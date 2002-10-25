NASA boss says US should have 'village' on Moon in a decade:
IAC 2025 If the USA's space strategy succeeds, it will run a "village" on the moon in a decade, NASA administrator Sean Duffy told the International Aeronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney today.
Duffy appeared in a session featuring the heads of space agencies from the USA, China, Japan, India, Europe, and Canada. Readers will likely have noted the absence of Russia, a longtime space player, from that list.
The NASA boss seemingly hinted at one reason Russia's space boss is not at the Congress when he said the USA "comes in peace" to space. "We have not been in the business of taking people's land," Duffy said.
Asked what success looks like for NASA in a decade, Duffy said "We are going to have sustained human life on the moon. Not just an outpost, but a village." And a nuclear-powered village at that after NASA recently issued an RFI seeking commercial help to build a nuclear reactor on Luna
Duffy also predicted that a decade from now NASA will also have "made leaps and bounds on our mission to get to Mars" and "be on the cusp of putting human boots on Mars."
The theme for this year's IAC is "Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth". Duffy's take on that is how to sustain human life in space, an objective he said is NASA's prerogative because it alone among US government agencies has a remit for exploration. He pointed out that other US government agencies have the job of considering terrestrial stability and earthly resilience, and that NASA must focus on exploration,
The other space agency heads at the event took a different view.
When European Space Agency (ESA) director general Josef Ashbacher had his turn on stage, he offered a very different vision of sustainability by pointing out that the agency he leads freely shares data from its earth observation satellites. "I am glad that we at ESA are working for the betterment of the planet," he said.
V Narayanan, the chair of India's Space Research Organization (ISRO) said ensuring food and water resources is his agency's top goal in space. Lisa Campbell, the President of the Canadian Space Agency said that when her country first orbited an earth observation satellite it had to pay private sector organizations to use its data. "Now they want it," she said, before announcing CA$5 million ($3.6 million) to fund studies on biodiversity from space. The president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Dr Hiroshi Yamakawa, reminded attendees that Japan recently launched its third greenhouse gas observation satellite.
The deputy administrator of China's National Space Agency (CNSA) Zhigang Bian said his country has launched 500 earth observation satellites. He sent a little murmur around the auditorium when he said China participates in a constellation of such sats shared by members of the BRICS bloc – a loose alliance that recently expanded its membership beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Diplomatic types see BRICS expansion as China developing institutions that rival existing blocs – on Earth and in space.
Zhigang also said China is working to make space sustainable with new measures to track orbiting debris, manage traffic in space, and provide alerts to warn if spacecraft are at risk. He said China believes those measures are necessary because the growing mega-constellations of broadband satellites increases risks for all users of space.
"China is currently researching active removal of space debris," he said.
JAXA's Dr Yamakawa said Japan's private sector outfit Astroscale is probably three years away from capturing and de-orbiting a satellite, but that doing so won't solve the space junk problem.
"We think the debris issue is one we must cope with," he said. "There is not enough time to solve for this."
Dr Yamakawa also suggested collaboration between spacefaring nations makes extraterrestrial exploration more sustainable, and pointed to the forthcoming JAXA/ISRO collaboration on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission that will see a Japanese H3 rocket carry an Indian lander and a Japanese rover.
ISRO's V Narayanan said the mission will supersize India's previous Chandrayaan moon missions, by sending a 6,800kg lander and 300kg rover, up from the 600kgs and 25kgs sent by 2023's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Saturday October 04, @12:34AM (3 children)
What will the moon village be named?
Trump Lunar?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 04, @03:07AM
LunarMax, for illegal aliens
(Score: 3, Funny) by ls671 on Saturday October 04, @12:43PM (1 child)
About village of the sun?: https://www.musixmatch.com/lyrics/Frank-Zappa/Village-of-The-Sun [musixmatch.com]
I am pretty sure it will be very sunny there for periods of about 2 weeks about once every month.
Everything I write is lies, including this sentence.
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Tuesday October 07, @03:06PM
But it'd be in freezing dark for the other two weeks.
Unless, maybe, the village is situated on a high ridge at one of the lunar poles. Then, it'll get near constant light at an oblique angle. So it could be named the village of the dim sun
(Score: 4, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday October 04, @01:55AM (5 children)
There is all sorts of things I "should" do as well.
But my means to do it do not exist. Money, time, and expertise. I wonder if anyone even remembers how to get the heat shield tiles attached properly.
