StatCounter reports that Windows 7 has gained almost 10% market share in the last month, just as Windows 10 support is coming to an end. It's clear people aren't ready to switch to Windows 11.
Someone must be wishing really hard, as according to StatCounter, Windows 7 is gaining market share in the year 2025, five years after support for it officially ended. As of this week, Windows 7 is now in use on 9.61% of Windows PCs within StatCounters pool of data, and that's up from the 3.59% it had just a month ago.
For years, Windows 7 has hovered around 2% market share on StatCounter. After mainstream support ended, the last few holdouts very quickly made the move to Windows 10, but with support for Windows 10 ending now just two weeks away, it looks like many are giving Microsoft's best version of Windows another try.
Of course, StatCounter isn't an entirely accurate measure when it comes to actual usage numbers, but it can give us a rough idea about how the market is trending, and it seems people are not happy with the idea of upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10. Windows 7's sudden marketshare gain is likely a blip, but interesting nonetheless.
Taking a closer look at StatCounter, it appears Windows 11 market share stalled in the last month, maintaining around 48% share. Windows 10 continued to drop, as expected, and is now on just 40% of PCs. While I wouldn't be surprised if some people had experimented with going back to Windows 7 recently, I highly doubt it's a number as high as 9.61%.
[...] Windows 11 failing to gain any market share in the final month before Windows 10's end of support is frankly shocking, and if the numbers are accurate, should be setting alarm bells off for Microsoft internally. It's clear that much of the market has rejected Windows 11, whether that be because of its high system requirements or insistence on AI features, people aren't moving to it.
In recent months, it seems Windows' reputation has fallen off a cliff. With enshittification slowly moving in, a lack of innovative new features and experiences that aren't tied to AI, and monthly updates that consistently introduce unnecessary changes and issues, people are getting tired of Microsoft's antics.
(Score: 3, Informative) by anubi on Friday October 10, @09:54AM (5 children)
I know I can never let W7 or XP ever see the public internet again. But knowing that, they will still continue to run programs ( many of which were paid programs ) I got during the years I was actively employed. I can still use LAN and WiFi to local intranets of known clean machines, so my local file transfer systems still work.
I suggest anyone continuing use of XP and W7 clone their disk for backup. You will likely have to use an older version of CloneZilla. Make multiple clones. You may find Rufus handy too. Get the correct version for older hardware. Different hardware needed different versions of CloneZilla and Rufus.
There is a good chance you can make an "exact" replica of your hardware using eBay to locate legacy components, so all the drivers will be identical. Use this window of opportunity to back yourself up to the gills. Once the existing stock of parts are gone, finding the right driver for replacements can be a real PITA. I find laptops to be practical as their hardware across that model is usually identical. That way your backup is yet another fully operating system, or even more redundancy if you please. You may want to access something you saved 50 years from now.
Some of those older laptops will still run DOS natively via EIDE and legacy ports. ( The HP 6120 will, but there are many more out there that will also work ).
The trick is in getting USB and CardBus drivers running as DOS devices.
Microsoft shut down the activation servers for W7 and XP, however aftermarket activators exist. Don't let it see the internet again. I get the idea that packets toxic to specific Microsoft systems may be distributed to forcibly retire older systems. You need to be able to recover using a clone, and reactivate if necessary. I have a COA for every instance running. I bought those copies under a perpetual license..."like a book", as they used to say when discussing software and backups.
You can always buy a cheap system-of-the-day , preloaded with operable Microsoft product, to browse the web, knowing , like the food stored in the fridge , that it will have to be tossed as soon as the next round comes up, with yet more subscription fees, terms, conditions, restrictions, privacy surrenders, and ads.
Or bite the bullet and go Linux.
When you've already chosen an architecture, it's often expensive, or maybe impossible, to change environments. For those of us who made the decision to use proprietary software, we are kinda stuck with it.
We got the frog boil treatment to overcome our neophobia of Microsoft products and their business models, but you younger guys who haven't committed yet, consider this story a warning of what you are getting yourself into.
If the MBA insists, well, it's like trying to keep a moth out of the fire. The good side is you become indispensable if you can keep up with all the changes.
For me, I don't really like all those changes anymore, unless they bring additional usefulness to the table. What I do go for is certainty. I expect consistent operation. I do not enjoy all these surprise mandatory debug sessions anymore, especially if I am trying to do something else.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @11:57AM
> I know I can never let W7 or XP ever see the public internet again.
