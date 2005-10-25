from the return-to-wolfenstein dept.
Wolves had long been extinct in parts of Central Europe. Thanks to strict regulations to protect species, in recent decades they have become more widespread again. This brings new challenges: in many areas, protecting farm livestock is essential to prevent animals such as sheep, goats and cattle from being killed by hungry wolves.
An international research team at the University of Göttingen, Humboldt-University zu Berlin (HU), Dresden University of Technology in Germany and KORA in Switzerland recently conducted a survey to find out how farmers feel about measures such as wolf‐repelling electric fences or guard dogs, and whether the availability of subsidies influences this.
The survey showed that the willingness to protect livestock depends primarily on social pressure. Financial support is associated with a greater willingness to use electric fences against wolves. The study is published in the journal People and Nature.
In order to investigate perceptions and intentions regarding protecting their herds, the research team conducted an online survey in 2022 among farmers with grazing animals in Bavaria in Germany. The researchers evaluated the responses of 353 people using the "Theory of Planned Behavior."
This psychological theory maintains that whether someone does something or not depends primarily on how strongly the person is committed to it. Their intention is influenced by three factors: their own attitude ("Do I think it makes sense?"), social pressure ("What do the people around me think?"), and perceived control ("Am I able to do it?").
According to the survey results, the drivers behind farmers' willingness to protect livestock vary depending on the measures. However, social pressure plays the most important role.
More information: Friederike Riesch et al, How to reconcile pasture grazing and wolf recolonisation? Perceptions of management options by livestock farmers in Germany, People and Nature (2025). DOI: 10.1002/pan3.70141
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 06, @08:34AM
If you want to keep a pet dog you should pay for it. So same if you want to keep thousands of wolves.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday October 06, @09:04AM (7 children)
Now that they grew in numbers, who's responsibility it is to keep them fed?
I mean, no matter how many wolf‐repelling electric fences or guard dogs you use, they'll still be hungry if they can't find food.
(Score: 4, Touché) by turgid on Monday October 06, @10:52AM (5 children)
The answer is simple. Introduce lions. They're bigger than wolves and also very hungry. They'll eat the wolves.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday October 06, @11:18AM (4 children)
... what will kill/eat the lions?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday October 06, @12:17PM (2 children)
Orcas.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Username on Monday October 06, @02:56PM (1 child)
Nonsense, they're aquatic. The EU needs to bring back torvosaurs to eat the lions.
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Monday October 06, @05:49PM
If you let the orcas see the wolves, they'll soon evolve legs.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 06, @02:42PM
just a minute buster, there's a small pussycat fee [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by Username on Monday October 06, @02:45PM
I think the city dwellers who thought of this idea just wanted to see rural people eaten by wolves like it's 18th century France.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Monday October 06, @11:15AM (3 children)
There are not that many options. Just fencing thing off doesn't really work. They'll go around or they'll go someplace else. A hungry wolf will eat something somewhere eventually. The hungrier it gets the crazier it gets. So in some regard it might be better to let it eat livestock or the house pet then that it will eventually try to eat you. Your choice. The only option is really to cull them. There are no happy vegan-wolves. Hunting them or keeping the population down is the only option. They serve a purpose in keeping other animal populations in check but someone has to keep them in line. That something isn't really around in enough quantity, except man. I wouldn't want a large wolf population around, just like I wouldn't like a large bear population around either.
Driving the wolves away is just moving the problem. If you have guard dogs or pack dogs that drive wolves away they just go someplace else and become an issue someplace else. They don't become less hungry. Eventually someone just have to put them down. Before they become a threat or risk to others, or even themselves.
Perhaps the problem is mostly that wolf just doesn't taste very good. It's problematic meat in that regard. They tend to have parasites and worms and such and the meat is very peculiar in taste. I can't even describe it taste wise more then that it was peculiar and not something I would like to eat. Perhaps you could grind it up and make sausages and spice them up to cover the wolf-flavor. Other large predators like bears taste a lot better by comparison. That said I would rather eat wolf then to start eating bugs and vegan meat substitutes.
Perhaps that is the thing. Make wolf meat some kind of delicacy for the uber-rich. They clearly have poor taste already with what they eat. If they just get told it's fantastic it might take off.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Monday October 06, @11:37AM
The obvious answer is that the population has to be managed. Incredibly, the discussion around wolves has been quite influenced by virtue signalling (how can you dare kill a wolf?). When strictly protecting a species, at best population management has to be part of the plan, at worst it has to be implemented as soon as problems arise.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday October 06, @03:19PM
What does work: Give them plenty of easier prey outside of the fence.
My area has some livestock: people keep a few cattle and horses and pigs, and chicken flocks are pretty common. It also has had a pack of coyotes or coy-wolves (unclear, nobody has ever bothered measuring). They don't bother the livestock much as far as I can tell, but do enjoy eating the deer. In fact, that's why they're supposed to be left alone, because the deer population would absolutely explode without them, even with human hunters out every fall.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 06, @10:55PM
The primary answer is: space. Wolves need space to be wolves. Expecting a wolf pack to restrict their movement to a 100 acre wood and never venture out for a snack of piglet is naive.
