
"With batteries, it's not just materials that are important, but also how the atoms on the surfaces of those materials are arranged," Zahiri said. "Currently, solid-state battery electrodes contain materials with a large diversity of surface atom arrangements. This leads to a seemingly infinite number of electrode-solid electrolyte contact interface possibilities, all with different levels of chemical reactivity. We are interested in finding which arrangements lead to practical improvements in battery cycle life, energy density and power."
The researchers said an electrolyte's stability controls how many charging and discharging cycles a battery can handle before it starts to lose power. Because of this, scientists are in a race to find the most stable electrolyte materials.
A new lithium-air battery design promises unprecedented energy densityA potentially transformative technology for electrifying transportation:
A new paper published in Science describes the chemistry behind a novel lithium-air battery, an innovative design which could potentially provide way more energy density than traditional li-ion battery technology. It could serve as a real breakthrough for the battery market and a possible revolution for transportation and heavy-duty vehicles such as airplanes, trains and even submarines.
The new battery can sustain more than 1,000 recharge cycles with just a small five percent drop in energy efficiency and zero impact on coulombic efficiency. This means that all the initial battery material was still active, with no irreversible side reactions during the charge/recharge cycles.
The design conceived by researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology uses a solid electrolyte based on a ceramic-polyethylene oxide composite, which is safer and more efficient compared to liquid electrolytes. Ceramic and polymer materials used as solid electrolytes have their own downsides when used separately but when combined, they can provide both the high ionic conductivity of ceramic and the high stability of the polymer.
The composite electrolyte was able to work at room temperature, a first for lithium-air batteries. According to Mohammad Asadi, assistant professor of chemical engineering at Illinois Tech, the solid-state electrolyte "contributes around 75 percent of the total energy density." There is still room for further improvement and by minimizing the thickness without compromising performance, the new design could achieve a "very, very high" energy density.
The lithium-air battery could potentially store one kilowatt-hour per kilogram or higher, which is four times greater than current lithium-ion technology. A lithium-air battery based on lithium oxide (Li2O) formation, the Science article says, can theoretically deliver an energy density that is "comparable to that of gasoline."
(DOI: https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abq1347)
I think it was takyon who said, a few years ago now: ".... announcements of new batteries with promises of increased power and capacity are made almost daily. Let me know when they arrive in the marketplace ....". Perhaps this one will be different. [JR]
https://spectrum.ieee.org/aluminum-battery
This sustainable, solid-state electrolyte design outlives lithium-ion batteries
Electric vehicles( EVs) and green energy sources rely heavily on batteries to store electricity. Currently, more than 75 percent of the world's energy storage depends on batteries that contain lithium, an expensive mineral that's subject to volatile pricing. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries themselves can be volatile, too, because they use a flammable electrolyte that can catch fire when overcharged.
Now, a group of scientists based in Beijing believes that aluminum offers a better solution. Aluminum is the third-most abundant mineral in the Earth's crust and costs about one-quarter as much as lithium. And if built right, aluminum-based batteries may offer longer life expectancy and a safer, more sustainable design than their volatile counterparts. Led by scientists from the Beijing Institute of Technology and the University of Science and Technology Beijing, the group has found a way to stabilize aluminum batteries that can last far longer.
Aluminum-ion (Al-ion) batteries have been the subject of research for years. But previous attempts have generally used ionic liquid electrolytes, which can lead to anode corrosion, especially in humid conditions. Other researchers have used gel polymer electrolytes, halfway between liquid and solid-state alternatives, but these tend to have low conductivity. This team of researchers took a different approach and added a pinch of salt—namely, an inert aluminum fluoride salt—to a liquid electrolyte containing aluminum ions, creating a solid-state electrolyte.
Well, more than a pinch of salt, really. The salt has a porous 3D structure, which allows it to act like a rigid sponge that absorbs and stabilizes the liquid, yet still allows the ions to move more freely. This increases conductivity of the material, and the result is a solid composite material that cannot leak. The researchers also coated the electrodes with a thin layer of material that helps prevent crystals of aluminum from forming, which would degrade battery performance over time.
"Our research shows that a stable, recyclable solid-state electrolyte can improve aluminum-ion batteries by solving issues like corrosion, safety, and long-cycle life, making them a potential alternative to lithium-based batteries," says Shuqiang Jiao, a professor of electrochemical engineering at the University of Science and Technology Beijing.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
In a quiet corner of Beltsville, Maryland, a new chapter in battery technology is unfolding. Ion Storage Systems, a company that began as a university research project, has emerged as a leading contender in the race to commercialize solid-state batteries – a technology long promised but rarely delivered at scale.
After a recent visit to the company's Maryland facility, The Wall Street Journal concluded that Ion Storage Systems stands out as a company with a real chance of achieving this long-sought breakthrough. Backed by the US Department of Energy and private investors, Ion's batteries are now rolling off the production line, with early units already being tested by the Department of Defense and major electronics manufacturers.
Solid-state batteries are often described as the holy grail of energy storage. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, which use a liquid electrolyte and a graphite anode, solid-state batteries replace the liquid with a solid ceramic material and often use lithium metal as the anode.
This design promises a host of benefits: higher energy density, faster charging, longer lifespan, and, crucially, greater safety. Traditional lithium-ion cells are prone to overheating and, in rare cases, catching fire. The solid ceramic separator in Ion's design is nonflammable, dramatically reducing that risk.
[...] Manufacturing these batteries is no small feat. The ceramic layer must be produced in meticulously clean environments, using processes more akin to semiconductor fabrication than traditional battery assembly. Ion recently invested in advanced sintering furnaces to expand its ceramic production, positioning itself to scale up from pilot production to commercial volumes. The company's new 33,000-square-foot facility employs 75 people, with plans to double that number as production ramps up.
Ion's batteries have already achieved impressive technical milestones. The company's cells have achieved over 1,000 charge cycles in laboratory tests, retaining more than 80% of their capacity – a key requirement for consumer electronics and electric vehicles. Unlike many solid-state prototypes that require external pressure to maintain contact between layers, Ion's design is fully compressionless and anodeless, simplifying manufacturing and integration into existing products.
[...] If Ion can continue to meet its technical and manufacturing milestones, the implications are far-reaching. Solid-state batteries could enable electric vehicles with significantly longer range, smartphones that last days on a single charge, and even the electrification of heavy equipment and aircraft.
For the US and its allies, developing this technology domestically is also a strategic priority, offering a chance to reduce reliance on foreign battery suppliers and leapfrog competitors in the global energy transition.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Tuesday August 05, @10:17AM
Assuming an average driving distance of 1000 km per month, and a conservative rcharge range of 250km that's one charge per week. At 5000 charge cycles I get more like 100 years for the battery life.
I guess AI summaries even of scientific papers still have issues with math...