Do you have actual reasons for this? I'm still using Win 7 Pro for "general use", mostly browsing with latest Firefox ESR and Libre Office. I use Privacy Badger and also scan alternately with AVG Free and MalwareBytes. I'm also extremely careful on what emails I open and I never had logins for any of the big social media sites (just SN!)
Just rescued a little-used Win 7 Pro machine (with MS sticker) from a local factory that was closing down, it came with no hard drive (which was likely set up with corporate network login). Rather than take the time to install things, I had a little money to throw at the local uBreakiFix shop. They gave me a reasonable price on a new SSD and rebuilt with the most recent version of Win 7 Pro. They picked at it for a week or so until they found all the drivers and it seems fine now.
Why 7 Pro? Last "consumer" version I know that can have MS updates turned off--which I do once the configuration is stable. I've tried (on a Win 8 Home netbook) using one of the "turn updates off" utilities, but it didn't stop all the update action...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by aafcac on Friday October 10, @01:26PM
Both seem to run just fine on qemu. The only way I was able to get my copy of Mordor Depth of Dejenol to actually run was under XP. I can either completely remove the NAT completely or setup an isolated network that only connects back tot he host. If it weren't for how limited the shared folders are with a Windows guest, I could completely avoid the network entirely. I can use ISOs to get files to the machine, but I can't work out a way other than shared USB devices to remove them without host only networking.
Fortunately, these days there are cracks that avoid the activation, I don't think that my XP keys would even work as the activation servers have been deactivated for quite a while at this point as MS really doesn't want anybody using XP at all, let alone connected to the net.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday October 10, @02:05PM (1 child)
These days you can get drive emulators, I don't know if there are any available for things older than IDE other than floppies, but they do exist, I'd think the bigger issue would be finding cards that are small enough to be appropriate as the filesystems in use back then didn't allow for massive drives. IIRC, DOS 6.22 could handle something like 2gigs per partition for a max of 8gigs.
But, unless it's more of a nostalgia thing, you're probably better off with emulation.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by ncc74656 on Friday October 10, @03:08PM
BlueSCSI [bluescsi.com] emulates pretty much every type of storage device that might've been connected over SCSI: hard drives, optical drives, and even tape drives (among others).
If you don't have a bootable SCSI card on hand (I put together a BlueSCSI for use with an Apple IIGS, for which I have a couple of SCSI cards available), you can use a CompactFlash-to-IDE adapter [amzn.to]. There are also SD-to-CompactFlash adapter [amzn.to]s that you can use with the aforementioned CF-to-IDE adapter. I've used these with an old Pentium III motherboard along with an AVA-1502 to image the IIGS's hard drive and copy it to a MicroSD card in a BlueSCSI.
I only started working with x86 hardware in the early '90s, after IDE was already a thing. However, a search for "MFM hard disk emulator" turned up such options as this [decromancer.ca] and this [pdp8online.com].
(Score: 1) by tom2tec on Friday October 10, @03:27PM
We still can't get some thinkpad fingerprint scanners to work, if proprietary code disappears, it's often just gone. Modern Linux and older hardware is still hit and miss. Like the way I can't use all the docking functionality of my Dell Inspiron Duo with Bodhi. There's a point of diminishing returns of people willing to write code to run on older and slower systems. I never throw away the driver disk or CD and I maintain those backups.
Words to men as air to birds.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Friday October 10, @09:56AM (6 children)
If you had W10 why would you go back to W7? If you don't want to upgrade to W11 that is understandable. But why not just stay at W10? Are they force upgrading them? It seems a bit of a step to reinstall W7 as a replacement for W10.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday October 10, @10:27AM (2 children)
My understanding is either "yes", or "to get any updates at all you have to be running their latest".
The other thing I'm well aware of, and I'm sure Microsoft is as well, is that whenever Microsoft has put out absolute crapware as their operating system, they get most people to
downgradeupgrade eventually.
Of course, for a lot of folks a Linux desktop would give them what they actually want, including often being able to run that key application that's the only reason you're keeping Windows around thanks to Wine [soylentnews.org], but I know that's beyond the pale for many people because reasons.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by ncc74656 on Friday October 10, @03:20PM (1 child)
It's easy enough to block Windows 11:
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\WindowsUpdate]
"ProductVersion"="Windows 10"
"TargetReleaseVersion"=dword:00000001
"TargetReleaseVersionInfo"="22H2"
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday October 10, @03:27PM
Or just block the internet. Or just restrict it to the small portion of things that you're actually needing via firewall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @12:30PM
"Normal" Windows 10 has more telemetry and more bloat like Windows Store and Cortana.
