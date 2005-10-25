Flock's Gunshot Detection Microphones Will Start Listening for Human Voices
Flock Safety, the police technology company most notable for their extensive network of automated license plate readers spread throughout the United States, is rolling out a new and troubling product that may create headaches for the cities that adopt it: detection of "human distress" via audio. As part of their suite of technologies, Flock has been pushing Raven, their version of acoustic gunshot detection. These devices capture sounds in public places and use machine learning to try to identify gunshots and then alert police—but EFF has long warned that they are also high powered microphones parked above densely-populated city streets. Cities now have one more reason to follow the lead of many other municipalities and cancel their Flock contracts, before this new feature causes civil liberties harms to residents and headaches for cities.
In marketing materials, Flock has been touting new features to their Raven product—including the ability of the device to alert police based on sounds, including "distress." The online ad for the product, which allows cities to apply for early access to the technology, shows the image of police getting an alert for "screaming."
It's unclear how this technology works. For acoustic gunshot detection, generally the microphones are looking for sounds that would signify gunshots (though in practice they often mistake car backfires or fireworks for gunshots). Flock needs to come forward now with an explanation of exactly how their new technology functions. It is unclear how these devices will interact with state "eavesdropping" laws that limit listening to or recording the private conversations that often take place in public.
Flock is no stranger to causing legal challenges for the cities and states that adopt their products. In Illinois, Flock was accused of violating state law by allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a federal agency, access to license plate reader data taken within the state. That's not all. In 2023, a North Carolina judge halted the installation of Flock cameras statewide for operating in the state without a license. When the city of Evanston, Illinois recently canceled its contract with Flock, it ordered the company to take down their license plate readers–only for Flock to mysteriously reinstall them a few days later. This city has now sent Flock a cease and desist order and in the meantime, has put black tape over the cameras. For some, the technology isn't worth its mounting downsides. As one Illinois village trustee wrote while explaining his vote to cancel the city's contract with Flock, "According to our own Civilian Police Oversight Commission, over 99% of Flock alerts do not result in any police action."
Gunshot detection technology is dangerous enough as it is—police showing up to alerts they think are gunfire only to find children playing with fireworks is a recipe for innocent people to get hurt. This isn't hypothetical: in Chicago a child really was shot at by police who thought they were responding to a shooting thanks to a ShotSpotter alert. Introducing a new feature that allows these pre-installed Raven microphones all over cities to begin listening for human voices in distress is likely to open up a whole new can of unforeseen legal, civil liberties, and even bodily safety consequences.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 06, @06:17PM (3 children)
Put five or six of these around every school in America. Elementary, junior high, and high school. Community colleges, maybe not so much, but real colleges, definitely. It's always amusing to sit near ANY school, and listen to the little girls scream, for any reason whatsoever, and often times for no discernible reason at all. And, the boys too, for that matter. Less screaming, but a lot more threatening noises among them. Cops will be chasing the "sounds of distress" each and every school day, multiple times per day.
Oh, I've got a (not so) great solution! Just filter out the sound of juvenile voices! That's the way to go!
The AI had better be a LOT more intelligent than humans, to sort through all that noise for a meaningful signal. My experiments with AI on much simpler problems hasn't panned out too well. They pretty much lack any intelligence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @05:18AM (2 children)
A kid screaming while playing sounds different to a kid screaming in terror. most people can tell the difference, even if they can't point out exactly what's different. If humans can point out the difference, then we can most likely teach LLMs to differentiate between the sounds.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Tuesday October 07, @12:39PM
LLM don't do anything with sounds. They operate on text and text only. If you want sound, you need something else than an LLM
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 07, @09:30PM
Point 1: I cannot always distinguish between kids screaming for fun, or anyone screaming in terror.
Point 2: AIs are not people
Point 3: Shot Spotter has a piss-poor track record detecing GUNSHOTS, which I, a human, seldom mistake for anything else.
Point 4: I'd like to see citations that "most people" can tell the difference between a bunch of kids making noise, and someone who needs help.
https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/four-problems-with-the-shotspotter-gunshot-detection-system [aclu.org]
Of course, Shot Spotter's sales literature isn't going to tell you how poorly the system performs. Nor are the cops going to tell you. It takes someone like the ACLU (but, not necessarily having the ACLU's antipathy toward government) with access to data that exposes how poorly the system performs.
