Gordon Bell and Dan Dodge were finishing their time at the University of Waterloo in Ontario in 1979. In pursuit of their masters degrees, they'd worked on a system called Thoth in their real-time operating systems course. Thoth was interesting not only for having been real-time and having featured synchronous message passing, but also for originally having been written in the B programming langue. It was then rewritten in the UW-native Eh language (fitting for a Canadian university), and then finally rewritten in Zed. It is this last, Zed-written, version of Thoth to which Bell and Dodge would have been exposed. Having always been written in a high-level language, the system was portable, and programs were the same regardless of the underlying hardware. Both by convention and by design, Thoth strongly encouraged programs to be structured as networks of communicating processes. As the final project for the RTOS course, students were expected to implement a real-time system of their own. This experience was likely pivotal to their next adventure.
A very deep and excellent dive into the world/history of QNX:
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Thursday October 09, @09:17AM (7 children)
I have heard of QNX now and then over the years, but never used it, never tried it. Too expensive, in more than just the up front cost. The last I noticed, they were positioning themselves as a provably secure OS. Its microkernel architecture is small enough that its kernel could be formally verified for correctness. No way that can be done for the Linux kernel.
The biggest problem I have with QNX is the proprietary business model. Reading that in the 1990s they teamed up with Amiga, I get the feeling a big reason for that partnership was a shared belief in proprietary systems. Well, I never used an Amiga either. Very locked down, I understand. It's not that a few hundred dollars is a deal breaker, it's all the ridiculous restrictions of the proprietary business model. Where is Amiga today? On it's 5th or so ownership change, obscure or moribund. The closest I got to an Amiga was a Commodore 64.
Computer ecosystems of the 1980s had a lot of unpicked low hanging fruit. For instance, the Commodore 64's 1541 model disk drive was so completely stupid. Its slowness was notorious, and it also featured such boneheaded engineering choices as a separate power supply. The Apple II disk drive system, with which I am more familiar, also had its idiocies, the big one being the double buffering of sectors that it did that took just a hair too long, so that the disk had rotated just past the start of the next sector, forcing the system to wait until the disk had spun all the way around again. Fortunately for Apple, that one was easily fixed in software, and there were 3rd parties that did so. Not much the home user could do about that 1541 disk drive. There were some aftermarket kits to speed up C64 disk usage, but they weren't reliable, didn't always work.
So I don't trust slick marketing. What low hanging fruit has QNX not picked, because they don't have many eyeballs? Don't have the manpower? And that because they're a small, commercial, proprietary endeavor still stuck on 20th century business models? For instance, can QNX use a GPU? They've kept GUIs at arm's length, it would seem.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday October 09, @12:40PM (5 children)
Like you I had not heard about QNX until the late 90's when there was a rumor that Amiga and QNX was going to do something together. Amiga as by then probably on it's third owner after Commodore, think it might have been Escom or one of them. QNX looked interesting. They clearly saw some kind of overlap in markets. Amiga still had it's, very very, small niche and Wintel had not completely taken over that to but were clearly on the way to do so. There might also have been a user base thing, a lot of Amiga users being used to very limited resource programming. I got a development kit from them, but never really did anything with it. There was also an entire system-on-a-floopy you could get. Booting into their graphical UI and with networking and such. But as noted it just never became anything, sort of like the Commodore Amiga and SUN thing didn't become a thing either.
http://toastytech.com/guis/qnxdemo.html [toastytech.com]
That said I did like the system. It was interesting. Just not interesting enough. They had a very niche market to, mostly I think in embedded systems and cars and such. So perhaps it wasn't a very good match.
Still they must be doing something right. After all they are still around.