My proposal: https://5050by2150.wordpress.com [wordpress.com] simplified is to take your GPS coordinates, truncate to the nearest degree in both latitude and longitude, add them together, and if the result is even, that's a nature preserve: no farms, no buildings, no roads, no fences, no people beyond those licensed to study and make interventions for the health of the ecosystem.
If the sum is odd, that's for human use, managed like we do today. If you want a fence, or to shoot a dangerous or nuisance predator there, go for it, but any animal or plant or water or minerals in the ground in the even areas? Strictly off limits.
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Monday October 06, @01:02PM (1 child)
is the solution the waste of resources is simply disgusting with the production of livestock. These supposed enlightened people in Europe who are all for animal rights when it does not affect them and they are telling other countries how to live they are nothing but hypocrites. Same with the climate crisis all for it for other people but when push came to shove they turn on the coal plants again instead of the nuclear power they had going and shut down.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Tuesday October 07, @01:00PM
Please don't use generalizations like that. There are more variability in behavior or lifestyle in any given population than between populations. That's why compromise is how you deal varied opinions and ideas, not absolutes.
Also, studying a problem in hopes of understanding it better is a good idea, like what they are trying to do. Killing wolves because "wolves ate my sheep before I could" is how we ended up with no wolves and consequences of that. We have brains, so we can mold our environment and managing populations of predators like wolves seems to be one of the easiest way we do manage our environment.
https://www.yellowstonepark.com/things-to-do/wildlife/wolf-reintroduction-changes-ecosystem/ [yellowstonepark.com]
Killing all the wolves is NOT the right answer. I hope we can agree on that one.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday October 06, @02:36PM (1 child)
Should'nt the animal rights be politically extended to cover also exotic monsters, like dragons, mantichoras, gorgons or harpies?
Just asking...
What about XiangLiu?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 06, @03:45PM
Harpies? You might want to check the US Congress. There were a couple last time I looked.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday October 06, @05:22PM
I think we've already solved [wellarmedlamb.net] this problem. I hear Immigration and Customs Enforcement is hiring pretty much anyone at this point, and there you go.
(Score: 2, Troll) by VLM on Monday October 06, @06:02PM (1 child)
Wolves kill people too.
Its the typical humiliation ritual by the typical people that your job, your income, and the survival of your family are less important than some random wild animal.
This is very intentional by those people. Its the usual suspects pushing it, of course.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Tuesday October 07, @01:13PM
If only there was some scheme, like a compensation scheme, where the livelihood of farmers could be safeguarded even if they lost a cow or a sheet... there is even long documents on the subject,
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/cmsdata/191585/IPOL_STU(2018)617488_EN%20AGRI-original.pdf [europa.eu]
Page 99 lists compensation systems... Page 72 lists protection measures.. basically , anything is hugely beneficial over nothing. And keep in mind that in EU, agri subsidies are the top expense so dealing with a few carnivores is really not a burden here.
Right.... so do bees. Also, guns, but that's one of the things some don't want to talk about.
(Score: 2) by Brymouse on Monday October 06, @08:16PM (3 children)
Can't people get some Donkeys to protect their herds?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 06, @11:17PM
Neighbor is a large animal vet. She got a new donkey, didn't know it was pregnant, walked in on mom and the newborn and mom stomped her into the hospital, 64 stitches and six weeks in bed.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Tuesday October 07, @02:58PM (1 child)
Discouragements like donkeys (not actually very good, my neighbor had a donkey killed by coyotes which are 1/4th the size of wolves and not nearly as bold) and livestock guardian dogs only work when there are easier meals available.
California now has a wolf problem, and since California largely lacks deer and elk, donkeys and dogs do nothing to discourage wolves from killing livestock; you just get dead donkeys and dead dogs. And like all predators, wolves kill not only to eat, but also for fun (which doubles as practice to train the young). You can lose a whole flock of sheep in a single night. Wolves came into a barnyard and killed a bunch of 4H goats not long back. If a child had been out there at the time, they'd have got it too. (Their wolves all have tracking collars, so there's really no question.)
Further, large wolf populations create what livestock biologist Dr. Valerius Geist called "predator deserts" where there are no large prey animals left. In Montana we've already lost a lot of the elk to the introduced wolves; by some reports the elk population is down 90%. So the eventual upshot is that wolves will always end up preying on livestock.
http://www.vargfakta.se/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/Geist-when-do-wolves-become-dangerous-to-humans-pt-1.pdf [vargfakta.se]
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Tuesday October 07, @03:05PM
Word, that should have been "wildlife biologist". In my defense, I'm not yet caffeinated.
(Score: 2) by jman on Tuesday October 07, @03:04PM
(Years ago there was a hot wing place not too far from the house named "Wolfy's". They offered three flavors: Huff, Puff, and Blow Your House Down. Delicious!)
(Score: 2) by Captival on Thursday October 09, @04:51AM
Problem: Not enough wolves!
Solution: More wolves!
New Problem: Too many wolves!
Solution: Less wolves!