Reducing industrial animal use can help to shrink our carbon footprint and boost health—but doing so means we need nutritious meat alternatives that are also tasty and affordable.
The researchers say that by using combinations of different proteins from plants, fungi, insects, microbial fermentation, and cultivated meat, we could create tasty, nutritious, and sustainable alternatives to animal products.
As well as tackling environmental concerns, hybrids could also help to address the health and ethical impact of livestock farming such as animal welfare, zoonotic disease, and antimicrobial resistance.
"Hybrid foods could give us a delicious taste and texture without breaking the bank or the planet," said first author Prof David L. Kaplan from Tufts University in the US. "Using protein alternatives needn't necessarily come with financial, taste, or nutritional costs."
For example, by drawing on the fibrous texture of mycelium, the sensory and nutritional qualities of cultivated meat, the nutrition and sustainability of insects, the proteins, pigments, enzymes, and flavors from microbial fermentation, and the abundance and low cost of plants, hybrids could combine the best of each protein source, say the authors.
But to make this happen, the researchers call for regulatory review and academic and industry cooperation to overcome hurdles and find the best possible protein combinations for our health, sensory, environmental, and cost needs.
"To succeed, we need research and cooperation across science, industry, and regulators to improve quality, scale production, and earn consumer trust," added Prof Kaplan.
The researchers investigated different protein sources: plants (for example, soy products like tofu), insects (processed into flours and blended into foods), mycelium-based products (such as vegan commercial meat analogs), cultivated meat grown in bioreactors, and microbial fermentation products (such as proteins, pigments, enzymes, and flavors).
They assessed the strengths and weaknesses of each protein source and considered how to harness the best qualities of each—both with and without animal meat. For example, while plant proteins are cheap and scalable, they often lack the flavor and texture of meat. Meanwhile, cultivated meat more closely mimics animal meat but is expensive and hard to scale. Mycelium can add natural texture, while insects offer high nutrition with a low environmental footprint.
The researchers reviewed various combinations to compare their sensory and nutritional profiles, consumer acceptance, affordability, and scalability.
They found that while every protein source has drawbacks, combining them can overcome many of these limitations. In the short term, plant–mycelium hybrids appear most economically viable because they are scalable, nutritious, and already used in commercial products.
In the longer term, plant–cultivated meat hybrids may become more desirable, as even small amounts of cultivated cells can improve taste, texture, and nutrition once production costs fall and capacity expands.
They also point to early studies which found that substantial fractions of meat in burgers or sausages can be replaced with plant proteins without reducing consumer acceptance, and even small additions of cultivated meat or mycelium can improve the taste, texture, and nutrition of plant-based products.
"No single alternative protein source is perfect, but hybrid products give us the opportunity to overcome those hurdles, creating products that are more than the sum of their parts," said senior author Prof David Julian McClements from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, US.
As well as benefits, each protein source presents its own limitations which must be addressed before their resulting hybrids can become mainstream meat alternatives, according to the researchers.
The processing necessary for cultivating meat or combining proteins brings high costs and difficulties with scaling up production. Some protein sources need more consistent, less fragmented regulation, and others, like insect protein, face high consumer skepticism.
Many edible insects are highly nutritious and environmentally friendlier to raise than animals, and over two billion people worldwide already regularly eat insects—but consumers in developed countries are often less willing to do so.
Another concern is that many current plant-based meat alternatives require numerous ingredients and extensive processing, and are therefore classified as ultra-processed foods (UPFs), which consumers may view as unhealthy.
Observational studies show correlations between high UPF consumption and adverse health outcomes, though causation has not been established. However, the authors note that hybrids—by drawing on the natural benefits of each source—could help reduce our reliance on additives and heavy processing.
The researchers are therefore working to ensure these products are healthy as well as acceptable to consumers. Future research, they say, should focus on optimizing protein sources, developing scalable production methods, conducting environmental and economic analyses, and using AI to identify new hybrid combinations and processing methods.
More information: Hybrid alternative protein-based foods: designing a healthier and more sustainable food supply, Frontiers in Science (2025). DOI: 10.3389/fsci.2025.1599300
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 03, @12:38AM (7 children)
Psychologically, I have a big aversion to eating bugs.
Although I consider them fine for birds and reptiles.
I guess I associate bugs with unsanitary places, or full of nauseating goo.
