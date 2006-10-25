https://phys.org/news/2025-09-human-skin-cells-fertilisable-eggs.html
Scientists said Tuesday they have turned human skin cells into eggs and fertilized them with sperm in the lab for the first time—a breakthrough that is hoped to one day let infertile people have children.
The technology is still years away from potentially becoming available to aspiring parents, the US-led team of scientists warned.
But outside experts said the proof-of-concept research could eventually change the meaning of infertility, which affects one in six people worldwide.
If successful, the technology called in-vitro gametogenesis (IVG) would allow older women or women who lack eggs for other reasons to genetically reproduce, Paula Amato, the co-author of a new study announcing the achievement, told AFP.
"It also would allow same-sex couples to have a child genetically related to both partners," said Amato, a researcher at the Oregon Health & Science University in the United States.
Scientists have been making significant advances in this field in recent years, with Japanese researchers announcing in July they had created mice with two biological fathers.
But the new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, marks a major advance by using DNA from humans, rather than mice.
The scientists first removed the nucleus from normal skin cells and transferred them into a donor egg which had its nucleus removed. This technique, called somatic cell nuclear transfer, was used to clone Dolly the sheep in 1996.
However a problem still had to be overcome: skin cells have 46 chromosomes, but eggs have 23.
The scientists managed to remove these extra chromosomes using a process they are calling "mitomeiosis", which mimics how cells normally divide.
They created 82 developing eggs called oocytes, which were then fertilized by sperm via in vitro fertilization (IVF).
After six days, less than 9% of the embryos developed to the point that they could hypothetically be transferred to the uterus for a standard IVF process.
However the embryos displayed a range of abnormalities, and the experiment was ended.
While the 9% rate was low, the researchers noted that during natural reproduction only around a third of embryos make it to the IVF-ready "blastocyst" stage.
Amato estimated the technology was at least a decade away from becoming widely available.
"The biggest hurdle is trying to achieve genetically normal eggs with the correct number and complement of chromosomes," she said.
Ying Cheong, a reproductive medicine researcher at the UK's University of Southampton, hailed the "exciting" breakthrough.
"For the first time, scientists have shown that DNA from ordinary body cells can be placed into an egg, activated, and made to halve its chromosomes, mimicking the special steps that normally create eggs and sperm," she said.
"While this is still very early laboratory work, in the future it could transform how we understand infertility and miscarriage, and perhaps one day open the door to creating egg- or sperm-like cells for those who have no other options."
Other researchers trying to create eggs in the lab are using a different technique. It involves reprogramming skin cells into what are called induced pluripotent stem cells—which have the potential to develop into any cell in the body—then turning those into eggs.
"It's too early to tell which method will be more successful," Amato said. "Either way, we are still many years away."
The researchers followed existing US ethical guidelines regulating the use of embryos, the study said.
More information: Shoukhrat Mitalipov, Induction of experimental cell division to generate cells with reduced chromosome ploidy, Nature Communications (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-63454-7. www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-63454-7
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday October 09, @01:51PM
Skin cells are an interesting choice. I'd assume (in ignorance) that they have a higher propensity for accumulated mutation from a lifetime of UV exposure by the donor.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by OrugTor on Thursday October 09, @05:46PM (2 children)
There are limited resources for scientific research. Do you think we could deploy them for a cause more noble than planetary destruction?
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday October 09, @08:25PM
I was thinking this. Do we need new ways of making more people? The research is interesting, but seems like it could be better placed looking at how to reduce human impact on the world. I guess AI people are doing this for us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 09, @10:59PM
Q: How much different is creating eggs, when compared to creating stem cells?
If they can create stem cells from skin, that could lead to growing various organs for replacement/transplant--I don't need kids, but I might need a heart or something...
Seems like these would have a much better chance of not being rejected by your immune system, avoiding a life time of immune system suppressant drugs.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Thursday October 09, @08:28PM (4 children)
If one of the same-sex partners are male, then they could presumably produce either a male or female offspring.
If one of the same-sex partners is female, then they could only produce female but never any male offspring.
If you use only DNA from female same sex partners, there would be no Y chromosomes. So no male offspring would be possible.
According to the relevant published literature, a chromo-some is unrelated to a three-some.
SQL Quary: (noun) location where the raw materials for SQL queries are mined from.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 09, @09:13PM (1 child)
If it is a same-sex couple then both are either male or female, not just one of them.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday October 09, @11:36PM
So a M-M spawns off M and F
While F-F spawns off only F
Yet only F has support means for the spawn.
Looks like the M is not required to maintain the species. They seem only required for spawimg more M.
Inevitably, it looks to me if this paradigm goes widespread, type M will breed itself into irrelevancy.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 10, @01:53PM (1 child)
Am I insane or are you?
They're producing eggs via skin cells. Not Sperm. An egg always has XX, and a sperm has XY. Thus, the sperm is what determines whether the baby will be a boy/girl. With the rare exceptions of mutations, which are way out of scope here.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 10, @02:02PM
My bad, the scientists were saying "It also would allow same-sex couples to have a child genetically related to both partners,". However, this seems insane to me. Yes, if the same sex partners were both male. Otherwise, female-female is still non-viable as this process is just for creating an egg. Maybe they're working on sperm too, but this "breakthrough" would only work for male-male partners in theory. Also, this means that the end of the world scenario where there was only one man left and only women is still relevant. As an all male society would be able to create tube babies with no women available and still get the possibility of producing females. Which is pretty weird.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 09, @08:32PM (1 child)
If skin cells can be used does this improve the possibility of developing a way to grow humans at the end of an interstellar journey?
SQL Quary: (noun) location where the raw materials for SQL queries are mined from.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday October 10, @12:51AM
