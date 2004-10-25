from the bite-now-worse-than-its-bark dept.
https://phys.org/news/2025-10-wolf-dog-hybrid-greece.html
A prominent Greek wildlife group on Friday said it had confirmed the first case of a wolf-dog hybrid in the north of the country.
The Callisto group—which is currently involved in efforts to trap a rogue wolf in Halkidiki, northern Greece—said the hybrid was found near the northern city of Thessaloniki.
"This is the first genetic (case) to be confirmed in Greece," Callisto biologist Aimilia Ioakimeidou told a conference in Athens.
The animal is 45% wolf and 55% canine according to DNA testing, she said.
It was discovered during tests on 50 wolf samples from the Greek mainland, Ioakimeidou said.
While wolf-dog hybrids had previously been reported in Europe, Central Asia and the United States, that categorization largely stemmed from just the appearance of the animals.
Later genetic testing has shown such hybrids are rarer than first thought.
The wolf population in Greece has been growing steadily in past years as a result of a 1983 hunting ban under the Berne Convention.
According to a recent six-year study recently concluded by Callisto, it stands at 2,075 individuals, including at least three packs of a minimum of 31 wolves in the Mount Parnitha range near Athens.
The Thessaloniki-based organization aims to study, protect and manage the populations and habitats of large carnivores such as bears and wolves and other endangered species.
It is currently mounting an operation to locate a young wolf that injured a five-year-old girl from Serbia in the coastal resort of Neos Marmaras on September 12.
While domesticated dogs came from a close relative to the gray wolf some 40,000 to 15,000 years ago, the story of their origin has shifted in recent times.
A longstanding popular theory had held that wolves became tame by hanging around human settlements for food scraps.
But that has been challenged, and another theory holds that perhaps human hunter-gatherers took wolf pups to rear and they developed into the dogs we have today.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Sunday October 05, @02:47PM (6 children)
In which case it cannot be a F1 hybrid (1st generation). Some serious cross-breeding must be going on around Thessaloniki.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday October 05, @03:03PM (4 children)
It's over all weird that they claim it's the first. It's more like it's the first they found after they started to look for them. Wolf-Dog hybrids happen naturally all the time, the bigger problem is people that want to breed them cause they want more wolf like traits in their dogs.
Still it seems in large to be a matter of %, how much is dog and how much is wolf and of what generation they are. Some breeders are really trying to skate the line to get the maximum allowed wolf into their dogs. I guess it's just not exact in that regard until you have the live product. In which case you could be over or under.
One does not rule out the other. That said if they had any sense they would have killed the adults and taken their pups. Raised the pups without their parents. Once again, selectively getting rid of the pups that didn't have desires traits or took to the new training and masters. A few generations and you have "dogs".
btw: totally unrelated to the dog/wolf story. Anyone else getting a lot of 503 backend fetch failures during this weekend?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday October 05, @03:40PM
Must be too much wolf in the server.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by whatnow on Sunday October 05, @10:31PM (2 children)
I was surprised to see 'the first' anywhere in the summary.
Once met a kid who had brought a pup home from his uncle's ranch in Texas.
The uncle's female dog had puppies, and he asked for one.
He took it home, his puppy got massive, eventually knocking somebody over and police got involved.
DNA tests proved it was a hybrid, not allowed by law, and should be destroyed.
The judge gave him an option to become a dog trainer, learn how to handle the dog, and you can keep him.
The kid went on to train police dogs and the sort.
Bruce Wayne was the dogs name.
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Monday October 06, @03:37AM (1 child)
Just curious, how big? Wikipedia indicates a range of 26 to 175 pounds for wolves, typically 88 pounds. Large wolves live farther north. By way of comparison. a Labrador retriever might be 70 pounds, a rottweiler 120 pounds, a male St. Bernard 160 pounds.
(Score: 0) by whatnow on Wednesday October 08, @01:31PM
This was years ago, lost contact, but somebody knocked at the dog owners front door, possibly a religious group, he opened the front door, and the dog (hybrid) jumped up in a friendly way and knocked somebody over.
Cannot say for sure how big Bruce Wayne was, and also do not know what type of dog breed the mother was.
What kind of dogs do people let roam on a ranch in Texas to mate with wolves?
I would guess not a Corgie.
What the kid did say, is that after talking to his uncle, he realized there is no male dog on the ranch, which would explain something or other.
(Score: 5, Funny) by driverless on Sunday October 05, @05:08PM
Given that dogs will shag anything I'm surprised we haven't seen dog-firehydrant hybrids yet.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by tom2tec on Sunday October 05, @03:08PM (1 child)
Our Sanctuary currently has 55+ permanent wolfdogs which include 10 ambassador wolfdogs that take part in our various tours and activities. The wolfdog content level refers to how much wolf content each animal has in them. As permanent residents, they will all live out their lives here at the Sanctuary and are not available for adoption. ~ https://www.yamnuskawolfdogsanctuary.com/ [yamnuskawolfdogsanctuary.com]
Words to men as air to birds.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday October 05, @09:12PM
And I was thinking "What in the world was the Milk River Hoarding"? Turns out a crazy lady/puppy mill combination [www.cbc.ca] with 200 dogs that she couldn't possibly take care of. Extreme cases of hoarding are a great example of how people can act with depraved indifference to life while simultaneously blinding themselves to what they are doing.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Sunday October 05, @03:28PM
A wolf-dog hybrid is 100% made of genetic material from the canidae family.
For that matter, they're also made of 100% genetic material from the canis lupus species, but I at least understand that's not what they mean by "wolf"