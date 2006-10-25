Forget Sparta - Leonidas wiped out all 61 drones in the demo:
Drones have become one of the most important elements of modern warfare, which is why finding effective ways of disabling them is so important. US defense technology firm Epirus has developed a countermeasure that could interest a lot of nations: a high-powered microwave (HPM) weapon that recently demonstrated how it can down 49 drones with a single blast.
[...] During the demo, Leonidas successfully disabled all 61 drones taking part. The headline feat was taking down a 49-drone swarm with a single shot.
[...] Because of how cheaply they can be procured, huge numbers of drones are being used in warfare and for reconnaissance. Leonidas' bursts of electromagnetic energy are designed to disable or destroy the electronics inside hostile drones, including swarms.
The latest second-generation of Leonidas introduces gallium nitride semiconductors. This enables a more compact, reliable, and scalable system compared to legacy microwave weapons that relied on bulkier magnetron tubes.
[...] Leonidas' software-defined architecture allows operators to adjust waveforms on the fly, tailoring effects to different targets and minimizing risks to nearby friendly systems. The modular build also means the weapon can be deployed in multiple configurations, from vehicle-mounted platforms to fixed-site defenses.
Epirus has also developed specialized versions of the weapon, such as Leonidas Expeditionary, optimized for rapid deployment by ground forces, and Leonidas H2O, designed for maritime operations capable of disabling small boat motors.
[...] The latest Leonidas weapon comes at a time when AI-powered drone swarms move closer to frontline deployment. Able to fly and fight as one coordinated force, these drones could overwhelm traditional air defenses, which is why HPM weapons are becoming increasingly important.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @06:20PM (21 children)
Since this new defense works most cost effectively when there is a swarm of drones...can we predict that the next offensive tactic will be to stagger the drones arrival at the target, just enough for the next drone is still out of range when the first is over the target?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by higuita on Tuesday October 07, @06:38PM (9 children)
or simply tin foil the electronics, as a faraday cage
just like a microwave oven have windows with mesh, a mesh may isolate the drone and still allow remote control frequencies (higher frequencies) to enter
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @07:41PM (3 children)
The only "immune" drone will have to be truly autonomous with no possible outside input, other than a fragmentation grenade filled with buckshot
(Score: 1) by _-iNT13- on Wednesday October 08, @12:02AM (2 children)
A grenade as input? Autonomous won't do it. Metal-free might. Genius - build the drones out of balsa wood, that'll fix those pesky microwaves [sigh]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @02:25AM
Ukraine uses drones made out of plywood.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @03:58AM
Yes, it will put shrapnel into the circuit board
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Tuesday October 07, @08:39PM (1 child)
So what frequency will you use? X-ray? [wikipedia.org] Gamma Ray? Microwaves are so small they're almost visible (well, that exaggerates a bit).
American democracy and freedom: they were nice while they lasted
(Score: 2) by higuita on Tuesday October 07, @11:00PM
hey, do not know... i would not imagine fiber optic drones, but alas, they exist and work great. Maybe ultra violet or even xray may be a option, with relay between drones... or some kind of fuse/fllter that could sustain the microwave spikes and not get everything fried. autonomous drones are the obvious response, but those will also increase the cost
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 07, @10:33PM (2 children)
Not gonna work - anything connected to an antenna is gonna be fried.
Unless you go with light for RC/swarm coordination. Or fallback to low band comms and use, IDK, (ultra)sound as carrier.
AI may be helpful to get around the lack of unavailable/sparse comms.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by higuita on Tuesday October 07, @10:45PM (1 child)
or fiber optic, like Russia is using already
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 07, @11:20PM
Using light if I'm not mistaken. Like my "Unless you go with light for RC/swarm coordination."
Besides, it won't work for beyond 10-12 drone swarms, the risk of entangling your comms medium goes up at least quadratic - bend that fiber too tight (like an accidental knot) and the connectivity is lost.
in Russia-Ukraine war, both sides use fiber optic FPV-es for quite a while now
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 3, Funny) by epitaxial on Tuesday October 07, @06:53PM (6 children)
Does it work against drones controlled via fiber optics?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 07, @08:05PM (2 children)
> Does it work against drones controlled via fiber optics?
A real EMP would kill all the chips in the area...just saying.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday October 07, @08:16PM
Oh the humanity [mccain.co.uk]
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday October 07, @11:13PM
You won't be able to create a true scotsm... real EMP without frying everything around, your side included.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday October 08, @06:09AM (2 children)
Yes. Directed electromagnetic beam weapons using microwave aren't for jamming but for overheating the electronics. e.g. Look up videos of people sticking their phones into the microwave like this one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-sQW6WKlLo [youtube.com]
compiling...
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Wednesday October 08, @11:37PM (1 child)
The microwave puts a voltage on the wiring the device doesn't understand [youtube.com].
Not sure if it'll work on fibre optic, I suppose it would somehow still affect the electric motors driving the props.
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday October 09, @11:27AM
Yes voltage spikes being interpreted as 1s and leading to some sort of shutdown in error-corrected logic circuits is probably the more common cause of shutdown. However, microwaves deliver quite a bit of power that should be enough to trigger overheating and the lies as well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvpK5qlFjBo [youtube.com]
compiling...
(Score: 5, Touché) by driverless on Tuesday October 07, @08:38PM (3 children)
Or, given that you need a roll a giant truck out to where you want the drones to be and hit them with a tight beam, just run things as normal and accept that fact that one in a thousand or so might get caught by accident if the truck is in the right place at the right time.
(Score: 2) by higuita on Tuesday October 07, @10:47PM (2 children)
exactly, and they are still vulnerable to normal arty/bombs (if in range) or missile (if out of range for the first, so they will need to keep moving to avoid them)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @01:41AM
Can it take down 49 drones approaching it at high speed from different directions?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday October 08, @08:27PM
In the 1990s the US played with the idea of putting flux compression generators inside Mk.84 bombs to generate electromagnetic pulses to take out enemy electronics. Until it was pointed out that an unmodified Mk.84 bomb could do the same job, as well as taking out buildings, vehicles, and the enemy, at a fraction of the cost.
I think this is a similar thing, anything capable of lobbing a lump of metal a few hundred meters into the air, e.g. a spigot mortar, and then spreading it in fragments over a large area will be far more useful than one of these trucks.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by corey on Tuesday October 07, @08:49PM
Looking at the summary, they just switched to GaN and software defined architecture (SDRs?). Sounds like they’re 5 years behind. I haven’t followed this type of tech but pretty sure others have already developed similar products.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday October 08, @10:58AM
Would this microwave gun work against a F-18, or really any Mil.spec. equipment deployed in a combat theatre? No. Why? Their electronics are specifically built to withstand EMPs and other EM based interference.
The only reason this drone counter measure works now is the current generation of drones are not made to withstand microwave based attacks. Now that it has been proven to be effective against the current generation of drones being used in Ukraine and Russia the hardware will be changed to negate microwave based counter measures.
I predict that within 3-6 months there will be a new generation of drones on the battle field that are hardened against EM based attacks.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."