The only people in the US that have done such things are either pushing up daisies or retired and by now, functionally obsolete. Without passing on what they learned. We basically threw away what we empirically learned because we couldn't afford to keep it.
This is something China is going to have to do, advancing the state of the art of rocketry while they are at it. Their findings, like ours, will be classified.
We no longer have those myriads of smaller engineering companies made up of passionate aviation and electronics pioneers in labs. They have been replaced by marketing executives well versed in legal maneuvering and psychology, trained to "read people like a book". Paid at a level high enough they are above the laws of physics. Worse, any incoming engineer will come in subordinate, and either play the game or look for another job. Modern engineers have to comply with the laws of physics or their stuff won't work, and also have the political skills to keep funders pleased. The latter comes into play as the engineers , knowing exactly what's fixing to happen, bow to politics long enough to either climb the ladder into management, or find somewhere else where attention to detail won't ruin their career with negative performance evaluations.
We no longer have the post WW2 flood of technically trained people. By 1990, most of them were already out of the American workplace. Without passing on their skills. It's even hard to find someone who can fix a car these days without factory support. There are still good mechanics out there. If in Southern California, look for older Mexicans - they excelled in fixing things, and they taught it to their kids, so their kids would not be forced into buying what the modern factories are making.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday October 04, @03:38AM (3 children)
I think it's worth mentioning SpaceX here. They are a moderately large company these days, over 13k employees according to Wikipedia. But they don't have a supply chain of "myriads of smaller engineering companies" (most of the gear they use for design and manufacture is supplied from outside, but the actual manufacture chain of their rockets is mostly internal, and highly focused in a few facilities). Their CEO (Elon Musk) is heavy marketing. Their employees are mostly pretty young - few post-war staff there. By the narrative above, they should just be another piddling also-ran. But they aren't, instead being the largest and cheapest provider of orbital launch services in the world - including some heavily subsidized competitors in US, Russia, Europe, China, and India. There's some truth to your post, but there's also some falseness, and we should think about why that is.
A big one is that most of the world, including China, are just into space because it's supposed to be important. There's no consideration of economics or creating a healthy market. They have public funds and they're spending those funds in space. As the US and Russia demonstrate, that's not enough. The huge SpaceX innovation is higher launch frequency. For example, Starlink not only fills a market niche in internet services that was poorly served, but it supports a large number of Falcon 9 launches.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday October 04, @11:51AM (2 children)
I'm fairly sure that if Elon tweeted (or x:ed) something today he would have thousands of, more or less, suitable volunteers to go to the moon asap. China doesn't even have to ask for volunteers, they'll just assign some military people. So it's not a lack of people that would not jump at the opportunity to go. It's that they probably wouldn't survive there for long, as soon as the logistics chains to earth hits a snag they are all doomed. Which can be good or bad, bad in that they could all just starve to death or have something else horrible happen to them, but I guess the logistics chain is also a form av control-mechanism. Dependency on Earth so they don't get any fancy ideas up there.
They are probably doing space stuff cause of those reasons. But it's also a way to somehow show that they are technically competent. They are showing off. Hoping that it will pay off sometimes in the future. After all if you are first to the moon, can establish and maintain a permanent settlement there that will grow then the Moon (or Mars or other body) is more or less yours. It's not so much the others can do about it.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday October 04, @03:55PM (1 child)
You won't have a permanent settlement without figuring the logistics chain problem. The key is what's technically called "in situ resource utilitization" (ISRU) or living off the land. Create self-sustaining systems using local resources that don't have strong dependence on a logistics chain to Earth. These can be quite primitive compared to Earth. For example, replacing high tech computers from Earth with simple vacuum tube devices or sophisticated space suits with crude, mobile environmental enclosures boxes (man-sized to mobile home sized).
The big obstacles will be finding chemical resources like nitrogen or hydrogen. If it's just not there, then even with high efficiency recycling, you'll need the resource from somewhere.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aafcac on Sunday October 05, @10:24PM
That's certainly an issue, a bigger issue though would be that you can't actually live on the Moon very long and expect to come back to Earth. The body adapts to changes in gravity fairly quickly and the main reason why we can have people on space stations is because they're _just_ in orbit and we can relatively easily swap personnel whenever there's a mission to deliver supplies. A similar mission to the Moon would be far less frequent and I'm guessing most of them would probably be unmanned for practical reasons as even with more modern technology, it's still not exactly the safest trip.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday October 05, @04:33PM
Pretty much. The only way those things are happening is if the robber barons figure out a way of siphoning most of the money off for themselves. The poor and working classes just do not have the kind of disposable income to be able to pay the taxes necessary for something like that. At this point, the economy has been hollowed out tot he point where I don't know how much longer we can go before we either start taxing the robber barons or there are outright lynchings of the public officials that are complicit in this.
