Baseload power is functionally extinct:
Much has been made of the notion that "renewables can't supply baseload power". This line suggests we need to replace Australia's ageing coal fleet with new coal or nuclear. The fact of the matter is that, already, "baseload" is an outdated concept and baseload generators face extinction.
Traditional utility grid management suggests there are three types of load: baseload, shoulder, and peak. Baseload is underlying 24/7 energy demand. Peak load is regular, but short-lived periods of high demand and shoulder loads are what lie in between. Under this model, system planning is straightforward – assign different types of energy generation to the different loads according to the price and qualitative characteristics.
Traditional, simple dispatch of generation technologies according to cost and flexibility
Historically in Australia, coal supplies most baseload demand since it is relatively cheap and very slow to ramp its output up or down. In some countries, baseload is met with nuclear since it is even less flexible than coal, but only two countries generate more than 50% of their energy from nuclear.
With the roles of different generators clearly delineated, power planners' jobs are much easier in this idealised system than today's grid.
In a system with lots of solar, prices fall dramatically at around midday because solar has no fuel cost. Because much of Australian solar is on rooftops, grid demand also falls. For those hours, baseload generators must either operate at a loss or shut down. Continuing to generate produces more energy than the grid requires at very low or negative prices. This is not a conscious choice—it is the structure of the market that the cheapest bid gets dispatched first.
In practice, most baseload generators are simply not capable of ramping up and down fast enough – they must bear loss-making prices in the middle of the day and try to make it up with high prices at peak periods. Moreover, this daily up/down ramp (called "load-following") brings efficiency losses and extra maintenance costs.
The situation in modern Australia – because baseload generators cannot be turned off, cheap solar is curtailed in the middle of the day.
As solar increases, this dynamic makes baseload generators impractical and unprofitable. Already, this is the situation in South Australia – in the last week of Winter 2024, SA ran on more than 100% net renewables. SA is instantaneously meeting 100% of demand from solar alone most days. It is no surprise that SA's last coal-fired power plant shut nearly a decade ago, in 2016, after years of being operated only seasonally.
The rest of Australia has not yet caught up to SA and Tasmania in terms of renewables and there is still a case for coal in the national energy market. However, the trend in solar uptake is abundantly clear and there will be no economic case for coal in just a few short years' time anywhere in Australia.
Excess energy in the middle of the day is useless if no-one wants to use it or if they want to use it overnight; this is where firming is required. When variable renewables are paired with enough storage or back-up power, it is called "firm". For a utility grid, this means large amounts of storage such as batteries and pumped hydro energy storage, as well as flexible generation such as hydro and possibly open cycle gas turbines.
In our transitioning grid, baseload generators run at a loss in the day while storage offtakes cheap solar to sell at peak times. This is called energy arbitrage —buying low and selling high — and it is extremely profitable. It is tempting to think this arrangement could continue, but it cannot. As more batteries come online, the economics of baseload generators gets worse.
We are set for a storage surge as:
utility batteries come online, electric vehicles ingrate with the grid, Albanese offers household battery subsidies, and battery prices continue to plummet. In this future, midday energy is still practically free because storage cannot consume it all and peak power prices are reduced because of battery arbitrage. Without profitable peak power prices, the economics of baseload generation are well and truly dead.
Power-hungry data centres have been meeting planning roadblocks because they consume more power than local infrastructure can handle. Rather than waiting for third parties to build out infrastructure, big tech companies want to take matters into their own hands. The possibility of big tech companies commissioning or commandeering nuclear reactors to supply new data centres with 24/7 power has created a media buzz.
It is unlikely that a self-reliant data centre would look to 100% renewables. This is not because renewables are unreliable, it is because firming renewables is easier at larger scales – wide geography helps to smooth out locally variable weather. Although nuclear is the most expensive option, big tech has cash to burn. The bigger hurdle to new nuclear is a 10-year-plus build timeline.
But whether or not data centres adopt nuclear is irrelevant for civil electricity because utility electricity grids are not data centres. If big tech builds nuclear to power data centres, it neither proves nor disproves that that technology is a good option for the whole grid.
Peter Dutton, if he succeeds in the upcoming election, faces an uphill battle to enact his nuclear energy policy. Not only must he overturn federal and state bans on nuclear power, he has to figure out how they would make money. If Dutton were to build a nuclear plant, it would require a forever-subsidy to compete in the market.
The industry is aware of this. Daniel Westerman, chief executive of the market operator AEMO, was recently quoted as saying: "Australia's operational paradigm is no longer 'baseload-and-peaking." AEMO has said competition from renewables is a key reason why coal has been retiring faster than announced.
The market is aware, and the industry is aware that baseload is not endangered, it is already functionally extinct. If the Coalition do build a nuclear power plant, Australian taxpayers will be the proud owners of an unprofitable, uncompetitive, expensive and unsellable liability.
by VLM on Saturday October 11, @03:13PM
The article is a pretty accurate semi-technical summary of past and present.