The thought of having an insect in my mouth is reason for a lot of spitting, and even puking, until I have assured myself I am rid of all traced of it.
I do not think I can be re-educated. But the younger generation is far more accepting of marketing skills.
Chemically, sans chitin, and bug shit, there shouldn't be anything in it that would harm me. I believe some processed foods I eat are far worse.
But psychologically, bugs simply trip off my gag reflex.
Something inside me simply does not identify a bug as food. It is something I normally associate with filthy things that just seeing it makes me feel I need to go wash.
But then, I haven't seen what food processors can do with it yet. They may well mask out the cues that trip off my gags.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 03, @01:33AM (2 children)
Sorry. it's too late for you(grin). Not even beer is safe.
From https://www.wyff4.com/article/gross-but-true-you-unknowingly-eat-bugs-every-day/9931927 [wyff4.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @05:44AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @11:14AM
You can keep telling yourself that, but when have food manufacturers ever put quality ahead of profit? Adding 1% insect parts to 100kg of otherwise pristine chocolate means you now have 101kg of chocolate. To a real businessman, not adding those bugs is just leaving money on the table.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Reziac on Friday October 03, @02:40AM (2 children)
Chitin is highly allergenic. There's one reason not to eat bugs.
If one actually does the math, it turns out that pound for pound of usable protein, cows are about 20 times more efficient than grasshoppers, and that assumes no cost in harvesting the grasshoppers' feed (and that they never get loose in your crops). Cows mostly harvest their own feed.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @05:50AM (1 child)
Citation please?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feed_conversion_ratio#Conversion_ratios_for_livestock [wikipedia.org]
FWIW I think aquaculture should score quite well, better than insects - farmed fish can be quite efficient.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @05:34PM
> farmed fish can be quite efficient.
I seem to remember someone setting up a bug zapper over a fish pond...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 06, @12:07AM
Shrimp, do you eat them? Or any other ocean bug?
(Score: 3, Funny) by DadaDoofy on Friday October 03, @01:19AM (4 children)
"The researchers say that by using combinations of different proteins from plants, fungi, insects, microbial fermentation, and cultivated meat, we could create tasty, nutritious, and sustainable alternatives to animal products."
Why? You eat fungus and bugs if you want. I'll stick to my A5 Wagyu and occasionally, some nice foie gras.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 03, @03:43AM (2 children)
Is your anti-fungus bias causing you to miss out on delightful sauteed mushrooms with your steak?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 03, @10:16AM (1 child)
There's a world of difference between 'delightful sauteed mushrooms' and the highly processed 'Quorn-alike' abominations that they're talking about here.
I'm a veggie, but make the meals for my highly carnivorous family and I fucking hate with a passion 'meat substitutes'.
Here's a story, and you can believe it or think I'm havering if you like, it doesn't change the facts. We were given a box of Quorn based vegetarian sausages to try, they were duly made, tasted¹ and found to be disgusting, so much so that even our late dog, a most serious and expert purloiner of the carelessly unguarded sausage, turned her nose up at them, so out to the foxes and crows they went.
Three days later they were still there, all the other scraps were gone but the bloody Quorn sausages were still sitting. There were obvious signs that the foxes and crows had tried them (and going by the size of some of the beak marks, so had our resident Robins) and found them wanting, even the damn insects and slugs appeared to be avoiding them, so they were bagged and binned.
--
¹ Not by me, it's been nearly 50 years now since I last ate meat and, quite frankly, I've never seen either the point or logic of ersatz meat produce as a vegetarian, and I'll be buggered if I'll ever even begin to understand why anyone would think that meat eaters would want to eat the fucking dreck in preference to the real thing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Friday October 03, @06:59PM
Yeah most of these mock meats gross me out too. I don't want to be reminded of animal flesh when I tuck into a veggie meal. That said, they seem fairly trendy among certain demographics, and almost anything that reduces sales for the meat industry is a win in my book.
error count exceeds 100; stopping compilation
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Friday October 03, @11:25AM
Their entire point is enjoyment of the humiliation ritual of forcing other people to eat it against their will.
Yeah, its pretty much exactly the type of people you'd expect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 03, @01:30PM
You go ahead and eat your bugs, I'll be grilling this nice steak over here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @05:41AM
You know where you can get proteins from plants, fungi, insects and microbial fermentation? Garbage heaps. 🤣