As far as the cars go, if the cars were still as simple as they were in 1990, you'd have no difficulty finding people that could do the work without factory support. Modern cars are much, much more complicated and have a bunch of black boxes that techs don't have any way of addressing other than replacing the entire part. In the past, they may have been able to physically repair some of the pieces that had broken without getting a new one.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 04, @03:14AM
Ten years is a very short time, you have to plan, build, hire and train staff, and you have to get all those prisoners up there
Quote of the day:
"We have not been in the business of taking people's land" *cough*
(Score: 2) by Username on Saturday October 04, @01:46PM (4 children)
Most successful villages pop up around ports or forks in a river for trade, around coal/gold mines, logging camps, etc.
What resources does this village have that will make people come to it? Will it just be a military base protecting us from mooninites?
Why should there be a village of people on the moon?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday October 04, @01:56PM
Someone has to protect the amusement park. Or more seriously I guess Science. As far as I know there is nothing we want to grow on the moon as far as space-crops are concerned. We might/will do it tho just as a backup for sending food from earth. I don't know if we know for sure yet but the assumption is that there is a lot of precious minerals and metals on the moon. So lunar mining. Questions naturally is if we need to have a human mining colony there or if it can be done by robots, in the future. After all it's not five guys with pickaxes (we are miners on the moon ...).
That or the moon is just a logistics point for the further colonization of the galaxy. We have to build our eventual Deathstar someplace.
But then we can probably say the same about certain spots on earth. Why on earth are there people living there? It has nothing. It might have had something at some point or been important for some geographical reason back in ye' olden days. But today?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday October 04, @02:45PM
Perhaps a small cozy NASA village will provide a nice suburb for the residents of the giant SpaceX metropolis to visit.
Like the jokes about how the NASA Artemis project doesn't require too much along the lines of backup emergency contingency plans for the government's return to the moon, because by the time NASA gets back there, the SpaceX lunar coast guard will likely have extensive rescue facilities should NASA require their services.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 04, @03:01PM
I think putting the Village People on the moon would be cool!
N - A - S - A...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday October 04, @04:01PM
It has the potential to be a cheaper source of material for orbit than Earth. No atmosphere and a much lower delta-v to get stuff into space means that you can launch stuff directly from the surface. And it would be a good source for oxygen, basic metals like iron and aluminum (maybe titanium too), and glass (and other silicon derived materials like silicone).
Any heavy industry that can use lunar resources could be offshored to the Moon from Earth.
Any activity that is location independent like computation (cryptocurrency and AI development for today's uses).
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 04, @03:03PM (1 child)
This is what you get when oligarchs are in charge. Vanity nonsense. There's absolutely no fucking point building a "village on the moon". However there's a lot of fucking point preventing our own planet being consumed by narcissists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 04, @03:12PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ledow on Monday October 06, @10:21AM
Everything is 10 years away. It's amazing.
And let me just point out: We haven't fed a single human enough food for a single day with food that was grown outside Earth.
Not one. Not once. Not even in an experiment.
So when you put this village on the Moon... what are they going to eat? Because everything's going to need to be sent up regularly, in bulk, in advance.
Then when you talk about Mars... guess what... it's orders of magnitude more difficult and expensive to do that. Literally one food parcel would be launching from Earth before the other had even landed on Mars, AND you better hope that one doesn't get lost in transit because it's MONTHS until the next one.
The problems of colonisation are not GETTING to the place (though I will remind you that we've only stood on the moon a handful of times, briefly, and that was 50 years ago and we haven't done it since). It's surviving on it. And pretty important to that survival is things like food. Which, currently, we're still ENTIRELY dependent on Earth for. Which means a rocket launch every month or so just to keep a handful of people alive.
The thing about the Moon landings was that we solved DOZENS of problems at the same time, quite definitively. Oxygen, CO2 removal, using the toilet, exercising, communication, small lightweight computing power, etc. We invented the tech we needed as we went and it was ready before we went.
This time around, we're making grandiose claims about living up there permanently and you can't even get a sandwich without firing it up there in a rocket.