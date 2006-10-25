25/10/06/1313245 story
There have been a lot of recent stories about Google restricting sideloading to apps from developers who have registered with Google. Google has issued the very important clarification that adb will still be able to used to sideload unverified apps: https://support.google.com/android-developer-console/answer/16561738
So, if you own your phone, you can still install whatever you want on it. You just might have to install adb and enable the Developer Options menu first.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday October 08, @10:58PM (3 children)
I've done android development and ... true you can do a lot with the emulator. Not do too much with touch sensitive controls or motion sensitive controls (tilt sensors).
But when the rubber meets the road you kind of need to run on hardware to test. Before I had my dev acct I vaguely remember enabling power luser mode by clicking on some damn thing five times and then I could upload to my phone at that time. Google is weird about inactive accounts so you need a working app to get an account and you need an account to create a working app, so chicken and egg time, they much have this back door, more or less.
WRT activity if you're a "real company" with an EIN and DUNS number and business banking accounts for receiving your trillions of dollars from app sales (LOL), the process is pretty straightforward. If you want to make up a fake company "ACME spammers Ltd" well it is a bit harder.
My only remaining curiousity is the enterprise apps section looks weird. Really, if I have an enterprise acct I can load anything I want? Hmm.
DUNS btw is total bullshit IMHO they will take over a month and try to sell you infinite services that do approximately nothing. I suspect the actual sign up process takes milliseconds but "please send us money" to hurry up. I took my time some years ago, I guess, and it is indeed free. DUNS is hard to explain; theoretically they generate a UUID to "real companies" that is universal. In practice they mostly want to sell credit and reputation management "services" for companies at a high fee which as a side effect will process your application in seconds instead of months. They were kind of jerks about it, at least when I interacted with them, to be honest. Such is the life of a very small time application developer LOL. Life might be simpler for me because my company has been around for awhile doing computer programming services consulting type stuff since about a decade now. Perhaps if you register an s-corp or LLC today they would be harsher than on a guy who's got a stack of old corporate tax returns if they want to see them (IIRC... they did?)
The irony is in 2025 you can't make any money doing appshit. Peak appshit was probably a decade ago. After a decade of scammers I don't know why they're tightening the screws and closing the barn door after the horse left the barn, ran all the way across the country, died of old age, and got turned into glue some years back. In the old days, you paid your $25 or whatever it was to Google and got an account and they didn't really give a F once the check cleared IIRC.
I suspect the long term result is people will just get used to using ADB to install literally everything, just like lusers have been trained to click "ok" on literally every security popup that ever appears regardless of situation. An interesting way to get out of legally being a monopoly app store is to make everyone stop using the app store and go back to something like itunes on your desktop in 2010.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 08, @11:09PM (2 children)
That's what we want, a bunch of clueless folks using a debugger, following a list of steps. I can't wait until they make a mistake, or the debugger UI changes.
Reminds me of the perpetual question "How do I get out of vim/emacs/nano" only on steroids.
Generals gathered in their masses / Only to get called fatasses
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 09, @03:28AM
That's easy- alt-F2 (or whatever tty available), log in if needed, ps aux |grep emacs, kill -15 (or 9) the offending emacs process.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday October 09, @01:57PM
LOL you earned the funny mod although IRL its a perfectly scriptable CLI tool so it can be wrapped the usual techniques for noobs and lower functioning people.
https://developer.android.com/tools/adb [android.com]
Because a Python library to speak adb would be helpful there are "of course" at least two competing libraries the adb-shell which I have not used and python-adb which I have used in a very minimal fashion so it should be possible to write an app/script in python that is more or less a magic side loader thats a fdroid work alike.
I think by careful and judicious use of multiple Python libraries, a minimally functional CLI equivalent of fdroid could probably be created in 100 LoC or so. Depending how broad you define minimally functional it might approach 1000 LoC but surely not more. Now a "itunes like fancy GUI" could take infinite LoC as you'd expect from those frontend/UI busybodies.