FWIW Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 is supported till 2032 but doesn't have the Windows Store and Cortana.
So, perhaps popular browsers will continue to work and be updated for Windows 10 till 2032? That to me would be the real advantage over Windows 7.
In most real world cases, your Windows 10 will be firewalled. So the top way in is via your browser and other network apps. If these continue getting updated then you're about as secure as a Windows 11 user, if not more so, since Windows 11 is still having crappier updates.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday October 10, @01:30PM (1 child)
TBH, I don't really get that. I just learned about WinApps and WinBoat that can run a copy of Windows for just individual programs without having to see the whole VM. From what I can tell, they allow you to set up RDP that only interacts with the windows related to the app or something along those lines.
Then you've got Proton that can run an astonishing variety of games these days thanks to the work that Valve put into it when they were focusing on diversifying away from Windows. Fallout New Vegas barely crashes more than it did on the original systems.
(Score: 2) by ncc74656 on Friday October 10, @03:46PM
I hadn't heard of those, but I'd previously gotten the idea to run Wine under Docker from having things like Calibre and MusicBrainz Picard pushed to a browser window from a Docker container on my home server. I hadn't previously documented what I did, but now I have:
dockerwine [alfter.us]: a way to get old Windows apps running in a browser
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday October 10, @03:00PM (1 child)
Where are they getting the drivers for windows 7? Nobody makes them for 7 anymore.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aafcac on Friday October 10, @03:25PM
I'd be curious about how many of these people moving back to Windows 7 are using computers that shipped with Windows 7 and took advantage of the free upgrade to 10. The Internet Archive seems to also have a ton of them. And in most cases you can get away with the chipset manufacturer's drivers rather than the official ones. Not to mention that windows has for years come with a pretty decent selection of generic drivers and in recent decades things like USB devices do whatever magic is unique to the device internally.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 10, @06:29PM (2 children)
Win 11 really isn't that bad - after you tweak and debloat it. Grab some free software from the intartubes to restore the traditional taskbar, menu, and other stuff you really want. Be sure to use a Win Pro install, so you can easily set group policies.
I'll be honest, I spent 4 or 5 days just preparing my installation media. DISM works wonders in removing trash and bloat. I probably spent another week making the rest of Windows do what I wanted it to do. That was ~2 or 2 1/2 years ago, and I was happy until my version of Windows informed me that it was already at end of life. I spent some time - probably two days - forcing an upgrade to the next version of Win 11, then upgrades to the most current version of Win 11 came automagically.
I LIKE my Windows, believe it or not. It's very much like Win 7. Most of you who loved Win 7 could probably sit at my machine, and be as comfortable as it is possible for two people to like the same setup. You certainly wouldn't feel like you were in an alien world.
OK, so some people need compatibility with old software. I can understand that. But, those who are switching for asthetic reasons, or to return to a "comfortable" operating system? Win 11 isn't THAT big a deal. We've always been able to turn services off and on, such as Windows Update. We've always been able to jack around with the UI. We've always been able to monkey around with Group Policy Editor. Make Windows what you want it to be.
I will be more understanding of people clinging to an older version of Windows if/when Microsoft really pushes hard on "features" like Recall. Or, they push their version of AI. At this point in time, both are easy to turn off, as is almost everything else in Windows.
Did I mention, I see no advertising anywhere within Windows? THAT would have been a deal breaker, if I couldn't turn it off! I don't tolerate advertising in my browsers, I certainly won't tolerate it in my OS.
At some point in time, I'll become dissatisfied with this OS, and move my arse back to one of the machines with a Linux running on it. It's possible that I'll move instead to one of my MacBooks. Right now? I'm - uhhh - not "happy", but "content" with Windows 11. I can't say at this point in time what it might be, but SOMETHING will piss me off. Being force fed an Artificial Intelligence may be that thing.
“Take me to the Brig. I want to see the “real Marines”. – Major General Chesty Puller, USMC
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 10, @06:37PM (1 child)
I forgot to mention one rather important thing. It seems best to activate your fresh Win 11 install with an Enterprise license. I used a little cheat, grabbing an offer online to do that. Microsoft is far less aggressive at pushing unwanted trash onto an Enterprise machine. Someone running a consumer version of Windows will probably be given no choice at all when MS decides to push their AI aggressively. Enterprise will have a lot more leeway with that and other trash.
“Take me to the Brig. I want to see the “real Marines”. – Major General Chesty Puller, USMC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @10:43PM
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday October 10, @10:10PM
Some of us never left Windows 95 :)