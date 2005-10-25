Stories
Venture Capital Valuations of AI Startups Surge and Raise Fears of an AI Bubble Forming

posted by hubie on Tuesday October 07, @03:16AM   Printer-friendly
Business

AI Startup Valuations Raise Bubble Fears as Funding Surges

mrpg writes:

https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/ai-startup-valuations-raise-bubble-fears-funding-surges-2025-10-03/

Artificial intelligence startups are attracting record sums of venture capital, but some of the world's largest investors warned that early-stage valuations are starting to look frothy, senior investment executives said on Friday.

"There's a little bit of a hype bubble going on in the early-stage venture space," said Bryan Yeo, group chief investment officer at Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC (GIC.UL), as part of a panel discussion at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2025 in Singapore.

"Any company startup with an AI label will be valued right up there at huge multiples of whatever the small revenue (is)," he said. "That might be fair for some companies and probably not for others."

In the first quarter of 2025, AI startups raised $73.1 billion globally, accounting for 57.9% of all venture capital funding, according to PitchBook. The surge was driven by funding rounds like OpenAI's $40 billion capital raising, as investors raced to catch the AI wave.

"Market expectations could be way ahead of what the technology could deliver," Yeo said. "We're seeing a major AI capex boom today. It is masking some of the potential weaknesses that might be going on in the economy."

Todd Sisitsky, president of alternative asset manager TPG said the fear of missing out is dangerous for investors, though he added that views were divided on whether the AI sector had formed a bubble.

Some AI firms are hitting $100 million in revenue within months, he said, while others in early-stage ventures command valuations at between $400 million and $1.2 billion per employee. He said that was "breathtaking."

And perhaps a case in point? . . .

Database Startup Supabase Notches $5 Billion Valuation in Funding Round

upstart writes:

Database startup Supabase notches $5 billion valuation in funding round - The Economic Times:

Open-source database startup Supabase said on Friday it has secured a valuation of $5 billion in its latest funding round, as investors continue to back companies riding the wave of the artificial intelligence boom.

[...] Supabase is a backend platform that helps developers build applications quickly and has benefited from the rise in AI-powered coding assistants.

The platform is built on the PostgreSQL open-source database, a system for organizing and managing information online.

The latest capital-raise comes just months after Supabase's Series D round, which reportedly valued it at $2 billion.

[...] Coding platforms such as Lovable and Bolt run on Supabase, which caters to more than four million developers. The company's customers also include enterprises such as PwC, McDonald's and Github Next.

"This new financing aims to accelerate Supabase's efforts to become the backend for everyone, from startups to some of the most demanding, data-intensive enterprise workloads," said Caryn Marooney, general partner at investment management firm Coatue.

  • (Score: 4, Touché) by Thexalon on Tuesday October 07, @11:04AM (4 children)

    by Thexalon (636) on Tuesday October 07, @11:04AM (#1419793)

    When the mainstream press starts warning of a bubble, the elements of the bubble have been in place for years. We're long since past the "most useful applications of this tech discovered" phase, a few years into the "VCs happily throw lots of money at it looking for something else useful it might do" phase, and starting to get into the "massive hype, you must include it in everything whether it makes sense or not" phase. The whole thing is bound to collapse back to the useful applications eventually.

    • (Score: 5, Interesting) by ledow on Tuesday October 07, @12:34PM (3 children)

      by ledow (5567) on Tuesday October 07, @12:34PM (#1419802) Homepage

      It'll continue until a new fad comes along and displaces it.

      Remember.... at one time people were literally throwing money at firms that had names that SOUNDED like crypto / blockchain companies, even when they weren't. To the point that some companies literally renamed themselves just to reap the rewards of being called something that sounds like blockchain. Investors were honestly that dumb.

      Since then it's been AI. And until something replaces AI, they'll stick to that.

      Exactly the same happened with "dotcom", people throwing ridiculous money at clearly ludicrous ventures just because they mentioned the Internet (or web, or cyberspace, or superhighway, or whatever) somehow. It only crashed when that stuff became old-hat, investors moved on and realised "Hey, I didn't see any money from my dotcoms..." and start pressing people for answers, at which point huge holes are found and the things collapse in on themselves.

      We need a... quantum something or other, looks to be the most likely at the moment. And every tech company will start bragging about what quantum things they're using. Then AI will be scrutinised at a level consistent with its actual return on investment.

