An interesting article about software quality over the years - by Denis Stetskov
The Apple Calculator leaked 32GB of RAM.
Not used. Not allocated. Leaked. A basic calculator app is haemorrhaging more memory than most computers had a decade ago.
Twenty years ago, this would have triggered emergency patches and post-mortems. Today, it's just another bug report in the queue.
We've normalized software catastrophes to the point where a Calculator leaking 32GB of RAM barely makes the news. This isn't about AI. The quality crisis started years before ChatGPT existed. AI just weaponized existing incompetence.
The Numbers Nobody Wants to Discuss:
I've been tracking software quality metrics for three years. The degradation isn't gradual—it's exponential.
Memory consumption has lost all meaning:
VS Code: 96GB memory leaks through SSH connections
Microsoft Teams: 100% CPU usage on 32GB machines
Chrome: 16GB consumption for 50 tabs is now "normal"
Discord: 32GB RAM usage within 60 seconds of screen sharing
Spotify: 79GB memory consumption on macOS
These aren't feature requirements. They're memory leaks that nobody bothered to fix.
This isn't sustainable. Physics doesn't negotiate. Energy is finite. Hardware has limits.
The companies that survive won't be those who can outspend the crisis.
There'll be those who remember how to engineer. We're living through the greatest software quality crisis in computing history. A Calculator leaks 32GB of RAM. AI assistants delete production databases. Companies spend $364 billion to avoid fixing fundamental problems.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @02:36AM (1 child)
> Microsoft Teams: 100% CPU usage on 32GB machines
My big customers insist on using Teams for online meetings. Luckily these are engineering meetings, so we don't bother with cameras, but we do share screens. At one point (with a previous laptop), I used the Teams download software, but now I stick with the "Open in your browser", keeping the Teams app off my system. Have not seen the big CPU usage problem since I started using the browser version.
> Chrome: 16GB consumption for 50 tabs is now "normal"
Firefox used to be notorious for hogging memory, in my case it required a re-start every 1-2 days. It got so bad that I switched to Chrome for a couple of years during Covid. More recent versions of Firefox (over the last couple of years) have been much better, re-starts only required after a week or more (PC left running full time), so I've dumped Chrome.
So, Firefox is at least a partial counter-example to the thesis in tfa.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Saturday October 11, @03:33AM
Like in "Hey, we detected you skipped upgrading over for the last 3 half-week versions and decided to... ummm... persuade you to behave"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @03:23AM (2 children)
General enshittification.
(Score: 5, Funny) by jb on Saturday October 11, @06:34AM (1 child)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by RS3 on Saturday October 11, @03:36AM (1 child)
I think another factor is the ease of updating software. The longtime and growing attitude has been: "ship it, we'll fix it later". Software updates used to be an occasional thing, but have been increasing in frequency and size, and are now expected and almost continuous. I might even add that there might be a bit of a dopamine thing where a software update often fixes things, so people have come to eagerly welcome them.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by krishnoid on Saturday October 11, @05:21AM
I thought it was more a means of enlisting your user base as involuntary beta testers and decreasing the quality * assurance = cost of your quality assurance group. I dunno if software updates really fix the things that you care about [catb.org] that often.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Saturday October 11, @05:00AM
I specified some new PCs for an engineering group, hoping they'd mostly be running 32-bit(-sized) legacy applications. A very rough conservative cut of my estimate for the system RAM was:
This would be 7x2GiB + 2GiB leak + 2GiB kernel + 2GiB misc == 14GiB + 6GiB == 20GiB. The PCs we had could accommodate 6x4GiB DIMMS == 24GiB, so that's what I requested. Once upgraded to that amount, nobody had desktop memory issues anymore. If one of those apps started leaking RAM, you'd have a little bit of time to notice this, exit the program or fire up a task killer, and gracefully kill the program in question before it had a chance to consume that generous headroom.
Today, 32GB RAM is reasonable and inexpensive in a workstation. It seems like limiting apps to 32-bit memory spaces except where explicitly requested -- if possible on a 64-bit CPU -- would eliminate the possibility of leaks like this and give the user a chance to cleanly exit the application. Maybe you could also have another process monitor various applications and let them know they're getting close to their memory limit.
But nooooo, "professional software engineers" have open access to write and ship a desk calculator app in a 64-bit memory space, and then this crap happens.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday October 11, @08:27AM (1 child)
I value the original article very high, have read it before but I consider the today's common IT population unready to face the situation.
That's the reason why I didn't submitted it. It does not fit the social narrative and trends. It's non-digestible for current IT crowd.
Even S/N article citation missed one of the most important factors:
This is critical observation. Look at the typical desktop abstractions chain: Application -> KDE -> Qt -> C++ -> LLVM IR -> X11|Wayland -> ...
