https://bogdanthegeek.github.io/blog/projects/vapeserver/
For a couple of years now, I have been collecting disposable vapes from friends and family. Initially, I only salvaged the batteries for "future" projects (It's not hoarding, I promise), but recently, disposable vapes have gotten more advanced. I wouldn't want to be the lawyer who one day will have to argue how a device with USB C and a rechargeable battery can be classified as "disposable". Thankfully, I don't plan on pursuing law anytime soon.
Last year, I was tearing apart some of these fancier pacifiers for adults when I noticed something that caught my eye, instead of the expected black blob of goo hiding some ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) I see a little integrated circuit inscribed "PUYA". I don't blame you if this name doesn't excite you as much it does me, most people have never heard of them. They are most well known for their flash chips, but I first came across them after reading Jay Carlson's blog post about the cheapest flash microcontroller you can buy. They are quite capable little ARM Cortex-M0+ micros.
Over the past year I have collected quite a few of these PY32 based vapes, all of them from different models of vape from the same manufacturer. It's not my place to do free advertising for big tobacco, so I won't mention the brand I got it from, but if anyone who worked on designing them reads this, thanks for labeling the debug pins!
[...]
What are we working with
The chip is marked PUYA C642F15, which wasn't very helpful. I was pretty sure it was a PY32F002A, but after poking around with pyOCD, I noticed that the flash was 24k and we have 3k of RAM. The extra flash meant that it was more likely a PY32F002B, which is actually a very different chip.
So here are the specs of a microcontroller so bad, it's basically disposable:
- 24MHz Coretex M0+
- 24KiB of Flash Storage
- 3KiB of Static RAM
- a few peripherals, none of which we will use.
You may look at those specs and think that it's not much to work with. I don't blame you, a 10y old phone can barely load google, and this is about 100x slower. I on the other hand see a blazingly fast web server.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ls671 on Sunday October 05, @04:57AM (3 children)
Microcontrollers have been cheaper to use for quite a while ASICs are still usually used when you absolutely need more performance with a lower power consumption. Also, ti's possible to hide a microcontroller under a "black blob of goo" as you call it so, "black blob of goo" doesn't mean ASIC necessarily, it could simply be to hide which microcontroller you are using.
Everything I write is lies, including this sentence.
(Score: 2) by corey on Sunday October 05, @08:37PM (1 child)
Is there a reason why they need a MCU in a vape? Is it a young engineer thing “just chuck a micro in it”? Guys (young) at my work wanted to do some simple bits and pieces of logic, easily done with analog components, and used a MCU instead.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ls671 on Monday October 06, @01:42AM
I suspect it could take more room, more components and be more expensive but this is just a guess. The simple analog logic I implemented on breadboards wouldn't fit in a vape IMHO.
Everything I write is lies, including this sentence.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mcgrew on Monday October 06, @04:50PM
Your vape is more powerful than my second computer. The first computer was a slide rule, the second was a TS-1000. Comparison specs:
Vape ----------------------- TS-1000
24MHz Coretex M0+ ------- 4 mHz Z-80
24KiB of Flash Storage ---- only non-volitile storage was cassette tape
3KiB of Static RAM -------- 2 kb of RAM,
American democracy and freedom: they were nice while they lasted
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday October 05, @06:07AM (2 children)
One of the most disturbing application of vapes is IED, all necessary electronics is already in there.
Did you see Tetris on a smart landmine?
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 5, Funny) by c0lo on Sunday October 05, @06:56AM
Nope, but I bet someone will port DOOM on one sooner or later.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Sunday October 05, @09:24PM
(Score: 4, Informative) by Dr Spin on Sunday October 05, @08:36AM (2 children)
Spent our early working lives using 12 bit processors that ran sub-1MHz with 4k words of memory.
I did an ASCII pager on a 4-bit micro -including the software modem (NS COP) and I did the first cell-phone on an 8751.
People have sent rockets to the moon with less power than this thing!
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mcgrew on Monday October 06, @04:56PM (1 child)
All of NASA had less computing power than your phone when men landed on the moon. An excellent movie that has to do with this is Hidden Figures [wikipedia.org] about NASA mathematicians.
American democracy and freedom: they were nice while they lasted
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Tuesday October 07, @10:38AM
All the universities in London put together had less computing power than my phone when I took my degree!
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by anubi on Sunday October 05, @09:37AM
Today's kids have the same opportunity I did, but instead of disassembling old appliances the neighbors tossed, now it's reprogramming the microcontroller, sensors, and actuators found in a trash bin.
I drove my dad crazy with all that junk I kept dragging home...but it was free - and I was determined to find out what made it work, even if I never got it back together. At least I knew what was in it.
I anxiously await those knowledgeable in these controllers reversing some schematics and showing how to re flash the code of common throwaways.
Some of today's best mechanics started with a junk car.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by istartedi on Sunday October 05, @12:35PM
Something like 20 years ago ore more... OK, 30. I'm that old. I recall saying something along the lines of how we'll get to the point where computers are an impulse buy at checkout, next to the tabloid magazines and candy bars.
This is pretty dang close. Of course it's not a practical computer for most people, and in most places you have to show ID and stuff but you get the idea. Burner phones come closer, but aren't quite candy bar and magazine priced yet.
We're getting there though.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 3, Informative) by stormwyrm on Monday October 06, @05:10AM
I've been playing around with the RISC-V WCH CH32V003 [wch-ic.com] microcontroller that's 10¢ in bulk also mentioned in one of the links [jaycarlson.net]. It does have an an open development stack [github.com] that is easy enough to use and I've been using it for simple projects like those that I'd use an Arduino for. That page claims not to have found it for less than $2 a chip on AliExpress but one of the first hits I have is 50 chips at US$3.73 [aliexpress.us], which comes up to only around 7₵. I'm not a professional embedded systems developer though, I just mess around with this sort of stuff for fun.
Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate.