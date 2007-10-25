[...] Endurance was originally named Polaris; Shackleton renamed it when he purchased the ship in 1914 for his doomed expedition. Per Tuhkuri, the ship had a lower (tween) deck, a main deck, and a short bridge deck above them which stopped at the machine room in order to make space for the steam engine and boiler. There were no beams in the machine room area, nor any reinforcing diagonal beams, which weakened this significant part of the ship's hull.

[...] Based on his analysis, Tuhkuri concluded that the rudder wasn't the sole or primary reason for the ship's sinking. "Endurance would have sunk even if it did not have a rudder at all," Tuhkuri wrote; it was crushed by the ice, with no single reason for its eventual sinking. Shackleton himself described the process as ice floes "simply annihilating the ship."

Perhaps the most surprising finding is that Shackleton knew of Endurance's structural shortcomings even before undertaking the voyage. Per Tuhkuri, the devastating effects of compressive ice on ships were known to shipbuilders in the early 1900s. An early Swedish expedition were forced to abandon their ship Antarctic in February 1903 when it became trapped in the ice. Things progressed much like Endurance: the ice lifted Antarctic up so that the ship heeled over, with ice-crushed sides, buckling beams, broken planking, and a damaged rudder and stern post. The final sinking occurred when an advancing ice floe ripped off the keel.

Shackleton knew of Antarctic's fate and had even been involved in the rescue operation. He also helped Wilhelm Filchner make final preparations for Filchner's 1911-1913 polar expedition with a ship named Deutschland; he even advised his colleague to strengthen the ship's hull by adding diagonal beams, the better to withstand the Weddell Sea ice. Filchner did so and as a result, Deutschland survived eight months of being trapped in compressive ice, until the ship was finally able to break free and sail home. (It took a torpedo attack in 1917 to sink the good ship Deutschland.)

The same shipyard that modified Deutschland had also just signed a contract to build Endurance (then called Polaris). So both Shackleton and the ship builders knew how destructive compressive ice could be and how to bolster a ship against it. Yet Endurance was not outfitted with diagonal beams to strengthen its hull. And knowing this, Shackleton bought Endurance anyway for his 1914-1915 voyage. In a 1914 letter to his wife, he even compared the strength of its construction unfavorably with that of the Nimrod, the ship he used for his 1907-1909 expedition. So Shackleton had to know he was taking a big risk.

"Even simple structural analysis shows that the ship was not designed for the compressive pack ice conditions that eventually sank it," said Tuhkuri. "The danger of moving ice and compressive loads—and how to design a ship for such conditions—was well understood before the ship sailed south. So we really have to wonder why Shackleton chose a vessel that was not strengthened for compressive ice. We can speculate about financial pressures or time constraints but the truth is we may never know. At least we now have more concrete findings to flesh out the stories."