The comic strip Peanuts turns 75 this year. The New Statesman covers the background of the strip and how Peanuts reflected US society.
Peanuts was published in newspapers for the first time on 2 October 1950. By the mid-Sixties, it had tens of millions of daily readers, becoming the most widely read comic strip in the world, translated into more than 20 languages, reaching some 355 million readers in 75 countries. In Japan, Peanuts was taken so seriously that the official translator of the strip was also a Nobel Prize front-runner. Schulz was the first modern cartoonist to be given a retrospective in the Louvre.
[...] Schulz worked on Peanuts for nearly 50 years, single-handedly writing, drawing and lettering 17,897 strips. His existence and Peanuts were so intrinsically linked that their endings were only a few hours apart. Schulz died of a heart attack on 12 February 2000. The next day, his last comic strip announcing his retirement appeared. "No, I think he's writing..." Charlie Brown says down the phone to an unknown caller.
Snoopy Celebrates 20 Years of Humans on Space Station on New NASA Posters