Personally, when I hear screaming, I have to go LOOK AT the source of the screams, to satisfy myself that no one is in danger, or needs help. That, after decades of parenting and grand parenting. Add the caveat that I have had poor hearing since my Navy days - and balance that with the fact that a LOT of men have rather poor hearing for any number of reasons. With women working more and more jobs that were traditionally "men's work", you can expect that more and more women will have similar problems.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Monday October 06, @07:43PM
1. Many law enforcement agencies are suckers for surveillance and crime detection tech. They pine for it. They want to believe it is infallible.
2. Private industry has a long track record of less than scrupulous behavior. Commercial providers of such tech take advantage of these desires and beliefs.
Look at the way red light cameras played out. Vendors have been caught screwing with the timing, shortening the yellow to make violations more frequent, and bribing city officials. They propagandize that it's about safety, but it's clear it's really all about the $ and safety be damned. Shortening the yellow makes intersections more dangerous. But they did that. In addition to more crossing traffic having collisions, there was an increase in rear end collisions directly attributable to panic breaking to avoid a ticket.
The city I live in had these cameras for several years. A petition to put the matter to a vote succeeded. The private company operating the cameras then sued to try to get the measure removed from the ballot. They lost the lawsuit. So then they turned to their tired old propaganda and tried again to scare the public with lurid and false assertions that there was an epidemic of red light running causing terrible accidents. That time, the propaganda didn't work. The measure to get rid of the cameras passed by something like 70%. A couple years later, the state enacted a statewide ban of the red light cameras.
Smarter cities realized the red light cameras were more trouble than they were worth. There is not a rash of red light running going on. And if there is a problem with red light running, old fashioned policing in patrol cars can deal with it. The cameras give them a bunch of false positives they have to spend resources to screen.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by corey on Monday October 06, @08:03PM (2 children)
Follow the money. But this can’t be much of a mystery:
> When the city of Evanston, Illinois recently canceled its contract with Flock, it ordered the company to take down their license plate readers–only for Flock to mysteriously reinstall them a few days later.
It seems either one hand isn’t talking to the other, or they are being paid by someone else to install them. Flock is a business, they’re not going to accrue costs unnecessarily.
(Score: 5, Touché) by turgid on Monday October 06, @08:39PM (1 child)
Or the collected data is so valuable they'll put them up themselves?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @02:43AM
As for the distant future, there's quite a fair bit microphones can do...
Also, those precious Amendments often don't apply vs corporations... Unreasonable searches? Nah it's all in the public right?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Barenflimski on Monday October 06, @08:37PM (13 children)
I can't leave my neighborhood without passing these things.
I can't go to a store without these things tagging you arriving/leaving.
I can't leave town without passing these things.
I'm tracked. Car's tracked. The flock system has our routine down better than we do.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Monday October 06, @08:41PM (3 children)
Do you have an organisation like Big Brother Watch [bigbrotherwatch.org.uk] where you live?
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Monday October 06, @11:20PM (2 children)
Not sure what that is, but sounds like another version of Nextdoor.com. We have that and a lot of old ladies that keep everyone up to date.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday October 07, @06:30AM (1 child)
It's a civil liberties organisation pushing back against government and corporate surveillance.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @02:49AM
Maybe more private citizens should pool together to track the top people in government and corporations. If we're going to get tracked then everyone should get tracked too. Like everyone.
It's funny when "normal citizens" start tracking the upper castes it becomes a problem:
https://qz.com/faa-hard-track-private-planes-elon-musk-taylor-swift-1851773151 [qz.com]
Most countries in the world have a caste system. The upper caste are the Untouchables...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Monday October 06, @11:03PM (5 children)
Let's all keep in mind why privacy is good. There are plenty of people who will take advantage of a person during a moment of weakness. Such as, when the target is ill, or even simply asleep. Or on the can. These opportunists may try something unfair yet perfectly legal, like manipulate you into buying or agreeing to something that you wouldn't have when your thinking is clear. Many try to keep quiet illness in particular. But if your every move is tracked, it wouldn't take much to add up a few facts to figure out that a person is suffering, and from what.