I would think so. They had a GUI system since at least the 90's. They had it back then. Photon, it looks very much like BeOS did back in the day as I recall it. Perhaps that was yet another Amiga-connection. Looking at it today it still looks similar, it's some amalgamation between Amiga Workbench, BeOS and various Linux GUI systems (most X of some kind). Or is it the Blackberry Desktop version? Either way they can use GPU and a GUI and have been doing so since at least the 90's.
https://www.qnx.com/developers/docs/6.5.0SP1.update/com.qnx.doc.neutrino_user_guide/using_photon.html [qnx.com]
https://www.qnx.com/products/intl/middleware/graphics/adv_graphics.html [qnx.com]
I personally don't care that it ain't free. If it's good then it's good. It's clearly good in its market segment since it's still around. Perhaps just not as a linux desktop replacement.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Snotnose on Thursday October 09, @01:27PM (3 children)
We looked into it in the late 90s, if memory serves we decided against it because they wanted to write our device drivers. Their business model was we gave them our hardware specs, they gave us code that used QNX. We turned them down.
Generals gathered in their masses / Only to get called fatasses
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 09, @11:10PM (2 children)
Oops, I just read the article and realize the QNX I'm thinking of and the QNX here are 2 different products. We were looking for an RTOS, like pSos and VrTx.
Generals gathered in their masses / Only to get called fatasses
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Friday October 10, @04:29AM (1 child)
When I was considering OS for a wire-bonder, I was pushing Micrium's MicroC/OS. It was open, it's well-commented source code published in a hardcover book, publicly available for basically the cost of printing it.
It was copyrighted...and if you were using this in products for sale, one was expected to honor copyright by purchasing a license. There was no crap code in it. No expireware. No DRM. Just clean code.
https://www.silabs.com/software-and-tools/micrium-os [silabs.com]
I was working for the owner of the company at the time as a consultant, as I was also pursuing other interests ... Including taking every course in math, computer programming, auto mechanics, and refrigeration I could get at Santa Ana college.
The new leader wanted me full-time at a starting salary. It would have cost me money to work after all the deductions came out of my pay, while I would be expected to hire others to do household maintenance work I had been doing. Sadly, I had to part ways.
I had a "Net Burner" development card and was very impressed with it. This was before Arduinos and Raspberry Pi. I ended up going with Arduino/Propeller as I could make things that had no time bombs in them. I have supported everything I have ever made, and have strongly resisted doing things I know will have no future - by design.
Many people get paid top dollar to make stuff that won't last. By design. Enforced obsolescence. Deliberately designed to expire.
I still can't figure out why anyone else would want it.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2, Informative) by anubi on Friday October 10, @05:03AM
Side note: I have no connection to Micrium.
The company I referred to is a local manufacturing company.
I didn't mention that above .. I have never been a high ranking anything. Just another lab rat.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday October 09, @02:45PM
I just thought of an interesting analogy of how QNX had a lot of water under the bridge over the decades.
Its very much like VMS which had a long strange trip from the oldest 2.0 VAX days to openVMS on X86 now-ish. Kinda seen it all, done it all, tried to enter every market, wildly successful in none, successful enough not to cease operations, but not by much. Had more influence than you'd expect from the lack of success. Certainly had its fans.
Overall I think the closest business or marketplace analogy to QNX is VMS. Possibly MicroWare OS-9 family as a distant 2nd closest match.
(Score: 4, Informative) by turgid on Thursday October 09, @07:39PM
Decades ago, QNX used to be routinely highly praised. However, along came FOSS and millions and millions of proficient coders all working away on all sorts of free competition.
I kind of hang around in the periphery of the embedded software world and it's all FOSS these days. Linux, as we know, is not real time, so if you have some sort of embedded controller that needs to be real time, things like FreeRTOS [freertos.org] are very popular, mature, reliable and stable. I believe FreeRTOS is used quite extensively on space craft. A newer one is Zephyr [zephyrproject.org], which I have head good things about. If you want something that has been formally validated and is free and open source, there's RTEMS [rtems.org] which is used in all sorts of interesting places.
A few years ago when I was managing a team, I got pestered by the QNX sales guy. It took me three goes to get him to stop. He sent some PDF report which said all sorts of things about how wonderful QNX is. The thing is, it doesn't do anything the others do now, and they're not close source. You can extend them and fix them yourself, and port to whatever exotic hardware you need.