Industry-level Web browsers now contain features of the operating systems on their own, like process managament and memory management. This is just wrong. And it's only about control.
The loss of capacity of the machine by the abstraction layers chain is so absurd even specialist people cannot face that problem mentally. So they must deny the problem existence to preserve their own sanity.
Now, throw some LLMs (technically, not Artificial Intelligence at all but Random Bayesian Statistics Text Generators) onto that software stack and you'll get complete Chaos very soon.
I predicted this will happen inevitably about 15 years ago, when first symptoms emerged in both public FOSS and corporate industrial software. After PDAs with their limited resources, phones boom turned the whole situation catastrophic.
Core problem is: unlike ancient programmers, developers today do not understand hardware. Absolutely.
Examples: I've met a nice, decent guy who didn't grasped memory allocation in C at high school, ended with Java and now he's quite a succesful developer on Android, makes money. Rust cult people suffer of memory anxiety so they invented a bizzaro syntax in their language to shield them from memory instead of deep understanding of the machine they are running on. Haskell categorial cultists invented about 7-9 layers of abstraction directly in their language runtime to pretend it's pure.
You can't teach such
engineersfools any kind of quality programming. That's not possible.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 3, Informative) by turgid on Saturday October 11, @09:04AM
Core problem is: unlike ancient programmers, developers today do not understand hardware. Absolutely.
People of a certain age absolutely had to understand hardware to get anything done. I started out on 8-bit microcomputers. They are completely alien to the current generation of developers. They had CPUs which ran at a small handful of megahertz and many clock cycles per instruction, kilobytes of RAM, and primitive BASIC in ROM. To get anything done you had to understand the hardware and learn machine code.
In those days, there were all kinds of interesting CPU designs and interesting languages, such as FORTH.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @08:54AM
Then write yourself a test library [gitlab.com]. Can also be extended to monitor other resources. Also, learn about unit testing [gitlab.com]. Even the laziest, most feeble minds can write code that nearly works sometimes. Yes, it's hard, but you can get some of the way there.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @10:18AM
> Spotify: 79GB memory consumption on macOS
That's the give-away. There are very, very few macs in the world with > 64GB memory, and those are probably not being used to run "spotify".
This write up is simply false.
Probably the writer is confusing Virtual Memory and actual system memory. Suppose: Spotify creates a large hash map, 64GB in size, and stores a page of data at .... whatever [i 20] that it hashes to. Actual memory usage: a couple 4KB pages. Virtual memory reservation: 64GB.
In top, VIRT is 64GB, RSS is 16KB, and SHR is however much shared-library space you have loaded.
(Score: 2) by bd on Saturday October 11, @10:45AM
Honestly speaking, there is a little bit of a logical failure in the article.
It mixes up software quality, enshittification and AI to make a sensationalistic point speaking to our feelings.
* Software quality / lack of testing:
This is simply not a new phenomenon, sorry. The article feels as if there had never been a widespread vulnerability causing damage in the 1990's or 2000's.
Off by ones? Look at the CVE history of any popular server software and there will be quality problems galore.
Bad quality software did absolutely exist in the "golden area". I'll just utter the word "Norton". Anyone remember Windows ME trashing the C drive due to file-system driver bugs? Now _that_ was shipped millions of times. Without a way to fix.
* Enshittification:
Any small desktop utility these days includes a web browser in the background, uses a gui based on HTML 5 and enough javascript frameworks to make a hoarder's living room look neat. I think we all agree this is what makes Teams & co memory hogs.
But this is not due to overabstraction, it is due to html being an exceptionally bad platform for making a user interface. Javascript is used to do stuff it was never meant to be, and somehow nobody minds it.
Soylentnews is ironically one of the few websites still in existence that do not feel sluggish like a 1990's java gui.
Also, memory usage goes up because poeple have more memory these days. This is how it always has been. Even Windows 95 was an extreme memory hog in its day.
* AI:
The root cause for data center power usage going up the last few years was mainly due to the AI bubble, not bloated calculator apps using kubernetes clusters. So, this has nothing to do with software quality?!
Teams & co. were absolute shit long before vibe coding. AI can not be the solution, the article is right in that regard.
But that is because it was _trained_ on those bad architectural decisions, not because claude code goes HAL-9000 on you every other day.
A calculator applications is ironically one of the few things an AI can actually write for you. Just prompt it right. The scope is small, examples exist. It can write the unit tests for you, it can write the documentation. It can even show you how to use valgrind to fix that leak.
Complex stuff is where it breaks in my experience.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday October 11, @10:57AM
> VS Code: 96GB memory leaks through SSH connections
Any metric which quantifies how much memory leakage is clearly stupid. By construction, memory leakage is infinite. That's the whole point.
What the hell does "leaks through SSH connections" mean anyway? Is our RAM being piped down the tubes?
I didn't RTFA.