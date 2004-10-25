from the Nvidia-Inside dept.
Duo could dominate in the same way Microsoft and Intel ruled PCs for decades:
Opinion: The OpenAI and Nvidia $100 billion partnership sure sounds impressive. $100 billion isn't chicken feed, even as more and more tech companies cross the trillion-dollar mark. But what does it really mean?
As two of my Register colleagues noted, "The announcement has enough wiggle room to drive an AI-powered self-driving semi through." True, but it may be the start of something huge that will define the AI movement for the foreseeable future.
Let's step into the Wayback Machine with Mr. Peabody and Sherman to the early 1980s, when PCs from companies most of you have never heard of, such as Osborne, Kaypro, and Sinclair Research, landed on desktops.
IBM decided to get into the personal computer business, and the company needed chips. So Big Blue teamed with a relatively obscure CPU company called Intel.
That took care of the hardware, but IBM needed an operating system urgently. Initially, like everyone else, except for those guys named Steve with some company called Apple, IBM wanted to use CP/M from Digital Research. That didn't work out. So, IBM called Microsoft, and Bill Gates and crew acquired Quick and Dirty Operating System (QDOS ) from Seattle Computer Products, and slapped the names MS-DOS and IBM PC-DOS on it. Microsoft also, and this is the critical bit, kept the right to sell MS-DOS to other companies.
Intel, of course, had always retained the right to sell its chips to anyone. It quickly became clear that IBM was onto something. So other new companies, Compaq specifically, sprang up to develop their own PC clones, starting with the Compaq Portable in 1983. It, and all the many other clones from companies like Dell, HP, and Packard Bell, were, of course, powered by Intel chips and ran Microsoft operating systems.
The two companies started working hand-in-glove with each other. By the late '80s, their pairing, WinTel, would rule the PC world. Decades later, while not nearly as dominant as they once were, chances are the computer in front of you is WinTel.
What does that have to do with OpenNvidia? Everything. This deal promises to create the world's largest AI infrastructure project to date. It gives OpenAI access to millions of Nvidia GPUs and the capital needed for a massive wave of next-generation data centers.
[...] An Nvidia spokesman told Reuters, "Our investments will not change our focus or impact supply to our other customers - we will continue to make every customer a top priority, with or without any equity stake." But what else are they going to say? Sucks to be you, Anthropic? Bite me, Oracle?
Now, where have I seen this combination of chips and software before? Oh, right. WinTel. It worked pretty well for them, didn't it? As for their rivals back in the early days, I recall them because I was already in the tech industry then. If you're under 40, have you even heard of North Star Computers, Cromemco, or Vector Graphics? Yeah, I didn't think so.
[...] True, the deal's details are still messy. As Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Technology Analyst of the technology analysis firm Futuriom, noted in a LinkedIn comment, "All of these deals are the same... to me they read like... 'I promise to spend a bunch of money with you if you kick a bunch back to me... but there is no guarantee... and it's all contingent on things going exactly as they are going right now, but we could always bail.'"
Far be it from me to disagree. This deal could go sideways. After all, I'm one of those who won't be surprised if AI goes bust. But, if it doesn't, Nvidia is the one AI company I see surviving. Any business that's aligned closely with Nvidia may do quite well. After all, just like with the dot-com crash, after all the crying, the internet grew and grew. I expect the same will happen with AI, no matter what happens to it in the short term. So, yes, in the long run, I can see OpenNvidia dominating AI in the 2040s the way Wintel did in the 2000s. ®
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @01:45AM
Will this new amazing company make any money before the AI bubble bursts?
(Score: 4, Funny) by sonamchauhan on Sunday October 05, @04:04AM
OpenNvidia sounds like an open-source driver.
OpeNvidai is a better label for an enmeshed duopoly
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @04:24AM (3 children)
(Score: 4, Touché) by acid andy on Sunday October 05, @01:22PM
From Wikipedia:
Apparently telling the truth is too expensive and customers would rather be lied to!
error count exceeds 100; stopping compilation
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Sunday October 05, @02:27PM
To be fair, the hype is coming from sectors of the economy whose job is to declare falsehoods with great confidence: Advertising, marketing, public relations, investor relations, etc. Living under governments that routinely declare falsehoods with great confidence. So for those sectors, automatic BS generators that are believed because they speak in great confidence is the goal. Trying to get the right answer is for stupid nerds who don't know how their bread is buttered..
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday October 05, @04:15PM
It's not completely useless, but the use has been significantly overblown and a bunch of the stuff that it is useful for could be achieved in other ways that are less problematic. The whole thing is a bit like trying to build a skyscraper on sand without going down to bedrock. You might build a few floors up, but eventually that whole thing, and everything built on it, will collapse.
Much of the use I would have for this stuff is doable with more conventional means.
(Score: 5, Informative) by jb on Sunday October 05, @07:36AM (1 child)
The '80s history seems a bit patchy: jumping straight from the launch of pc-dos to the "wintel" hegemony. The era in between, usually characterised by the LIM triumverate, was missing altogether.
That's an important omission. Because if they'd put it in, then they'd have had to explain how Intel was okay with Ms completely shafting Lotus, even though they were all supposed to be "partners". A key event because it was typical of the way Ms always ended up treating its larger "partners" (see also IBM, Novell, etc. etc.).
Come to think of it, I really hope that nvidia & "openai" both end up shafting each other, just like Ms did to Lotus et al. Couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of crooks!
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday October 05, @04:20PM
Even before the LLMs were released to the public, I was already annoyed by all the CUDA nonsense where you had to have nVidia gear to use anything CUDA, but even the "cheap" nVidia stuff didn't cost much less than some of those entry level basic computers due to the lack of supply and all the cards being sold to crypto idiots.
I haven't kept up with it, but I think there has been progress made on using CUDA stuff on non-nVidia hardware, but the whole situation is just plain stupid. I shouldn't have to buy a specific card in order to use an opensource program, that pretty much completely defeats the purpose of OSS. At that point, you might as well pay for a solution that works on the other cards, it would likely cost less.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Revek on Sunday October 05, @05:28PM
Bill had his mom get him in. It wasn't luck or skill. Billy boi is a nepo baby.