I know for a fact having done it you can do wifi ADB with a lot of Fing around so you could enable adb on an android device then connect to it with an app on the device, I think, skipping the wifi. IIRC it runs by default over port 5555. Something like "adb connect 1.2.3.4:5555" comes to mind although who knows how old that version was LOL. You need wifi adb access if you have some damn thing plugged into the android usb port (very long story).
Also to be blunt I am pretty sure bot farms owned by "major corporate interests" and political parties and entire countries use wifi adb to run the bot farms, so disabling that would mightily piss off Google's masters, so they're not going to do that LOL. Somewhat on the border is the concept of the internal testing farm for a legit app; run a different script on the same hardware and its a bot farm, and those semi-legit peeps would also be VERY pissed off if google disabled wifi adb.
The whole thing is kind of ironic in that mobile is dead / dying. The days of fresh new games in the 2010s has been over for a LONG time. There's a drip feed of lootbox-alike games to keep the gambling addicts addicted and not much else going on in mobile. My gut level guess is the "mobile android experience" of the future will be very handheld-chromebook alike. It'll be a web browser that runs chrome, not much else. Everything centralized for monitoring and censorship reasons. I don't use many apps that can't be replaced by a tab in chrome. Phones will become a closed appliance web browser.
I can't say I'll miss native java app development on Android which boiled down to every damn object is null until proven otherwise and even then it can change over time and become null at a random point in the future, it kind of sucked which is why it used to pay well like a decade ago.
(Score: 1) by atwork on Thursday October 09, @12:35AM (8 children)
So does this mean that I can still use FDroid, or do I need to sign up for a Google account so that I can install ADB first? I don't want to sign my life story away.
(Score: 5, Informative) by linuxrocks123 on Thursday October 09, @12:41AM (1 child)
ADB is an open source program that runs on your computer, not your phone. You do not need a Google account to download or install it: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Android_Debug_Bridge [wikipedia.org]
As far as FDroid, I'm not sure if FDroid will still be able to install apps directly, but you can download the APK files from the FDroid website and use ADB to install them. FDroid has been making a lot of noise about how this change is bad for them; perhaps Google will make some accommodation for them, or perhaps not.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday October 09, @01:40AM
You may have to enable "developer mode" in the phone for adb to work- I don't remember. I usually enable it on my phones anyway.
But then yes, as linuxrocks123 said, you connect the phone and computer- I use USB (but maybe WiFi or Bluetooth or something else might work?) then in a command window (DOS box) you run adb- it's a command-line app.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday October 09, @07:06AM (5 children)
It seems that you will no longer be able to use F-droid w/ or w/o having a google account. As mentioned, F-droid would have to be installed using adb itself and then could download further apk files for you, but an additional manual step using adb would be required for installation. Also you would have to switch to developer mode. All in all this would more or less kill the F-droid project.
Lineage OS could be a potential solution, however, given the niche nature of lineage OS, the save fate for F-droid is likely.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Thursday October 09, @09:35AM (1 child)
Yes, to me this does look very much like Google is trying to kill all third party app stores, as well as making it very difficult for non-techy people to install anything except official Android apps.
Case in point I installed F-Droid for my mother as she liked that the apps available were free, did not have ads and generally didn't seem to make her phone slow down. Once F-Droid was installed and configured, she could install/update apps without my intervention.
However with this change, I would have to install/update apps for her, and to go see her to do it physically via USB and ADB. There is no chance she could learn to do this herself (or would want to). That means running non Google-play-store apps becomes very much a niche, relegated to those technically minded and willing to faff about with side loading apps via USB.
The problem is not that its niche so much as that its hard to keep porting to new phone HW (most of which is proprietary and undocumented ) , especially when new HW comes out every 6 months or so. For many years I wanted to use LineageOS but the phones I could buy (that were not locked down) generally were not supported (or were only partially supported).
