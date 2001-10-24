This black hole flipped its magnetic field:
The magnetic field swirling around an enormous black hole, located about 55 million light-years from Earth, has unexpectedly switched directions. This dramatic reversal challenges theories of black hole physics and provides scientists with new clues about the dynamic nature of these shadowy giants.
The supermassive black hole, nestled in the heart of the M87 galaxy, was first imaged in 2017. Those images revealed, for the first time, a glowing ring of plasma — an accretion disk — encircling the black hole, dubbed M87*. At the time, the disk's properties, including those of the magnetic field embedded in the plasma, matched theoretical predictions.
But observations of the accretion disk in the years that followed show that its magnetic field is not as stable as it first seemed, researchers report in a paper to appear in Astronomy & Astrophysics. In 2018, the magnetic field shifted and nearly disappeared. By 2021, the field had completely flipped direction.
"No theoretical models we have today can explain this switch," says study coauthor Chi-kwan Chan, an astronomer at Steward Observatory in Tucson. The magnetic field configuration, he says, was expected to be stable due to the black hole's large mass — roughly 6 billion times as massive as the sun, making it over a thousand times as hefty as the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.
In the new study, astronomers analyzed images of the accretion disk around M87* compiled by the Event Horizon Telescope, a global network of radio telescopes. The scientists focused on a specific component that's sensitive to magnetic field orientation called polarized light, which consists of light waves all oscillating in a particular direction.
By comparing the polarization patterns over the years, the astronomers saw that the magnetic field reversed direction. Magnetic fields around black holes are thought to funnel in material from their surrounding disks. With the new findings, astronomers will have to rethink their understanding of this process.
While researchers don't yet know what caused the flip in this disk's magnetic field, they think it could have been a combination of dynamics within the black hole and external influences.
"I was very surprised to see evidence for such a significant change in M87's magnetic field over a few years," says astrophysicist Jess McIver of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, who was not involved with the research. "This changes my thinking about the stability of supermassive black holes and their environments."
Messier 87 [wikipedia.org] is a supergiant elliptical galaxy in the constellation Virgo.
One note of interest is that it is spewing this enormous jet of energetic plasma.
[Hubble image] [wikimedia.org]
It was from this story: Black Hole Shot a Beam Through Space. NASA Snapped Stunning Footage [soylentnews.org]
The link there is to Veritassium, who did a wonderful job explaining it. Since I don't know the internals of a black hole, I don't have any way of knowing if a black hole has fluid or rigid innards, or if it can have three axes of rotation.
I did a little research for Earth since my earlier post:
It doesn't look like the weight of polar ice accretion is going to upset our stability anytime soon. We would have to go through one helluva ice age first, and even then, need more water. Look at our meridial circumference ( over the poles ) versus equatorial circumference and resulting elevations. To get that much water to the poles, as Ice, is helluva lot of water we don't have.
For all practical purposes, we are already an oblate spheroid ( deformed by rotation ) already in minimal energy spin state. Ignorance screwed up our rocket, but we now understand why.
So...
Avoid future regret. Forget that long rotating cylinder habitat depicted in "Rendezvous with Rama". Keep with "2001: A Space Odyssey" for designing space habitats.
So, then, why does rifling and spinning a bullet stabilize it? Shouldn't it want to go end over end too?