Closed Source is a very small niche nowadays. I can't see how it would be helpful unless you have some legacy compatibility to maintain.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 5, Informative) by VLM on Thursday October 09, @02:36PM (1 child)
Two separate comments:
The article has some nice pics the the famous demo floppy and some text about it. I used it back in the day and was pretty astounded at the time. I would be amused in my infinite spare time to dredge it up and run it in 86box. You have to consider the competition. My first linux distro in '93 or so was SLS and it was several floppy disks to get a basic "barely boots" CLI and here is QNX that somehow has like a cdrom worth of GUI apps on a floppy. Holy cow I was impressed. Yes you can get linux live boot cdroms but QNX did in "kilobytes" what linux live boot cdroms did in "megabytes". It's VERY technically impressive in context and the article (which is otherwise pretty awesome) missed that context.
I only saw QNX "in the wild" in actual use in VERY expensive embedded devices back in maybe the 80s. I think a salesman demonstrated a $250K spectrum analyzer running QNX at a former employer. We, uh, did not buy one, but I remember seeing the device boot up and "holy shit I've seen that before on the single floppy demo disk".
I think it suffered from Microware or DEC disease where it doesn't matter how technically awesome your software is if the bean counters price it at 10x what the market can afford / will pay, it'll crash and burn. That was my impression of QNX. So cool, such an amazing product, but there's no way the boss is going to sign a licensing agreement with those insane terms. Its not a rounding error unless you're selling it as part of a quarter million dollar spectrum analyzer. Maybe like MRI machines or $5M CNC machining centers would have been good candidates for QNX. You'd never see something that insanely expensive on the boot screen of your cablebox or your car dashboard although it would have kicked ass in those applications. And then they tried to pivot into discount handhelds and motorola slopware, are you kidding me? It would be like Rolls Royce trying to pivot out of luxury cars and into septic tank pumper trucks, even if technically possible and even if the product kicked butt, its a stretch WRT marketing and expectations.
My crazy idea, clearly I need to finish waking up and drink my breakfast tea: The guys who bought the Commodore brand and IP should have bought QNX. QNX is (... was) so cool.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by turgid on Thursday October 09, @07:31PM
I dd'd the floppy demo into a file and I still have it on my filesystem somewhere. I haven't tried to run it in over 20 years.
I encountered QNX in the wild once, at my nuclear power station. I used to help the IT department with computers that were too difficult. I got asked to look at this 486 box that was connected to the machines that scan your body for radioactive contamination when leaving the controlled area. They were having trouble with it. They couldn't figure out how to get into it. It had a login prompt. I put in "root" and got straight in. I quickly found out it was QNX. They needed the IP address plus it had a POTS modem which wasn't working. I figured it out. They sent a German modem which was incompatible with UK POTS.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 09, @02:46PM
There are no known surviving copies of Thoth or Cheriton's other
message passing operating systems other than some fragments
of the Stanford V-Kernel.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by SemperOSS on Friday October 10, @05:51AM (1 child)
In the early nineties, I was consulting for a SUN dealer. They used their servers as backends for some business software they sold. This software was accessed via terminal emulators and serial links from people's Windows computers. One customer wanted to buy a distributed system for POS purposes but found it too expensive to have SUN hardware in every shop. It was quickly decided to use off-the-shelf x86 hardware instead, but what OS?
We had a look at the market at the time and had it down to either QNX or SCO UNIX from the Santa Cruz Operation. SCO was chosen, if I remember correctly, due to its better compatibility with SUNOS, making the porting easier.
SCO UNIX is probably best remembered (and much maligned — rightfully in my opinion) by most for the owner's many years of Linux litigation.
Open Source Solutions and Digital Sovereignty is the new black
(Score: 3, Informative) by lars_stefan_axelsson on Friday October 10, @12:50PM
And just to be extra clear, those were not the same owners. SCO sold the Unix business to Caldera, who then promptly renamed themselves the SCO group and then started suing Linux.
Stefan Axelsson