We have also been treated to a resurgent fascism. I never thought to see fascism and authoritarianism arise again in democratic nations after the epic beatdown it got in WWII. But here we are. The less that neo-fascists know about me or you, the better.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday October 06, @11:21PM (4 children)
They are doing "Real ID" in the USA.
Apparently required to board commercial aircraft, or enter any federal building.
I don't know what to make of it, but somehow, seeing how absolute power corrupts absolutely, I am quite leery. I guess I still like to see mobs of angry men with pitchforks still being an effective deterrence against a few men with advanced weapons, and see invasion of privacy similar to the ways governments see compromise of classified information.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aafcac on Tuesday October 07, @02:05AM
It's always telling how the right really feels when it's something fascist like that. There's no reason for Real ID, there's no reason you should have to prove citizenship to get on a plane or enter a federal building. 9/11 itself only happened because the aviation agency was allowed to use weak doors to the cockpits, there weren't enough marshals on the flights and people didn't think that a hijacked plane could be used as a weapon.
Even without any of the rights that have been given up, it's not going to happen again for the simple reason that it's now something that passengers know is a possibility. Prior to 9/11 most hijackings were taking the crew to another country in exchange for whatever they were asking. Most of the people on those flights were ultimately released alive.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Tuesday October 07, @07:15PM
"seeing how absolute power corrupts absolutely, I am quite leery"
You are also quite misinformed. Even NPR had a guest on explaining that Real Ids are issued and administrated by the individual states. Clearly not an "absolute power", but yeah, never let the truth get in the way of a good narrative.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mcgrew on Tuesday October 07, @09:51PM (1 child)
I decided to stop flying when they instituted the security theater TSA, so I have no use for a real ID. If I need one to enter a federal courthouse (all of which have metal detectors and armed police), what are they going to do if I witness a felony and they want me to testify? What if they call me for jury duty?
seeing how absolute power corrupts absolutely
I don't think that old canard is accurate. Ever heard of Eisenhower? McCain? FDR? I've seen not even a hint of corruption in any of them. Rather, I think rather than power corrupting, I say power attracts the corruptible.
But I still wonder why people believed that a convicted felon would be a statesman, but it's become obvious why the media act like President Pinocchio is an honest man.
American democracy and freedom: they were nice while they lasted
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday October 08, @01:49AM
I wonder a bit about how they're allowed to require a Real ID to enter federal courthouses. The public has a right to go there to observe and anybody with business there has to go. You're not going to get off the hook if you're sued in federal court just because they won't let you in due to a lack of Real ID compliant ID.
Also, what about illegal immigrants? None of them should have a Real ID compliant ID as one of the rules about Real ID compliant IDs is that they require proving citizenship to get.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @12:40AM
Sounds like you're flocked.
(Score: 3, Informative) by RedGreen on Tuesday October 07, @12:53AM (1 child)
"I'm tracked. Car's tracked. The flock system has our routine down better than we do. "
Left out a couple of more to be paranoid about.
The cell phone in your pocket has built in GPS tracker and listening device.
The car you are driving likely has GPS software as well built in that tracks your every move.
The surveillance of your activities could have been going on longer than what these camera companies are doing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @03:00AM
The phone normally talks to a cell tower too and most people aren't 100km away from the cell tower their phone is talking to.
Phone, watch and car are probably sending out Bluetooth signals too which are being monitored ( https://www.apple.com/my/airtag/ [apple.com] )... Very trackable.
Just because they rotate the IDs only makes it trickier - it's like tracking groups of people all wearing masks, one group goes about together but different members of that group change their masks at different times. Think that makes the group untrackable? 🤣
(Score: 4, Funny) by jb on Tuesday October 07, @06:06AM
If any city is stupid enough to deploy these things, then the foremost duty of all their citizens is clear:
Form large numbers of amateur dramatic societies (one society per device), each dedicated to putting on rolling al fresco performances of a variety of plays (so long as each one has several scenes involving "distress"), 24x7 in the immediate vicinity of one specific "flock" device. No charge for admission. All for the public good: free entertainment for all!