The second problem is that more and more apps are now checking to see if your phone is rooted, and then refuse to run. I don't know if LineageOS can lie to the apps but the stock Android can't, so if I root my phone I can lose access to my banking apps (which are becoming pretty much mandatory for life nowadays).
It seems Google has learned from MS the "Embrace, Extend, Extinguish" methodology, and has applied it to open source. Android is the furthest along, as with this change, I think we are at the start of the "Extinguish" bit, where Android will eventually become so locked down it won't be any different to IoS.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Thursday October 09, @11:29AM
Which is exactly what makes it niche.
Look for Motorola phones. Not only will you get good value for money but also Lineage OS support. But do check out the supported models!
No, the phone is openly rooted, showing a boot message. In Europe, at least, banking apps are still fine with rooted phones (the ones I use). In the future, I plan to have two phones: one for the official apps, non-rooted, staying at home. The real phone, which would be rooted. I have no intention to pay by phone in the future (cash or card).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday October 09, @02:09PM (2 children)
I suspect there are less than 100K fdroid users (of which I am one) and I suspect the situation is much like early linux days (probably current situation to be honest) where essentially every enduser / desktop user either is a sysadmin or a familial relation of a sysadmin or people literally are not using the install.
I don't think enabling dev mode would impact fdroids current numbers. It would probably cap its growth stats.
If my math is correct and the marketing BS is correct, about 0.003% of android devices are active fdroid users so fdroid "designing for the masses" isn't going to work if its permanently a microscopic specialist tool by its nature.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday October 09, @04:26PM (1 child)
The point is fdroid itself won't be able to install apps, because there's no mechanism for it to do so, not that you can't install fdroid.
Google looks at the extreme bullshit walled garden tactics they're already engaged in, and says "but there's a few pennies we can squeeze out of people"
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday October 09, @04:40PM
Actually, although I have not verified every detail of this, after enabling developer mode on the phone, if the android side of ADB is operational on wifi (possibly loopback interface?) tcp port 5555, there are numerous libraries that "speak adb" where fdroid could connect to its own phone and install apks. I don't think the android side of wifi adb could tell the difference between my desktop connecting to it, or fdroid connecting to it. I've never tried it. I have used adb over wifi a long time ago and it worked fine. I have installed apks over adb to test compiled software and it works great. It would be trivial to have a firewall rule that an app on the phone itself cannot connect to the adb server on the phone. It would be trivial to forbid the adb server from installing apks that don't arrive over usb but that would piss off a lot of bulk unit testing organizations (legal and legit) and bot farms (semi-legal and semi-legit). It would be trivial to forbid people from enabling dev mode on their phone without permission or special tax/payments. They could stop people in theory, but I don't see that they have, and don't think it would be worth the hassle to them given it would piss off their legit devs and their corporate/gov masters.
The entire point is there's a way to run adb over TCP port 5555, adb is a public well defined open protocol, and there is a way to install APKs using adb, and fdroid certainly can make tcp connections so ...
(Score: 2) by Rich on Thursday October 09, @03:34PM
The headline implies that nothing relevant changes. In reality it's more like:
"Google will require users to learn command line operations and more to install own apps, possibly also break phones"
The article should then go on to explain all the hoops required and also point out that a phone treated with the procedures may end up as good as bricked, if ANY of the Two-Factor-Authentication apps the user needs refuses to run when developer mode is active.
Let's hope some angry Gaul gets EU antitrust going.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 09, @05:31PM
People who want a normal phone with a normal app store that's not Google's will suddenly have to download APK's on their computers, go developer on their phones and ADB-install the packages - as opposed to the app store seamlessly doing installations and upgrade.
Technically, that lets Google claim sideloading isn't dead. But you can sideload the same way a tiger is free to talk a walk outside in a zoo: only by passing through gates that the zookeeper gets to open when they want.
Sideloading isn't dead but the deGoogled ecosystem certainly is.