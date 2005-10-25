Harvard researchers hail quantum computing breakthrough with machine that can run for two hours — atomic loss quashed by experimental design, systems that can run forever just 3 years away
A group of physicists from Harvard and MIT just built a quantum computer that ran continuously for more than two hours. Although it doesn't sound like much versus regular computers (like servers that run 24/7 for months, if not years), this is a huge breakthrough in quantum computing. As reported by The Harvard Crimson, most current quantum computers run for only a few milliseconds, with record-breaking machines only able to operate for a little over 10 seconds.
Although two hours is still a bit limited, researchers say that the concept behind this could allow future quantum computers to run for much longer, maybe even indefinitely. "There is still a way to go and scale from where we are now," says research associate Tout T. Wang, "But the roadmap is now clear based on the breakthrough experiments that we've done here at Harvard."
[Source]: The Harvard Crimson
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday October 07, @10:51AM (5 children)
So it ran cause they kept powering, or refueling, it. Could it have ran for longer if they had more atom juice or a better refueling system? Is this now the limiting factor of quantum computing? It's burning to many qubits faster then they can be replaced? If they are reloading/refueling 30 000 qubits per second; whatever that means, I'm no quantum physicist or even a physicist -- cause it sounds very close to technobabble for common people -- yes we are refueling the qubits ... more power!
Also what did it do for those two hours? Did it just sit there burning time and qubits or did it actually do anything?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @11:54AM (2 children)
It performed oscillations in amplitude space.
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday October 07, @05:22PM
I don't get the point in analog encoding on an atomic level. We would still need traditional transistors to decode/ display the data, or did I miss something? I'm not too sure about this. Just seems like a fun project that doesn't seem to lead anywhere.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday October 07, @08:41PM
No, it was busy reticulating splines.
Obviously there's some trickery going on here to get a jump of 55,000%, can anyone familiar with the field explain how they fiddled things to allow them to make that claim?
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Tuesday October 07, @04:30PM
"just N years away" has a familiar ring to it.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Wednesday October 08, @11:58PM
This article is much better https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2025/09/clearing-significant-hurdle-to-quantum-computing/ [harvard.edu]
Here's the paper https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09596-6 [nature.com]
It looks like they were able to continuously replenish the lost qubits without losing information. They weren't actively computing anything at the time, just seeing if they could keep their bank of qubits alive. They kept it up for two hours, but could do so essentially indefinitely. They're going to try the technique during computation soon.
It's the difference between having to run the quantum computer in short spurts vs. running it continuously. They also claim applications in quantum clocks and sensors, which are clearly more useful if they can keep running.