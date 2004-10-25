"We actually made light into a solid. That's pretty awesome"
In a first in the history of physics, scientists have turned light into a supersolid.
"A supersolid is a counter-intuitive phase of matter in which its constituent particles are arranged into a crystalline structure, yet they are free to flow without friction," the abstract for the study in Nature revealed.
"We actually made light into a solid. That's pretty awesome," Dimitris Trypogeorgos, from the National Research Council (CNR) in Italy, enthused. Along with his colleagues, he took a different route from prior research, which created supersolids in experiments using extremely cold atoms. Instead, they used the semiconductor aluminium gallium arsenide and a laser, as New Scientist reported, adding that the connections between the light and the material created a "polariton," which formed the supersolid.
"To create their supersolid, the researchers fired a laser at a piece of gallium arsenide that had been shaped with special ridges. As the light struck the ridges, interactions between it and the material resulted in the formation of polaritons—a kind of hybrid particle—which were constrained by the ridges in a predesigned way," phys.org wrote. "Doing so forced the polaritons into forming themselves into a supersolid."
"To confirm that their system had entered a supersolid phase, the researchers measured the density of the polaritons. They exhibited a 'distinct modulation' in space, as if it were crystallizing. But they also observed signs of coherence — a sign that the system maintained its superfluid character," ZME Science stated.
The advantages of supersolids include use as coolants for quantum devices, aiding the stability of qubits, which store data and perform calculations in quantum computing, use in high-capacity batteries or supercapacitors, or as high-performance lubricants in precision engineering, thus cutting down wear and tear on machinery.
"This is really at the beginning of something new," Trypogeorgos concluded.
Journal Reference: Trypogeorgos, D., Gianfrate, A., Landini, M. et al. Emerging supersolidity in photonic-crystal polariton condensates. Nature 639, 337–341 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-08616-9
(Score: 4, Funny) by namefags_are_jerks on Monday October 06, @01:47AM (3 children)
> use as coolants for quantum devices, aiding the stability of qubits, which store data and perform calculations in quantum computing, use in high-capacity batteries or supercapacitors, or as high-performance lubricants in precision engineering, thus cutting down wear and tear on machinery.
And Light Sabers
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 06, @05:10AM (1 child)
Forget lightsabers. I know we don't have spren here, but that doesn't mean I can't still hope for shardplate.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday October 06, @02:41PM
I found Mistborn irritating and gave up on Brian Sanderson after that.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 06, @12:15PM
And, on the dark side, further development of this technology would eventually lead to....Arnold Rimmer [wikipedia.org].
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by recourse on Monday October 06, @03:56AM
I asked chatgpt to go over the journal article and the list of possible impacts it generated (I have no idea if they are correct), was pretty damn amazing and scary all at the same time.
Here is what it put out.
Supersolid Polariton Revolution — Key Takeaways (2025–2050)
Core Breakthrough:
Supersolid polariton condensates are hybrid light–matter quantum fluids that combine solid-like structure and superfluid-like coherence.
They enable systems that can sense, process, and communicate simultaneously — basically “light that thinks.”
Operates near room temperature, unlike most quantum technologies.
Technological Changes:
Supersolid lasers: coherent light sources with tunable spatial patterns and adaptive beam control.
Polaritonic AI chips: analog neuromorphic processors using photons instead of electrons.
Quantum sensors: detect motion, fields, or gravity with extreme precision.
Adaptive photonic circuits: self-reconfiguring optical pathways that route data dynamically.
Quantum communication links: secure, low-loss optical interconnects using coherent light.
Defense and Security Applications:
GPS-free navigation: ultra-precise supersolid gyroscopes and accelerometers.
Quantum radar and lidar: stealth-resistant, high-resolution detection systems.
Environmental sensing: detect underground or cloaked activity via quantum field shifts.
Directed-energy control: structured-light weapons with adaptive focus and phase control.
Optical and photonic warfare: quantum-level jamming, deception, and counter-surveillance.
Onboard AI: ultra-fast, low-power decision systems for drones, satellites, and autonomous defense platforms.
Industrial and Economic Shifts:
Massive drop in computation energy cost due to light-based logic.
New chip ecosystem built around quantum photonics and exciton materials.
Telecom and data centers redesigned for photonic instead of electronic data flow.
Continuous medical and environmental quantum sensing.
Emergence of photonic foundries similar to semiconductor fabs.
Societal and Cultural Impacts:
Computing, sensing, and communication merge into one physical fabric.
Edge AI everywhere: smart local devices no longer dependent on cloud computing.
Quantum internet enables secure, instant global data exchange.
Continuous real-time environmental monitoring grids.
Living photonic media in art, architecture, and human–machine interfaces.
Philosophical shift: materials and intelligence become increasingly inseparable.
Risks and Constraints:
Maintaining coherence under heat, vibration, and noise is difficult.
Fabrication still expensive and immature.
Ethical risks: surveillance, autonomous decision systems, and military dominance.
Strong economic inertia toward existing silicon technology.
Global asymmetry if only a few nations achieve mastery early.
Likelihood by 2050 (rough estimates):
Stable room-temperature supersolid chips: ~75%
Commercial quantum sensors: ~60%
Polaritonic AI processors: ~40%
Large-scale photonic shift in society: ~25%
Defense deployment (navigation, sensing, comms): ~50%
Is ANY of this a real implication of this research?