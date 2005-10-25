JWST Finds An Exoplanet Around A Pulsar Whose Atmosphere Is All Carbon:
Science advances through data that don't fit our current understanding. At least that was Thomas Kuhn's theory in his famous On the Structure of Scientific Revolutions. So scientists should welcome new data that challenges their understanding of how the universe works. A recent paper, available in pre-print on arXiv, using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) might just had found some data that can do that. It looked at an exoplanet around a millisecond pulsar and found its atmosphere is made up of almost entirely pure carbon.
This type of pulsar, PSR J2322-2650, is known as a "black widow" system, as it powers its high energy outbursts by stealing material from a neighboring star. In this case, that neighboring star has likely been degraded to a "hot Jupiter" companion planet that orbits its parent neutron star every 7.8 hours. A typical "black widow" formation process has two steps - one where the neutron star (which in this case is also a pulsar) steals the material, and a second step where it blasts its companion with high energy gamma radiation, ripping off most of the companion star's outer layers and resulting in a Jupiter-sized exoplanet composed mainly of helium.
The exoplanet around PSR J2322-2650, known as PSR J2322-2650b, does fit the description of a Jupiter-sized planet that seems to have the same density as what would be expected if it was made up primarily of helium. However, its atmosphere is unlike any other black widow companion ever seen. According to the spectrographic reports from JWST, its atmosphere is composed mainly of elemental carbon, taking the form of tricarbon (C3) or dicarbon (C2).
Usually those types of elements are found in the tails of comets, or in actual flames here on Earth. Their presence in a planet's atmosphere, especially in such abundant quantities, is new to science.
Another interesting thing about the planet's atmosphere is the difference between the day and night side. On the dayside, which is always facing the pulsar since the planet is tidally locked, temperatures can reach above 2000 ℃ and there are very clear chemical signatures. However, on the night side, there were almost no features at all, suggesting that side of the planet is covered in soot or something similar that doesn't have any distinct features.
To further prove how strange this planet's atmosphere is, the researchers calculated the ratios between carbon and oxygen as well as carbon and nitrogen. The C/O ratio was over 100, while the C/N ratio was over 10,000. In comparison, the Earth has a C/O ratio of .01 and a C/N ratio of 40. Obviously, there's a lot of carbon on this planet.
And that doesn't fit well with models of how scientists thought the planet should form. As part of the "black widow" process, the outer layers of the planet should have been either siphoned up by the companion star or burned away by that star's radiation. The fact that such a rich carbon atmosphere still exists remains a mystery. There are processes that can create such an atmosphere, such as a white-dwarf merger between [two?] "carbon stars", but even that falls short of explaining how the planet's C/O ratio got so high.
See also:
- A carbon-rich atmosphere on a windy pulsar planet
- JWST Examines Planet With Never Before Seen Carbon Atmosphere
(Score: 5, Insightful) by gnuman on Monday October 06, @01:24PM (1 child)
This is where one can quote Hamlet,
We have assumptions how things work. Sometimes we make daring science fiction how things could work or not work. But then in reality, we find that there are far more variability than we imagined
I can write a lot about any topic here. But examples like above should give people pause that the world is not like they imagine it. On *any* topic.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday October 09, @03:10AM
The carbon is actually a layer of the old red giant, deep near its core, as the star used up its hydrogen and helium in the core and started burning its way towards an iron core. My take is that there's likely heavier elements underneath the carbon layer, and may well have an iron/nickel core (the end products of fusion - it consumes energy to fuse beyond those elements).
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Monday October 06, @03:09PM (2 children)
The boiling point (sublimation point in a vacuum) of carbon is 3642°C. But the atmosphere is only 2000°C? How can this planet have an atmosphere of carbon? I guess the temperature estimates are way off, and it really must be much hotter. Or is the carbon is actually a very thick dust suspended in some other gas? But that other gas surely would have been detected and mentioned, so that I think is not the case.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by HiThere on Monday October 06, @05:08PM
Not necessarily. Different gasses have emission lines at different frequencies, and the interstellar medium in various places if opaque at various frequencies, because of dust or gas clouds. I was surprised at how many places are opaque at a lot of frequencies.
OTOH, I am NOT an astronomer. This MAY be a fallacious supposition.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 06, @05:50PM
I suppose the explanation stays in
As the atmosphere was blown away, the radiation rips atom clusters from the solid surface of the former core that now makes the planet w/ heating the entire planet to a temperature equal to the pulsar's.
.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford