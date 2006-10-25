25/10/06/1151211 story
posted by hubie on Wednesday October 08, @03:03AM
from the do-you-hear-what-I-hear? dept.
from the do-you-hear-what-I-hear? dept.
Instagram says it is not listening to users' microphones to serve ads:
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has shared a video on his account to dismiss the myth that Instagram is actively listening to users, to show them relevant ads. Now, why would you say that? Unless, it was true! Right?
Jokes aside, the timing couldn't be worse. Yesterday, Meta announced that it will be updating its privacy policy by December 16. Why? Because Meta says that it will use the data collected from user interactions with its AI, to sell targeted ads across its social networks. So, how is this going to work, privacy-wise? Well, that's another story.
The story continues at https://www.ghacks.net/2025/10/02/instagram-says/
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Instagram Says It is Not Listening to Users’ Microphones to Serve Ads | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @09:11AM
... dumb fucks?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Wednesday October 08, @09:56AM
So is this an admission then that they are listening to users microphones, just not to serve ads. So what are they listening for? If not for ads. All these things that you talk to to interact with kind of have to be listening to you all the time. They can't turn on and start to listen to the microphones after you started to talk, then they would never turn on. How would they know when to turn on if they are not listening all the time? So they are listening all the time. We just don't know what they do with all the data or captured conversations that are not for them or not used for interaction, but absolutely not for selling ads apparently. I guess this is valid until they sneak a little extra sentence or two into their privacy policy.
Cause I'm fairly certain that they previously tried to sell people on the idea that they absolutely did not listen or have the microphone on. It just turned on like magic the moment before you said something.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @11:38AM (2 children)
... One, only slightly used, flying pig?
--
You have the right to remain insane.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 08, @02:24PM (1 child)
Only its wings and then again only if they are buffalo wings, thanks.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Wednesday October 08, @03:17PM
It is my understanding that pigs with buffalo wings to not comply with European safety standards for food or transport equipment.
I am not aware of any relevant US safety standards.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Spamalope on Thursday October 09, @02:28AM
PR Speak rule: Overly specific denials are admissions.
Oh, you're not listening to serve ads? Who is serving the ads based on the listening then?
What else are you doing with the recordings.
I note: Not listening, not sending recordings back, not using them for another purpose and not providing them to another party weren't denied.