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by HiThere on Tuesday October 07, @06:28PM (1 child)

        by HiThere (866) on Tuesday October 07, @06:28PM (#1419826) Journal

        And the problem is that that will *under*value the companies. Even if development stops today AI is going to be transformative as it works it's way into society. IIUC, 80% of the applications of AI don't pay off, but 20% not only pay off, but do so quite handsomely. That's the way computers were at the start (well, in the 1970's). We forget the failures, and it's the successes that transform society.

        OTOH, AI is still changing so rapidly that I think it's too early for any sensible evaluation. At some point it will stop improving, but I see no reason to pick any particular point. It's clearly well overvalued for what it can do now, but that doesn't mean it's overvalued for what it can do a year from now.

        • (Score: 4, Interesting) by ledow on Wednesday October 08, @07:13AM

          by ledow (5567) on Wednesday October 08, @07:13AM (#1419874) Homepage

          OpenAI does not have a single profitable tier.

          Anything that "pays off" now will likely not when they adjust their pricing to:

          1) Recoup their investors investments.
          2) Charge a realistic price for the underlying services.
          3) Add their own profit on top.

          We are literally HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS down, and they're still trying / having to give the product away as a loss leader even at the highest service tiers.

          Now factor that into these companies that are seeing small productivity increases having to pay, say, $50, $100, + per employee per month to see that benefit... it's really not "worth" anything.

      • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 07, @06:30PM

        by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 07, @06:30PM (#1419827) Journal

        Investors were honestly that dumb.

        I think you could use present tense and still be correct.

  • (Score: 5, Touché) by SomeGuy on Tuesday October 07, @11:35AM (1 child)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Tuesday October 07, @11:35AM (#1419795)

    "There's a little bit of a hype bubble going on".

    A little. Just a little. You don't say. Really? Just a little. sure.

    If people woke up tomorrow with even the slightest amount of once common common sense, there would be a crash so big it would start a second Big Bang.

    • (Score: 2) by mcgrew on Tuesday October 07, @09:11PM

      by mcgrew (701) <publish@mcgrewbooks.com> on Tuesday October 07, @09:11PM (#1419844) Homepage Journal

      If people woke up tomorrow with even the slightest amount of once common common sense

      "Common sense ain't so common no more" -- Walt Kelly, via Pogo (1962)

      there would be a crash so big it would start a second Big Bang.

      The big bang was dark and silent. There was no sound until matter existed, and there was no light until stars existed. But there is a crash coming, says the fictitious time traveling space alien from the future. [nooze.org] (July 7, 2024)

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday October 07, @12:14PM (7 children)

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Tuesday October 07, @12:14PM (#1419798) Journal

    I just asked Gemini to "suggest the fastest way to burst the current investors AI bubble" and crashed her, no reply. Twice.

    Seems feasible as a new kind of attack on LLMs.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by gnuman on Tuesday October 07, @12:26PM (3 children)

      by gnuman (5013) on Tuesday October 07, @12:26PM (#1419800)

      I've asked Gemini 2.5 Flash, and it gave me this answer,

      The burst of any financial bubble, including a potential "AI investor bubble," is a complex event that is generally not caused by a single action and is virtually impossible to predict or intentionally trigger from the outside.

      Based on historical technology bubbles (like the dot-com bubble of 2000) and current market commentary, the fastest way for the AI bubble to burst would be a sharp, unexpected shock that causes a massive, widespread correction in investor expectations and market sentiment.

      Here are the most likely and "fastest" potential catalysts for such a shock, broadly categorized:

      1. The Financial/Economic "Reality Check"
      This is often the ultimate catalyst for any bubble burst, as valuations fail to be justified by actual business performance.

      Failure to Monetize/Profitability Shock: The fastest trigger would be major AI-related companies (especially those with the highest valuations) reporting significantly disappointing revenue growth or profit margins from their AI products.

      The Scenario: This could happen if massive capital expenditures ($$$ spent on AI chips/data centers) fail to translate into a proportional, immediate return on investment (ROI), or if the "killer apps" for AI don't materialize quickly enough for consumers.

      The Dot-Com Parallel: In the dot-com bubble, the burst occurred when investors realized that many internet companies, despite high valuations, had unsustainable business models and were simply burning cash without a clear path to profitability.

      "Cheap AI" Disruption: A major company releases a powerful, highly cost-efficient AI model that dramatically reduces the need for the expensive, high-end hardware (like top-tier GPUs) that has been the cornerstone of the current investment surge.

