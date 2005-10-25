A group of physicists from Harvard and MIT just built a quantum computer that ran continuously for more than two hours. Although it doesn't sound like much versus regular computers (like servers that run 24/7 for months, if not years), this is a huge breakthrough in quantum computing. As reported by The Harvard Crimson, most current quantum computers run for only a few milliseconds, with record-breaking machines only able to operate for a little over 10 seconds.

Although two hours is still a bit limited, researchers say that the concept behind this could allow future quantum computers to run for much longer, maybe even indefinitely. "There is still a way to go and scale from where we are now," says research associate Tout T. Wang, "But the roadmap is now clear based on the breakthrough experiments that we've done here at Harvard."