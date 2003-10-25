Just a week before the first crew took up residency on the International Space Station 20 years ago, NASA's 100th space shuttle mission landed back on Earth. To celebrate that milestone, the space agency's employee morale organization distributed a special Snoopy doll, clad in a spacesuit, that recognized the "Peanuts pooch ... as a symbol of excellence for the human space flight program."

Two decades later, the comic strip beagle is back at work at NASA, promoting crew safety on a new series of posters that commemorate 20 years of humans on the space station.

"The Snoopy character continues to support [the] themes of safety and mission success for the SFA program," Alotta Taylor, manager of NASA's Space Flight Awareness (SFA) program, said for an article about the new posters in Johnson Space Center's (JSC) employee newsletter.

[...] The "ISS 20 Years" Snoopy posters (and smaller size lithographs) were given out to Johnson employees and alumni on Thursday (Oct. 29), through a drive-through distribution at the Houston center.

"Virtually or in person, the team hopes that this series will remind the workforce of the wonders of space and the human achievement of 20 years on the International Space Station," the Space Flight Awareness program said.