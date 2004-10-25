For a couple of years now, I have been collecting disposable vapes from friends and family. Initially, I only salvaged the batteries for "future" projects (It's not hoarding, I promise), but recently, disposable vapes have gotten more advanced. I wouldn't want to be the lawyer who one day will have to argue how a device with USB C and a rechargeable battery can be classified as "disposable". Thankfully, I don't plan on pursuing law anytime soon.

Last year, I was tearing apart some of these fancier pacifiers for adults when I noticed something that caught my eye, instead of the expected black blob of goo hiding some ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) I see a little integrated circuit inscribed "PUYA". I don't blame you if this name doesn't excite you as much it does me, most people have never heard of them. They are most well known for their flash chips, but I first came across them after reading Jay Carlson's blog post about the cheapest flash microcontroller you can buy. They are quite capable little ARM Cortex-M0+ micros.

Over the past year I have collected quite a few of these PY32 based vapes, all of them from different models of vape from the same manufacturer. It's not my place to do free advertising for big tobacco, so I won't mention the brand I got it from, but if anyone who worked on designing them reads this, thanks for labeling the debug pins!

[...]

What are we working with

The chip is marked PUYA C642F15, which wasn't very helpful. I was pretty sure it was a PY32F002A, but after poking around with pyOCD, I noticed that the flash was 24k and we have 3k of RAM. The extra flash meant that it was more likely a PY32F002B, which is actually a very different chip.

So here are the specs of a microcontroller so bad, it's basically disposable:

- 24MHz Coretex M0+

- 24KiB of Flash Storage

- 3KiB of Static RAM

- a few peripherals, none of which we will use.

You may look at those specs and think that it's not much to work with. I don't blame you, a 10y old phone can barely load google, and this is about 100x slower. I on the other hand see a blazingly fast web server.