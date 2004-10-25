Meta Will Begin Using AI Chatbot Conversations to Target Ads

While users won't be able to opt out from the new policy, the content of some conversations will be automatically excluded

Meta will start using people's conversations with its AI chatbot to help personalize ads and content, offering a glimpse of how the company intends to pay for its expensive artificial intelligence efforts.

The policy, which is set to go into effect Dec. 16, marks the crossing of a new frontier in digital privacy.