from the better-late-than-never-news dept.
The transistor was patented 75 years ago today:
75 years ago, the three Bell Labs scientists behind the invention of the transistor would, at last, have the U.S. Patent in their hands. This insignificant-looking semiconductor device with three electrodes sparked the third industrial revolution. Moreover, it ushered in the age of silicon and software, which still dominates business and human society to this day.
The first working transistor was demonstrated in 1947, but it wasn't until October 3, 1950, that the patent was secured by John Bardeen, Walter Brattain, and William Shockley. The patent was issued for a "three-electrode circuit element utilizing semiconductor materials." It would take several more years before the significant impacts transistors would have on business and society were realized.
Transistors replaced the bulky, fragile and power-hungry valves, that stubbornly remain present in some guitar amplifiers, audiophile sound systems, studio gear, where their 'organic' sound profile is sometime preferred. We also still see valves in some military, scientific, and microwave/RF applications, where transistors might be susceptible to radiation or other interference. There are other niche use cases.
Beyond miniaturization, transistors would deliver dramatic boosts in - computational speed, energy efficiency, and reliability. Moreover, they became the foundation for integrated circuits and processors, where billions of transistors could operate reliably in a much smaller footprint than taken up by a single valve. Processors featuring a trillion transistors are now on the horizon.
For PC enthusiasts, probably the best known piece of transistor lore comes from Intel co-founder Gordon Moore. Of course, we are talking about Moore's Law, which was an observation by the pioneering American engineer. Moore's most famous prediction was that "the number of transistors on an integrated circuit will double every two years with minimal rise in cost." (Law was revised from one to two years in 1975).
Obviously, prior to 1965, when Moore's Law was set out, the startling advance in transistor technology indicated that such an extrapolation would be reasonable. Even, now, certain semiconductor companies, engineers, and commentators reckon that Moore's Law is still alive and well. You can see Intel's position in the slides, above.
Whatever the case, it can't be denied that since the patenting of the transistor, we have seen incredible miniaturization and advances in computing and software, expanding the possibilities of minds and machines. The current tech universe is actually buzzing with firms that reckon they can make machines with minds - artificial intelligence.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @12:19PM
According to a friend who worked in a chip plant (he's now retired), Moore's Law was much more than a prediction, in their case it became the business plan. Each new "technology" with accompanying dimension shrink took a number of years to debug. They had several generations (in different stages of development) running in parallel to make sure that their high volume wafer production line was capable of making chips that were competitive.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by epitaxial on Friday October 10, @12:35PM (1 child)
I would argue that the transistor is the last major technological breakthrough we've achieved. Everything else was incremental improvements on existing tech but to go from thermionic devices to germanium and then silicon was a leap.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Friday October 10, @03:20PM
Quantum devices like masers and lasers and atomic clocks are pretty cool.
Applied nuclear stuff like radiocarbon dating, nuclear power plants, MRI/NMR machines, thats pretty cool.
The concept of intermodal shipping of a standard shipping container is a 1960-ish thing thats had huge effects on the world, not obvious to the general public. Before 1960 stuff was shipped in homemade custom crates, mostly. Crazy to think about. The very idea that you could put the same steel box on a ship, train, truck and airplane was never implemented successfully before 1960. The idea of shipping a container as a commodity.
The idea of reading and changing DNA is very post-transistor. For a good time read the wikipedia article about "Mycoplasma laboratorium" it is some wild stuff. People who don't keep up with the field are STILL walking around in 2025 talking about "if" scientists should do sci fi stuff "in the future" ... that scientists already did back in 2010 LOL.
Stereolithography didn't get patented until 1984. That meant the field was dead until the patent ran out. Nothing ruins the economy like patents. "additive machining" as a general idea. People have been making ceramics by hand for awhile, but you can in mass produce it a lot easier using different materials with computers... Some of the NASA apollo project era techs like chemical machining and EDM are pretty interesting. Hard to imagine before 1960 or so, all we could do is cast a large lump of metal then scratch / sculpt away everything that isn't the part. Cool new methods exist now.
There's engineering things that are interesting, maybe a breakthru maybe not. You'll meet people who will argue until they're blue in the face that float glass process was invented in antiquity but AFAIK it was a mid 1950s UK thing. Before float glass the idea of making glass skyscrapers and glass being cheap in general would be ridiculous. Roller systems didn't really work. Post WWII is an era of large bulk flat cheap glass and all the interesting things you can make with it. There are plenty of things you can't do without cheap flat bulk glass and that was not a thing until the 1950s. You could get 1, maybe 2 of those criteria, but not all 3.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @06:10PM
