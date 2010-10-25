from the living-history dept.
David C Brock interviewed Ken Thompson for the Computer History Museum. It's a long interview with a video with a written transcript. The video is just over 4.5 hours long. The transcript weighs in at 64 pages as a downloadable PDF locked behind a CPU- and RAM-chewing web app.
This is an oral history interview with Ken Thompson, created in partnership by the Association for Computing Machinery and the Computer History Museum, in connection with his A.M. Turing Award in 1983. The interview begins with Thompson's family background and youth, detailing the hobbies he pursued intently from electronics and radio projects, to music, cars, and chess. He describes his experience at the University of California, Berkeley, and his deepening engagement with computers and computer programming there.
The interview then moves to his recruitment to the Bell Telephone Laboratories, and his experience of the Multics project. Thompson next describes his development of Unix and, with Dennis Ritchie, the programming language C. He describes the development of Unix and the Unix community at Bell Labs, and then details his work using Unix for the Number 5 Electronic Switching System. Thompson details his Turing Award lecture, the work on compromised compilers that led to it, and his views on computer security.
Next, he details his career in computer chess and work he did for Bell Labs artist Lillian Schwartz. Thompson describes his work on the Plan 9 operating system at Bell Labs with Rob Pike, and his efforts to create a digital music archive. He then details his post Bell Labs career at Entrisphere and then Google, including his role in Google Books and the creation of the Go programming language.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EY6q5dv_B-o
In the 1960s-1970s, Ken Thompson co-invented the UNIX operating system along with Dennis Ritchie at Bell Labs. He also worked on the language B, the operating system Plan 9, and the language Go. He and Ritchie won the Turing Award. He now works at Google. He's interviewed by Brian Kernighan of "K&R" fame.
This talk took place May 4, 2019. Videography courtesy of @thegurumeditation (Facebook), @thegurumeditate (Twitter)
[Ed note: We generally do not post stories that are strictly video-sourced, but given the stature of the participants in the programming world, I decided to make an exception. If videos are not interesting to you, please wait a bit and another story will be along before too long.]
A brief walk down memory lane about Unix and its beginning:
The world today runs on Linux. Billions of mobile phones and servers today run Linux. But before Linux, there was Unix, and without it, Linux would not have existed today.
Unix's origin can be traced back to the moon landing days. In 1965, three famous institutions started a joint venture to create an operating system that could serve multiple users and share data and resources.
They are the famous Bell Telephone Laboratories, the General Electric Company and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This project or the joint venture is called "Multics" – an acronym for "Multiplex Information and Computing Service".
But, the project did not see much success. Unfortunately. Due to complexity and poor outcome, Bell Labs discontinued the project.
Ken Thomson from Bell Labs, who worked in Multics, started afresh. He started writing a new operating system for an ancient computer PDP-7 of Digital Equipment Corporation. Later, Dennis Ritchie joined, and they created a hierarchical file system, device files, command line interpreter and processes. This is how the Unix was born, named by another member of the Multics project – Brian Kernighan.
canopic jug writes:
The 1517 Fund has an article exploring why Bell Labs worked so well, and what is lacking in today's society to recreate such a research environment:
There have been non-profit and corporate giants with larger war chests than Ma Bell. AT&T started Bell Labs when its revenue was under $13 B (current USD). During the great depression, when Mervin Kelly laid the foundation for the lab, AT&T's revenue was $22 B (current USD).
Inflation adjusted, Google has made more than AT&T did at Bell Labs' start since 2006. Microsoft, 1996. Apple, 1992.
Each has invested in research. None have a Bell Labs.
Academia's worse. Scientists at the height of their careers spend more time writing grants than doing research. Between 1975 and 2005, the amount of time scientists at top tier universities spent on research declined by 20%. Time spent on paperwork increased by 100%. To quote the study, "experienced secular decline in research time, on the order of 10h per week." 2
[...] Reportedly, Kelly and others would hand people problems and then check in a few years later.3 Most founders and executives I know balk at this idea. After all, "what's stopping someone from just slacking off?" Kelly would contend that's the wrong question to ask. The right question is, "Why would you expect information theory from someone who needs a babysitter?"
Micromanagement and quantification also take their toll.
(2017) US Companies are Investing Less in Science
