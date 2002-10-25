https://phys.org/news/2025-09-side-moon-colder-lunar.html
The interior of the mysterious far side of the moon may be colder than the side constantly facing Earth, suggests a new analysis of rock samples co-led by a UCL (University College London) and Peking University researcher.
The study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, looked at fragments of rock and soil scooped up by China's Chang'e 6 spacecraft in 2024 from a vast crater on the far side of the moon.
The research team confirmed previous findings that the rock sample was about 2.8 billion years old, and analyzed the chemical make-up of its minerals to estimate that it formed from lava deep within the moon's interior at a temperature of about 1,100 degrees C—about 100 degrees C cooler than existing samples from the near side.
Co-author Professor Yang Li, based at UCL's Department of Earth Sciences and Peking University, said, "The near side and far side of the moon are very different at the surface and potentially in the interior. It is one of the great mysteries of the moon. We call it the two-faced moon. A dramatic difference in temperature between the near and far side of the mantle has long been hypothesized, but our study provides the first evidence using real samples."
Co-author Mr. Xuelin Zhu, a Ph.D. student at Peking University, said, "These findings take us a step closer to understanding the two faces of the moon. They show us that the differences between the near and far side are not only at the surface but go deep into the interior."
The far side has a thicker crust, is more mountainous and cratered, and appears to have been less volcanic, with fewer dark patches of basalt formed from ancient lava.
In their paper, the researchers noted that the far side of the interior may have been cooler due to having fewer heat-producing elements—elements such as uranium, thorium and potassium, which release heat due to radioactive decay.
Previous studies have suggested that this uneven distribution of heat-producing elements might have occurred after a massive asteroid or planetary body smashed into the far side, shaking up the moon's interior and pushing denser materials containing more heat-producing elements across to the near side.
Other theories are that the moon might have collided with a second, smaller moon early in its history, with near-side and far-side samples originating from two thermally different moonlets, or that the near side might be hotter due to the tug of Earth's gravity.
For the new study, the research team analyzed 300 g of lunar soil allocated to the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology. Sheng He, first author from the institute, explained, "The sample collected by the Chang'e 6 mission is the first ever from the far side of the moon."
The team mapped selected parts of the sample, made up largely of grains of basalt, with an electron probe, to determine its composition.
The researchers measured tiny variations in lead isotopes using an ion probe to date the rock as 2.8 billion years old (a technique relying on the fact that uranium decays into lead at a steady rate). The data were processed using a method refined by Professor Pieter Vermeesch of UCL Earth Sciences.
They then used several techniques to estimate the temperature of the sample while at different stages of its past when it was deep in the moon's interior.
The first was to analyze the composition of minerals and compare these to computer simulations to estimate how hot the rock was when it formed (crystallized). This was compared to similar estimates for near-side rocks, with a difference of 100 degrees C.
The second approach was to go back further in the sample's history, inferring from its chemical make-up how hot its "parent rock" would have been (i.e., before the parent rock melted into magma and later solidified again into the rock collected back by Chang'e 6), comparing this to estimates for near-side samples collected by the Apollo missions. They again found about a 100 degrees C difference.
As returned samples are limited, they worked with a team from Shandong University to estimate parent rock temperatures using satellite data of the Chang'e landing site on the far side, comparing this with equivalent satellite data from the near side, again finding a difference (this time of 70 degrees C).
On the moon, heat-producing elements such as uranium, thorium and potassium tend to occur together alongside phosphorus and rare earth elements in material known as "KREEP"-rich (the acronym derives from potassium having the chemical symbol K, rare-earth elements (REE), and P for phosphorus).
The leading theory of the moon's origin is that it formed out of debris created from a massive collision between Earth and a Mars-sized protoplanet, and began wholly or mostly made of molten rock (lava or magma). This magma solidified as it cooled, but KREEP elements were incompatible with the crystals that formed and thus stayed for longer in the magma.
Scientists would expect the KREEP material to be evenly spread across the moon. Instead, it is thought to be bunched up in the near side mantle. The distribution of these elements may be why the near side has been more volcanically active.
Although the present temperature of the far and near side of the moon's mantle is not known from this study, any imbalance in temperature between the two sides will likely persist for a very long time, with the moon cooling down very slowly from the moment it formed from a catastrophic impact. However, the research team are currently working on getting a definitive answer to this question.
More information: A relatively cool lunar farside mantle inferred from Chang'e-6 basalts and remote sensing, Nature Geoscience (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-025-01815-z.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday October 04, @08:44AM (4 children)
Earth is warmer than deep space.
So is this Earth's Blackbody radiation?
As the far side of the moon is always facing away from Earth, and always seeing either deep space, or the sun.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Funny) by ls671 on Saturday October 04, @12:33PM (1 child)
Nah, it's because alien technology hiding on the far side uses cold fusion.
Everything I write is lies, including this sentence.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday October 04, @01:51PM
Well, now that you brought alien tech up... Now that we have our LRO and Change-4 orbiters and lander on the far side of the moon, I anxiously await any evidence they may reveal about any alien visitors that built anything on the far side to hide it from prying eyes.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by fraxinus-tree on Sunday October 05, @07:27AM (1 child)
By the time Moon got its tidal lock, Earth was still yellow-hot (1000+C) and somewhat closer than it is now. For quite a while, Earth was brighter than Sol there. (Sol herself was down by ~30% back then, but I am not sure weither the distance was the same.)
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Sunday October 05, @09:22PM
Thank you for the missing piece.
The near side of the moon had the constant radiant heat input from Earth and the Sun, the far side got Sun only. ( Integrating over time ).
I find it kinda interesting that on the moon, a lunar day , about 29.5 Earth days, has the Earth constantly visible from the near side in the lunar sky, day and night ...always in the same place in the sky as referenced from the lunar surface, as if it was a rotating signage, supported by a huge invisible lunar tower, while the rest of the Universe parades by.
Same thing we see on earth when looking at geosync satellites... But they are not so obvious. They are quite difficult to see, despite the fact they are the only thing in the sky that isn't moving. Static, with respect to earth surface.
( I used to work with a lot of people who designed space stuff to go to the moon, and got lots of stories from those who launched the Apollos - it was history before I ever got there. I got the tail end of it. I got to see some of the remnants of the technology in the scrap yards when they tore the place down to make room for new warehouses and a big church. LaPalma street between Kraemer and Miller in Anaheim, California, and some more in Downey, California. All now just memories and photographs. Sad day. All that remains of us is a commemorative plaque on LaPalma Ave where our engineering building once stood. The main admin building - same building I interviewed in - is now Eastside Church. One of our manufacturing buildings is now an Amazon distribution center, and another one is a social services center. )
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]