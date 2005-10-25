https://phys.org/news/2025-10-earth-crust-pacific-northwest-necessarily.html
With unprecedented clarity, scientists have directly observed a subduction zone—the collision point where one tectonic plate dives beneath another—actively breaking apart. The discovery, reported in Science Advances, sheds new light on how Earth's surface evolves and raises fresh questions about future earthquake risks in the Pacific Northwest.
Subduction zones are the sites of Earth's most powerful tectonic events. They drive continents across the globe, unleash devastating earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, and recycle the planet's crust deep into the mantle.
But they don't last forever. If they did, continents would endlessly collide and stack up, erasing oceans and wiping out the record of Earth's past. The big question geologists have wrestled with is: how exactly do these mighty systems finally shut down?
"Getting a subduction zone started is like trying to push a train uphill—it takes a huge effort," said Brandon Shuck, an assistant professor at Louisiana State University and lead author of the study. "But once it's moving, it's like the train is racing downhill, impossible to stop. Ending it requires something dramatic—basically, a train wreck."
[...] Off the coast of Vancouver Island, in a region of Cascadia where the Juan de Fuca and Explorer plates slowly move beneath the North American plate, scientists have found the answer. Using a combination of seismic reflection imaging—essentially an ultrasound of Earth's subsurface—and detailed earthquake records, the team has captured a subduction zone in the process of tearing itself apart.
[...] The researchers sent sound waves from the ship into the seafloor and recorded the echoes using a 15-kilometer-long streamer of underwater listening devices. This produced high-resolution images of faults and fractures deep beneath the ocean floor, revealing places where the plate is snapping.
"This is the first time we have a clear picture of a subduction zone caught in the act of dying," said Shuck. "Rather than shutting down all at once, the plate is ripping apart piece by piece, creating smaller microplates and new boundaries. So instead of a big train wreck, it's like watching a train slowly derail, one car at a time."
[...] The team observed tears slicing through the Juan de Fuca plate, including a massive break where the plate has dropped by about 5 kilometers. "There's a very large fault that's actively breaking the [subducting] plate," Shuck explained. "It's not 100% torn off yet, but it's close."
Earthquake records confirm the pattern: along the 75-kilometer-long tear, some sections are still seismically active, while others are eerily quiet. "Once a piece has completely broken off, it no longer produces earthquakes because the rocks aren't stuck together anymore," he said. That missing gap of seismicity is a telltale sign that part of the plate has already detached and the gap is growing slowly over time.
The study found that this breakup happens in stages, through what researchers call "episodic" or "piecewise" termination. Rather than a sudden break across the entire tectonic plate, the plate gradually tears apart one section at a time.
By tearing off in smaller chunks, the larger plate loses momentum—like cutting the cars off a runaway train—and eventually stops being pulled downward. The timing for each piece to break away takes several million years, but together these episodes may gradually shut down an entire subduction system.
This episodic breakup helps explain puzzling features in Earth's history preserved elsewhere, such as abandoned fragments of tectonic plates and unusual bursts of volcanic activity. A striking example lies off Baja California, where scientists have long observed fossil microplates—the shattered remains of the once-massive Farallon plate.
For decades, researchers knew these fragments must be evidence of dying subduction zones, but the mechanism that created them was unclear. Cascadia is now providing that missing piece: subduction zones don't collapse in a single catastrophic event but unravel step by step, leaving behind microplates as geological evidence.
More information: Brandon Shuck et al, Slab tearing and segmented subduction termination driven by transform tectonics, Science Advances (2025). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ady8347
(Score: 4, Funny) by DECbot on Monday October 06, @10:39PM
Murphy's Law [etsystatic.com] will be fulfilled!
reference [etsy.com] (sorry for the etsy listing, but the first place I found with readable text of the poster my father had)
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Monday October 06, @10:43PM (7 children)
If it wasn't for plate Tectonics, driven from the thermal turbulence of magma, wouldn't the entire earth be one shallow ocean?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Tuesday October 07, @12:27AM (6 children)
Depending on your definition of shallow. But yes, generally without any relief in the terrain, earth would be covered in water with nothing but ducks floating above water.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday October 07, @04:10AM (1 child)
Yup...given time and settling, no more Mariana trench, no more Alps. Just a sphere completely covered in water. I haven't calculated how deep. That will require a lot of terrain data, both above and below sea level, to get a more precise number.
Interesting you brought up the ducks... I can't think of any solid that would float without deterioration. Just an atmosphere.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday October 07, @04:20AM
More consideration...maybe "sea birds" evolve that can breed underwater, but float....That duck idea is a good comeback. It took me some time for that to "sink in"...( Pun intended ).
