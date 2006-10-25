Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Ultra-Thin Sodium Films Offer Low-Cost Alternative to Gold and Silver in Optical Technologies

posted by janrinok on Wednesday October 08, @05:14PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

janrinok writes:

https://phys.org/news/2025-10-ultra-thin-sodium-alternative-gold.html

From solar panels to next-generation medical devices, many emerging technologies rely on materials that can manipulate light with extreme precision. These materials—called plasmonic materials—are typically made from expensive metals like gold or silver. But what if a cheaper, more abundant metal could do the job just as well or better?

That's the question a team of researchers set out to explore. The challenge? While sodium is abundant and lightweight, it's also notoriously unstable and difficult to work with in the presence of air or moisture—two unavoidable parts of real-world conditions. Until now, this has kept it off the table for practical optical applications.

Researchers from Yale University, Oakland University, and Cornell University have teamed up to change that. By developing a new technique for structuring sodium into ultra-thin, precisely patterned films, they found a way to stabilize the metal and make it perform exceptionally well in light-based applications.

Their approach, published in the journal ACS Nano, involved combining thermally-assisted spin coating with phase-shift photolithography—essentially using heat and light to craft nanoscopic surface patterns that trap and guide light in powerful ways.

Even more impressively, the team used ultrafast laser spectroscopy to observe what happens when these sodium surfaces interact with light on time scales measured in trillionths of a second. The results were surprising: sodium's electrons responded in ways that differ from traditional metals, suggesting it could offer new advantages for light-based technologies like photocatalysis, sensing, and energy conversion.

More information: Conrad A. Kocoj et al, Ultrafast Plasmon Dynamics of Low-Loss Sodium Metasurfaces, ACS Nano (2025). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5c04946

Original Submission


«  Apple Removes ICE Tracking Apps After Pressure by Trump Administration | Google Clarifies That Owners Will Still Be Able To Sideload Unverified Apps  »
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Ultra-Thin Sodium Films Offer Low-Cost Alternative to Gold and Silver in Optical Technologies | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @11:59PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 08, @11:59PM (#1419986)
    Gonna take it with a pinch of salt...
(1)