      The Scenario: An unforeseen technological leap makes the currently demanded, expensive infrastructure obsolete or unnecessary for most applications. This would threaten the revenue of the primary hardware producers and cause a rapid reassessment of infrastructure spending across the board.

      2. The Technological/Competitive Shock
      This involves a sudden shift that destroys the competitive advantage of the current market leaders.

      Commoditization: A breakthrough that makes AI models so easy and cheap to build that the large AI "moats" disappear.

      The Scenario: If an open-source model reaches parity with proprietary models for a fraction of the cost, the pricing power of the current AI leaders could vanish almost overnight. As one analyst noted, if LLMs become a "capital intensive commodity business with low profits," the bubble on AI services companies could burst.

      Dominance Erosion: A key hardware provider's dominance (e.g., in high-end AI chips) is suddenly challenged by a highly effective, unexpected competitor or a technological bypass.

      3. The Investor-Driven Action (The Pull-Back)
      While a single investor cannot "burst" the bubble, a coordinated or mass exodus can.

      Massive Profit-Taking: The fastest way the bubble could begin to burst is if a few large, highly influential investors or institutions simultaneously decide that valuations are unsustainable and begin a mass sell-off to "lock in gains."

      The Mechanism: This triggers a steep price drop, which can spook other investors (the "Panic" stage of a bubble) and lead to a cascading sell-off, where everyone tries to liquidate their holdings before prices drop further.

      In Summary: The fastest hypothetical way for the current AI investor bubble to burst would be a profitability and cash flow shock—a major announcement from a bellwether company that suggests the enormous capital investment in AI is not translating into adequate near-term returns, immediately causing a massive repricing of the entire sector.

      using https://medium.com/data-science-in-your-pocket/why-deepseeks-ai-models-lead-to-a-stock-market-crash-52240ff122a3 [medium.com] and DeepSeek as a "crash" .... not sure....

      • (Score: 1, Interesting) by ed2718 on Tuesday October 07, @03:07PM (1 child)

        by ed2718 (50360) on Tuesday October 07, @03:07PM (#1419813)

        Here's what my local Llama3 had to say: (You might want to sit down for this.) TLDR: do a bunch of stuff that will make the problem worse.

        A bold question!

        To "burst" the current investor's AI bubble, I'll
        suggest a few ways to accelerate the adoption and
        integration of AI in various industries. These
        ideas might not exactly "burst" the bubble but
        can certainly create a more realistic perspective
        on AI:

        1. **Emphasize Explainability**: While AI has
        shown impressive results, many investors are
        skeptical about its decision-making processes.
        Focus on developing AI models that provide
        transparent explanations for their outputs. This
        will help build trust and confidence in AI-driven
        investments.
        2. **Quantify AI's Impact**: Provide concrete
        metrics and ROI (Return on Investment) analysis
        for AI projects. Show how AI can drive revenue
        growth, improve operational efficiency, or
        enhance customer experiences. This will help
        investors understand the tangible benefits of
        investing in AI.
        3. **Highlight Human-AI Collaboration**: Instead
        of pitting humans against machines, showcase how
        AI can augment human capabilities. Highlight
        cases where AI and humans work together to
        achieve better outcomes, such as AI-powered data
        analysis for scientists or AI-assisted
        decision-making for medical professionals.
        4. **Foster Open Communication**: Encourage open
        dialogue about the limitations and challenges
        associated with AI adoption. Share stories of
        AI's missteps and the importance of human
        oversight. This will help investors develop a
        more realistic understanding of AI's capabilities
        and potential pitfalls.
        5. **Develop AI-Specific Investment Strategies**:
        Create investment strategies that cater
        specifically to AI-driven companies or projects.
        This could include funds focused on AI-powered
        startups, venture capital investments in AI
        research, or even AI-specific indexes for
        investors seeking exposure to the space.
        6. **Partner with Academia and Research
        Institutions**: Collaborate with top research
        institutions, universities, and think tanks to
        develop innovative AI applications and solutions.
        This will help bridge the gap between academia
        and industry, fostering a more informed and
        data-driven approach to AI investments.
        7. **Highlight Regulatory and Ethical Concerns**:
        Address regulatory concerns and ethical
        considerations surrounding AI adoption. Develop
        frameworks for responsible AI development and
        deployment, ensuring that investors prioritize
        transparency, accountability, and social
        responsibility.
        8. **Create Industry-Specific AI Solutions**:
        Develop AI solutions tailored to specific
        industries or sectors, such as healthcare,
        finance, or logistics. This will help investors
        understand how AI can be applied to their domain
        and provide a clearer return on investment.