My prediction for the future is the grid will have to bifurcate and you'll get one "almost grid" with constant base load point destination and constant generation (data centers, refineries, nukes, coal plants) and the other "grid" is going to have a lot of distributed storage.
Two open questions about the future:
Who will own/finance the distributed storage? I donno that is not clear yet. I see no need in paying a middleman to own the battery for my phone or my car. My office or my kitchen requires pretty small storage a couple KWh/week at most. HVAC needs a LOT more power, even with a natgas furnace just the air blower alone is a big fraction of a HP, more or less 24x7 it adds up. More thermal mass in my house, all houses should have thick masonry walls that take forever to heat up or cool down so random occasional distribution of power will work?
There will be much turmoil over costs, which will probably explode for everyone. Storage is expensive for the small users and the economy of scale of everyone on the grid will disappear for the large users, not to mention monopoly price wars. Is it really a "public" utility if only large data centers connect to the grid and everyone else has solar panels, batteries, and occasional charging help once in a while?
In terms of day to day life I think a pretty good analogy will be electric power will be like propane tanks "up north" some people own the tank, some rent, some don't use it much because they have a woodburning stove, you'll call a truck to "top it off" a couple times a year or you'll be on a "top it off" truck route every month or so, it'll be a bother but not TOO bad. Propane is probably overall more expensive overall system wide than living in town where you just plug in to natgas pipes, but worth it to not live in town LOL.
I have investment interests in "the grid" and its going to get weird in the next few decades. In Aus with mass immigration to replace the legacy population and near total bans on construction to match the invasion, they might be the first previously first world country to lose the grid permanently.. You want AC you run a generator in your back yard of your favela like the 3rd world does .. which is what they seem to be trying to transition to in general anyway, so I suspect they'll be aggressive about the end of public electrification being "a good thing".
by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @04:56PM
> More thermal mass in my house, all houses should have thick masonry walls that take forever to heat up or cool down so random occasional distribution of power will work?
Updating the grid with storage (etc) is going to be a big job and take years or decades. But that's nothing like trying to update the housing stock, that will take a century...
Our house (Great Lakes area) is an early 1960s brick ranch, full thickness bricks on the outside. Lots of thermal mass, but the mass is *outside* the nominal insulation in the 2x4 frame inside walls. Windows are double layer "thermopane" and most now have a 3rd layer of internal plastic film, which makes a big difference in reducing window condensation in the winter, proof that the film has improved the window insulation performance. I added an extra foot of fiberglass insulation on the attic floor (18" / 450mm total), so we're pretty well isolated from the attic temp year around.
In the summer, the result is a very obvious delay--on summer sunny days we have to turn on the AC about 8pm or 9pm when the inside temp starts to creep up. It runs for a few hours before we go to bed.
Unfortunately for us, the cheap rate for off-peak (nighttime) power here doesn't start until midnight, so it's no help at all.
Looking to the future with more solar on our local grid (currently the utility says 3%), the potential low cost of power around noon won't help us either, since we don't need the AC until evening.
by aafcac on Saturday October 11, @07:36PM
Around here adding thermal mass would likely increase the amount of energy used for cooling as most people here ventilate their houses at night when the air is usually cooler than what an AC can easily manage.If the house itself is releasing heat into the living space too long into the evening, then it shortens the period for the things in the living space to shed their energy into the air and the air to ventilate outside before the outside temp rises above an acceptable level.
by tom2tec on Saturday October 11, @08:30PM
All this misses the real point which is we don't need the grid we have when solar is so decentralized. What we need is local storage so most buildings don't need the grid except for backup and minor occasional high usage. With passive and active solar building design, heat pumps and heat exchangers, R60 insulation, and EVs that serve as storage, most building could be almost net zero usage or give and take from a local subgrid.It's wasteful to move electricity long distances. It should only be done when necessary, not just so Big Energy can overcharge people for power or heating.
by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @05:19PM
from tfa,
> Peak load is regular, but short-lived periods of high demand
Then what should we call *irregular* high demand? Near me there a company that specializes in large physical testing. They have a large trans sonic (roughly Mach 1) wind tunnel, when they turn it on full blast the motors total 25,000 hp or something over 18 megawatts. I believe this is more than the base load of the medium-sized city nearby. Obviously they notify the local utility and coordinate when they are going to start testing...but the usage is not easily predicted, tests take different amounts of time and the changeover (down time) to the next model configuration is also variable.
You might think that wind tunnels are obsolete with computational fluid dynamics replacing them...but the reality is that there is *more* demand for wind tunnel time as CFD proliferates. Once someone finds an interesting solution in CFD, they need to validate it.
by aafcac on Saturday October 11, @07:45PM
I'm looking forward to sodium based batteries being a common thing. A decent UPS installed between the building and the grid could help significantly in terms of evening out the power demand and from what I can tell, they're fairly efficient and it could always be set up so that it's bypassed when charged or only used during times right before and during those high demand times.
by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @06:44PM
