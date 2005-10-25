Enter binary pulsars - these star pairs contain at least one pulsar, a type of neutron star which emits a large amount of energy on a regular cycle (hence their name). These bursts can be measured so accurately they rival atomic clocks in terms of regularity. The researchers had a theory that they could use deviations in that expected cycle to detect the gravitational effects of a dark matter sub-halo, so they began looking at binary pairs in the galaxy to see if they could find any hint of it.

Overall they looked at 27 binary pulsars, and in particular were looking for gravitational changes between two pairs, to increase the chance there was indeed a structure causing the deviation. They found two, called PSR J1640+2224 and PSR J1713+0747, that had the kind of significant correlated gravitational change they were looking for.

To isolate that gravitational change, the researchers had to eliminate other forms of gravitational acceleration that could be caused by things other than dark matter. One is "gravitational radiation", the acceleration caused when the system gives off gravitational waves, and predicted by the theory of general relativity. Another is the Shklovskii Effect, which is an artifact caused by a binary system moving across our line of sight. Thankfully, both of these effects are well understood and can easily be removed from the calculation of the gravitational influence on the binary system.

Some of that gravitational influence can still come from baryonic matter, but in the case of these two binaries there appeared to be a substantial component that couldn't be explained that way. In fact, the statistics of that additional component were so compelling its hard to argue that it was caused by anything other than an unseen gravitational mass.

Defining that mass was the next step. The researchers pinpointed it at about 2,340 light years away, and determined its mass to be around 2.45 x 107 solar masses. An equivalent amount of baryonic matter causing that gravitational change would be 100 times what is observable in that part of the galaxy.

This research represents the first time a dark matter sub-halo has been detected in the general galactic neighborhood, after having been predicted by theory for years. It also offers a technique by which other researchers could do the same with other sets of binary pulsars. Though rare, astronomers are continually collecting new data on them constantly, giving cosmologists even more data to analyze. Likely this won't be the last time we'll hear of this technique being used to find dark matter sub-halos - there are plenty more places to search for them, and likely many more to discover.

arXiv paper: https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2507.16932