        To "burst" the current investor's AI bubble, you
        could:

        1. **Organize an AI-themed hackathon**: Invite
        investors, startups, and experts for a 24-hour
        hackathon focused on solving real-world problems
        using AI.
        2. **Host an AI-Industry Roundtable**: Gather
        industry leaders, experts, and investors for a
        roundtable discussion on the current state of AI
        adoption, challenges, and opportunities.
        3. **Publish a thought-provoking whitepaper**:
        Develop a comprehensive whitepaper exploring the
        potential risks and benefits of AI, highlighting
        the need for responsible investment strategies.

        By implementing these ideas, you'll be able to
        "burst" the investor's AI bubble by providing a
        more realistic perspective on AI's capabilities
        and challenges, ultimately fostering a more
        informed and data-driven approach to investing in
        AI.

        • (Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @06:15PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @06:15PM (#1419824)

          Sounds like you use Llama3 more than just casually? If so, how is it doing on the first point?

          1. **Emphasize Explainability**:

      • (Score: 3, Informative) by mcgrew on Tuesday October 07, @09:32PM

        by mcgrew (701) <publish@mcgrewbooks.com> on Tuesday October 07, @09:32PM (#1419846) Homepage Journal

        That sounds like it came straight from Only Yesterday, [mcgrewbooks.com] written in 1933 about the 1920s. It was the textbook for my general studies history class in college, but is actually an excellent read, unlike many textbooks. Most things in italics are links, to books, movies, and music of the time mentioned in the text.

        Your BigBot (my name for AI) probably was partly trained from that book, as it made me think of it, specifically chapters X through the end.

        Anybody who had chosen this moment to predict that the bull market was on the verge of a wild advance which would make all that had gone before seem trifling would have been quite mad―or else inspired with a genius for mass psychology. The banker who advised caution was quite right about financial conditions, and so were the forecasters. But they had not taken account of the boundless commercial romanticism of the American people, inflamed by year after plentiful year of Coolidge Prosperity. For on March 3, 1928―the very day when the Harvard prophets were talking about intermediate declines and the Times was talking about hesitation―the stock market entered upon its sensational phase.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Snospar on Tuesday October 07, @04:47PM

      by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 07, @04:47PM (#1419818)

      All I'm getting from Gemini at the moment is "Something went wrong" "Error 9". Really helpful error messages there. FFS it's 2025 and we're still coding "Something went wrong" as an acceptable response. It seems to me that I get a response during the day but into the evening I start seeing Error 9. I tried to get Gemini to explain the error but all it came up with was a possible shortage of tokens. Wow, thanks, that's cleared that up. The Intelligence is certainly Artificial here.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday October 08, @03:33AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 08, @03:33AM (#1419868) Journal

      I just asked Gemini to "suggest the fastest way to burst the current investors AI bubble" and crashed her, no reply. Twice.

      During the dotcom burst, a big part of it was accounting reporting changes in early March 2000. Suddenly a large portion of the exciting companies had to restate their accounting all at once. I doubt it'd work here because most of the AI companies are private, and hence, not subject to the same pressures as a mass of publicly traded dotcom companies.

      Alternately, come up the next big thing that completely obsoletes LLMs.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 09, @01:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 09, @01:40AM (#1419998)

      Jamie Dimon just warned about a market crash -
          https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cg5ej03p604o [bbc.com]
      > There is a higher risk of a serious fall in US stocks than is currently being reflected in the market, the head of JP Morgan has told the BBC.

      Jamie Dimon, who leads America's largest bank, said he was "far more worried than others" about a serious market correction, which he said could come in the next six months to two years.

      In a rare and wide-ranging interview, the bank boss also said that the US had become a "less reliable" partner on the world stage.

      He cautioned he was still "a little worried" about inflation in the US, but insisted he thought the Federal Reserve would remain independent, despite repeated attacks by the Trump administration on its chair Jerome Powell.

  • (Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday October 08, @11:07AM

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Wednesday October 08, @11:07AM (#1419881)

    The only people who don't see the AI Bubble already formed are the ones who are blind either by their own stupidity or their greed.

    And a bit off topic but has anyone else noticed that suddenly we are not hearing about all the electricity being used by server farms being run by bit coin miners? Did all the miners convert to AI server farms or something?