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday October 07, @04:23AM (3 children)
I define 2.7km [stackexchange.com] as shallow
I find extremely improbable for air-breathing life to evolve in the absence of dry land.
I find improbable for life to evolve at all in the absence of both dry land and volcanic vents.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday October 07, @05:04PM (2 children)
I appreciate you deconstructed my tongue-in-cheek floating duck comment. :)
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday October 08, @01:51AM (1 child)
It was an interesting conjecture...
I had to think about it a bit. Could life "find a way" to float on an eternal endless ocean?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Thursday October 09, @12:41AM
Need a high environmental pressure, large population, real survival advantages to be found in the new niche and an acceptable "physiological" cost to be paid.
Flying fishes still remained fishes on Earth - no lungs as yet, not warmblooded, no feather/fur to protect against the humongous heat loss the evaporation water sucks from a wet skin, especially an evaporation forced by a moving air.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 4, Touché) by ChrisMaple on Monday October 06, @11:42PM (1 child)
Comparing plate tectonics to a train is like comparing butterflies to a deck of cards.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 10, @12:15AM
Umm... like in [plate tectonics -> butterflies] and [train -> deck of cards]?
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 4, Interesting) by khallow on Tuesday October 07, @12:57AM (1 child)
If one actually looks at continents, they do collide and stack up - they've been doing that for as long as there's been plate tectonics. To the contrary of the story, there's plenty of evidence that continental plates do indeed act as above and erase oceans and wiping out the record of Earth's past. For example, we know of two oceans that have been erased: Iapetus [wikipedia.org] and Tethys [wikipedia.org] oceans.
The Iapetus was around for 200 million years starting around 600 million years ago. The Atlantic Ocean is physically between the same continents as the Iapetus, but after the continents merged (destroying the Iapetus) and later split apart again. There's more remnants of the Tethys: the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Caspian Sea. It is also a predecessor to the Indian Ocean.
As to continents stacking up, all modern continents are aggregations of a bunch of smaller cratons. These blobbed together quite readily. Rifting is the typical way this stuff can come apart. There are multiple rifts in the world's continents, some successful (like the mid-Atlantic ridge) and many that aren't (like the rift systems of the mid-North American plate: the St. Lawrence follows one rift formed during the opening of Iapetus Ocean while the western Great Lakes, particularly Lake Superior, are part of another older system).
So anyway, where I'm going with this is that we actually see the effects that the story claims aren't happening! It's worth remembering that plate tectonics with large continents moving around isn't actually that old. That is probably a billion years old, maybe. And we have active rifting to occasionally reverse the growth of continents.
In particular, where's the geological example of a subduction zone that stopped? My take is that a modern example is the Himalayas. The Indian subplate was aggressively subducting ocean crust until it ran hard into the Eurasian continent. That's how subduction stops. You run into another continent that can't be subducted and it stops.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Tuesday October 07, @04:11AM
Notice all the talk of "the plate". This ignores that the second plate in this process, the North American plate isn't breaking apart and still moving forward crudely at a rate of 2-4 cm a year. The Juan de Fuca plate is at its widest about 440 km. That means in roughly ~20 million years, whether the Juan de Fuca plate sticks to the North American plate and/or subducts, the North American plate will be subducting Pacific plate (which is on the other side of the ridge boundary).
So it doesn't look like a "dying subduction zone" to me, but rather the final breakup of the pieces on this side of the oceanic ridge.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Tork on Tuesday October 07, @02:32AM (1 child)
Yeah but Trump sent in the National Guard anyway. "Insurrection!", he cried!
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday October 07, @12:21PM
Yeah: if Newsom had taken water from the Pacific NorthWest, like Trump said, it may have alleviated the problem.
I think Trump should build a BIGLY wall-pipe to get the water out of there and into California.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @10:12AM (1 child)
The phrase "...is tearing apart off..." could be interpreted several ways:
1) Earth's crust is tearing apart, somewhere off[shore] of the Pacific Northwest;
2) Earth's crust is tearing a part off the Pacific Northwest (i.e. ripping a piece of the Pacific Northwest in such a way to disconnect that part from the rest); OR
3) Earth's crust is tearing a part of [missed space and extra f typos] the Pacific Northwest.
From reading more I suspect the intended meaning was #2 and merging "a part" into the different word "apart" sometimes meaning separating, like ripping apart, or separate from, as in I sat apart from the group.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday October 08, @02:55AM