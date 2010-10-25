from the trading-climate-abatement-for-microplastics-infiltration dept.
Turning dissolved carbon dioxide from seawater to biodegradable plastic is an especially powerful way to clean up the ocean:
Not-so-fun fact: our oceans hold 150 times more carbon dioxide than the Earth's atmosphere. Adding to that causes ocean acidification, which can disrupt marine food chains and reduce biodiversity.
Addressing this could not only help restore balance to underwater ecosystems, but also take advantage of an opportunity to sustainably use this stored CO2 for a variety of purposes – including producing the industrial chemicals needed to make plastic.
The first towards this is called Direct Ocean Capture – which refers to removing dissolved carbon directly from seawater – happens through electrochemical processes. While there are a bunch of companies working on this, it hasn't extensively been applied at scale yet, and the cost benefit doesn't look great at the moment (it's estimated that removing 1 ton of CO2 from the ocean could cost at least US$373, according to Climate Interventions).
Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China – both in Shenzhen, China – have devised a DOC method which involves converting the captured CO2 into biodegradable plastic precursors. This approach is also described as operating at 70% efficiency, while consuming a relatively small amount of energy (3 kWh per kg of CO2), and working out to an impressive $230 per ton of CO2.
What's also worth noting is the use of modified marine bacteria for the last step. Here's a breakdown of the process, described in a paper appearing in Nature Catalysis:
First, electricity is used in a special reactor to acidify natural seawater. This converts the invisible, dissolved carbon into pure gas, which is collected. The system then restores the water's natural chemistry before returning it to the ocean.
Next, the captured CO2 gas is fed into a second reactor containing a bismuth-based catalyst to yield a concentrated, pure liquid called formic acid. Formic acid is a critical intermediate because it is an energy-rich food source for microbes.
Engineered marine microbes, specifically Vibrio natriegens, are fed the pure formic acid as their sole source of carbon. The microbes metabolize the formic acid and efficiently produce succinic acid, which is then used directly as the essential precursor to synthesize biodegradable plastics, such as polybutylene succinate (PBS).
That's a pretty good start. The researchers note there's room for optimization to boost yields and integrate this system into industrial processes. It could also be altered to produce chemicals for use in fuels, drugs, and foods.
It also remains to be seen how quickly the team can commercialize this DOC method, because it may have formidable competition. For example, Netherlands-based Brineworks says it will get to under $200/ton by 2030 with its electrolysis-based solution. The next couple of years will be worth watching in this fascinating niche of decarbonization.
Journal Reference: Li, C., Guo, M., Yang, B. et al. Efficient and scalable upcycling of oceanic carbon sources into bioplastic monomers. Nat Catal (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41929-025-01416-4
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @05:25PM (4 children)
These kind of technological non-solutions all suffer from the same problem. They are way too expensive and do nothing to actually reduce demand for burning oil. Two barrels of crude currently costs about $100. Burning all the carbon contained in those two barrels will produce about 1 tonne of CO2. Then we will spend about 4 barrels worth of energy to retrieve the carbon from burning those 2 barrels? How does this solve anything?
At that kind of amazing value, just driving up the price of oil by buying up barrels of crude and then burying them in the ground would probably produce much better results.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday October 10, @06:34PM (2 children)
I believe that this is driven by electricity, which can be generated from solar cells, wind power, etc. It's still going to be pretty expensive though.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Friday October 10, @09:22PM (1 child)
"Can" is a dangerous word to hang your hopes on with respect to anything getting fixed in climate change discussions.
What meaningful action is anyone actually going to take?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @11:09PM
Some are trying that iron fertilization stuff. It does look promising. Probably needs some tweaks etc.
But the advantage of such approaches is they leverage existing natural "infra". You don't need to build as much stuff. Supply the limiting factors in the appropriate regions (doesn't work in just any part of any ocean)...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_fertilization#Experiments [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Friday October 10, @10:17PM
Yes, another distraction.
Just like all those Carbon-Capture-and-Storage stories that are supposed to be making such a huge contribution to fixing the problem, they don't make even a small dent [abc.net.au] in it. But they do get a lot of taxpayer money for the petrochemical companies to not make a small dent in it.