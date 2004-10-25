from the your-prompt-presented-by-$$$ dept.
Meta plans to sell targeted ads based on data in your AI chats. I guess that is how they plan on paying the very large electricity bill. This prompt brought to you buy "/insert ad here/". Normal advertisement just isn't detailed enough anymore, too many blockers and such. Too many new pesky privacy laws.
Meta Will Begin Using AI Chatbot Conversations to Target Ads
While users won't be able to opt out from the new policy, the content of some conversations will be automatically excluded
Meta will start using people's conversations with its AI chatbot to help personalize ads and content, offering a glimpse of how the company intends to pay for its expensive artificial intelligence efforts.
The policy, which is set to go into effect Dec. 16, marks the crossing of a new frontier in digital privacy.
more than a billion people chat with Meta AI every month, and it's common for users to hold long, detailed conversations with the AI chatbot.
There is no way to opt out, according to Meta.
I can think of at least one way ... It's the Wargames solution. The only winning move is not the play. Or sit around creating your own very detailed advertisement hell.
https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/01/meta-plans-to-sell-targeted-ads-based-on-data-in-your-ai-chats/
https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/meta-will-begin-using-ai-chatbot-conversations-to-target-ads-291093d3
(Score: 4, Funny) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday October 05, @10:27AM
1. Build your own chatbot. May be as simple as old fashioned psychology-biased Eliza (60's), Python will do. Or something much deeper, like an expert system in some specific problem domain, written in Prolog (80's).
2. Let your little monster converse with a corporate LLM frontend of choice.
3. Enjoy waste of corporate resources!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Sunday October 05, @11:15AM
It may help employers find people interested in certain things if they want to attract those having an interest in such things
I remember Julie of Hughes Aerospace, manager of software development, who taught C++ programming at Santa Ana college....so she got first dibs on the area's local students that had interests in programming back in the 90's, before the great collapse. For many students, her C++ course was the job interview. Get an A and a job! She wanted only the ones who had a passion for this, and had no need for pretty boys wearing suits. She saved Hughes a lot of money by getting good local talent and bringing them up the Hughes way. She knew the other teachers too. Math, Physics, Statistics, if you had intent to work at Hughes, talk to her first and do good in what she was looking for, and she would use your transcript to bring you in. The resume was only a formality of who you were, you were legal to hire, and had nothing to screw up a security clearance.
Like when I was having an AI chat about my rat problem and which chemicals worked well, I would have been receptive to an ad telling me that Home Depot had the chemical marketed by D-con in stock, along with its spec sheets, where the store is, and prices, ready to print/PDF.
However, I still want anonymity, as I do not want to invite a flood of ads, or share that I also searched for strychnine and thallium sulfate...Grandpa's go-to chemicals on the farm for pesky critters.
Incidentally, I also discovered vitamin D3 is also used as rat poison! Apparently, I am dosing myself every day with about 2% of the D3 dose needed to kill a mouse!
( Each 4000 IU gelatin caplet ).
Don't believe me? Put it in your own search engine.
I didn't believe it either!
" Is Vitamin D3 also used as rat poison?"
I thought they used warfarin. Apparently they now use vitamin D3:for rodenticide.
All this research because some rat got into my garage and chewed into the spices I had stored. Just chewed through that tough clear PET plastic jar only to discover what was in it , chili pepper, taco powder, corn starch, and salad dressing, wasn't to his liking. But he sure made a helluva mess with it.
He got a big dose of vitamin D3, marketed by D-con. He hasn't been back. I'm still looking for the body. I seriously doubt a cat or dog will eat the rat, but if the coyote does, the neighborhood cats may be a little safer.
I'm getting some humane rat traps from Amazon for any more visitors. The neighbor's kid has a friend who has a big pet snake. Seems my city is getting besieged with rats since the neighbors started keeping their cats indoors because of the coyotes.
(Score: 2) by AlwaysNever on Sunday October 05, @11:47AM (2 children)
It's their cloud platform, and they set it up to their own liking. Nobody forces you to give yourself to any cloud platform.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Monday October 06, @06:53AM (1 child)
Yes, on the other hand sneaking adverts into chatbot responses is sneaky. Advice that sounds genuine but is just an advert is sneaky. Most people can filter for "normal" adverts, it is hard for most people to filter for AI adverts.
(Score: 2) by AlwaysNever on Friday October 10, @09:26PM
The is not such a thing as "AI adverts". AI itself is an advert (unless you have trained it yourself).
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Monday October 06, @10:31PM
I've not consciously put text into an AI prompt, so I wonder what sort of ads Meta would think would be appropriate? Would I get ads for Luddite getaway vacations? Or shiny new AI misfeature porn? Honestly, the Pepperoni Hug Spot commercial [youtube.com] was probably the best AI commercial I've seen. I think bad AI for comedic purposes is more likely to get me to open my wallet then the serious stuff we see now. I remember that fake ad more than any ad I've seen in the past year.
