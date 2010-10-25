from the stand-up-to-bullies dept.
Last week the U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon produced the latest attack on academia, "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education," which was addressed to a small group of well known US universities. If you missed it, there is a description at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compact_for_Academic_Excellence_in_Higher_Education
Today (10/10/2025) MIT was the first of the group to reject the offer. Here is the letter from MIT's president, https://orgchart.mit.edu/letters/regarding-compact
It's not long and worth a read, here is the punch line,
In our view, America's leadership in science and innovation depends on independent thinking and open competition for excellence. In that free marketplace of ideas, the people of MIT gladly compete with the very best, without preferences. Therefore, with respect, we cannot support the proposed approach to addressing the issues facing higher education.
And here's one of her bullet points,
MIT opens its doors to the most talented students regardless of their family's finances. Admissions are need-blind. Incoming undergraduates whose families earn less than $200,000 a year pay no tuition. Nearly 88% of our last graduating class left MIT with no debt for their education. We make a wealth of free courses and low-cost certificates available to any American with an internet connection. Of the undergraduate degrees we award, 94% are in STEM fields. And in service to the nation, we cap enrollment of international undergraduates at roughly 10%.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Saturday October 11, @06:21PM (12 children)
Could TFS have possibly taken the minimal effort to include what it is about the compact MIT is objecting to?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday October 11, @06:24PM (9 children)
Could you read the link that is included in the TFS? It actually says that the response 'is not very long'. I am sure you will manage.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @06:56PM (4 children)
WHOOSH!!!!
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Saturday October 11, @07:06PM (3 children)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Saturday October 11, @07:47PM (1 child)
What a load of crap. Trump & Co are not trying to fix anything. They are just finishing what they started.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Saturday October 11, @08:08PM
Yes and I blame the idiots that have been voting for those anti-government, anti-tax nutjobs. They then get in there and intentionally destroy as much stuff as they can and when they run the next time, they point to the destruction and say "See, I told you that the government can't do anything right."
Unfortunately, all of the national media is right wing media and the Democratic establishment has allowed itself to be coopted enough that voting for them is mostly a vote for slowing the progress towards complete fascism, rather than a vote against it in most cases. Actual Democrats that are opposed to this aren't common enough to make any real difference at the federal level.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by janrinok on Saturday October 11, @08:01PM (1 child)
Your first 2 quotes were on-topic, and then you went into private rant mode.
I am neither a Trump hater nor supporter. I think the man is a crook and totally dishonest, but I guess that could be said of many politicians. He is obviously suffering from several medical issues which, had they been seen in any previous president, would have had people baying for him to be replaced.
I also think that he has done America great harm internationally - I don't care whether you love him in the USA. America will take a long time to be respected around the world in the same way again, if ever. And don't come to help Europe if you are going to have armed forces that no longer accept the Geneva Conventions, or Rules of Engagement. You have nearly reached rock bottom if that is how you wish your forces to behave.
I don't read US media - why should I? How do you judge that European media is "is severely skewed by very biased "news""? Which European sources are you referring to? In which languages? Have you read them yourself?
This is a discussion site for English-speaking people from anywhere in the world. You have been with us for long enough to know that. We have community members who join in discussions from most continents. I trust that you will never in future comment on any story that has a connection with anywhere outside of the USA so that you do not give a very biased and mistaken view of what that country is doing.
The submission was received from a long time North American community member who hasn't expressed any strong political views as far as I can recall, but like everyone else he is entitled to hold them. I don't think that he is using this story to express them. The topic is Careers and Education which I think is perfectly reasonable.
And what does affordable housing have to do with any of this? The rising accommodation costs are caused by exactly the same thing as in the USA - landlords and investment funds buying up property to exploit the market. I belong to a family with mixed ethnic and religious beliefs. It is not a cause of any friction - we can celebrate more holidays though!
I am assuming that your outburst is because what you now see happening (not in your town but in many others) is not what you were expecting when the current batch of politicians were elected. Troops on the streets, thugs masquerading as law enforcement but having no accountability for their actions, that sort of thing. Perhaps you are now suspecting that there is something wrong with what it happening? That's OK, stick in your journal and we can discuss it. It has nothing to do with Education though.
(Score: 1, Funny) by whatnow on Saturday October 11, @08:24PM
>> totally dishonest, but I guess that could be said of many politicians
Where on earth did you get idea that from?
Oh, a mayor from a local town is doing some time for collecting parking meter money and depositing it into his personal bank account, selling town office furniture on Facebook Marketplace, and having the town employees renovate his house.
I talked to somebody who lives there, and he says everybody there really likes him and this was a shock.
(Score: 0) by whatnow on Saturday October 11, @08:05PM
New York had an idea in the 1980s, more about homeless than immigrants, but similar problem to solve (IMHO):
In the 1980s, in response to plans of New York City to open new homeless shelters amidst Staten Island's residential neighborhoods, some of the potentially affected residents proposed a never-implemented plan to construct a homeless shelter on Hoffman Island, Swinburne Island or both.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hoffman_Island [wikipedia.org]
They have the Isle of Wight over there, perhaps use that?
(Score: 0) by whatnow on Saturday October 11, @07:51PM
A valid point, but is that even in the article itself?
6 bullet points any of which could have been addressed directly.
I am not saying the response from MIT is wrong, some interesting and nice to read stuff in there.
But not sure I really got specific point other than 'we want our independence' from the government (and to sell stuff to them).
#1 Publishing test results based on race, national origin and sex for all applicants
Not sure what to make of that, could be interesting data?
#2 forbidding disruptions affecting classes and libraries, and prohibiting demonstrators from heckling or accosting students.
I'm older, when I went to university the uk govt paid tuition fees, and if you behave badly, the uni admin just threaten to send you back home to mummy and daddy.
That kept most of us in line, student protests were not a thing, but there were student union meetings where people could give their viewpoints in an organized, civilized way.
#3 seems to make sense, but my brain cannot parse the last sentences in quotes, a steadfast what?
#4 I think that just says 'the university might not reflect your personal opinion, so post your personal views on your own facebook, not on the universities'
IDK.
#5 calls for published accountability based on measuring changes in grading across time and across institutions
Across institutions could be an objection by MIT, based on the independence mentioned in the response?
#6 seems to be about not letting trans girls into biological girls bathrooms and locker rooms.
I can't really argue with that, anybody who has a daughter, girlfriend or wife might agree
...
#10 University leaders will certify compliance to the compact annually,
So they get an annual compacting.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 11, @08:11PM
> Could TFS have possibly taken the minimal effort to include what it is about the compact MIT is objecting to?
Anon submitter here, please don't blame the messenger (the SN editor). I didn't include much about the Compact (Cap "C") because that was last week's news...and given that SN is a news site, I (mistakenly?) assumed that people here would have seen recent news and commentary on the Compact. I thought it was obvious that MIT objected to the portions of the Compact that have the executive branch micromanaging several aspects of university policy. Instead I quoted a section of the MIT reply that pointed out that MIT is already meeting or exceeding many of the proposals in the Compact.
Here's an interesting (and somewhat longer) look at the reasons for having a new compact (lowercase "c") between gov't and universities--
https://ash.harvard.edu/articles/why-im-excited-about-the-white-houses-proposal-for-a-higher-ed-compact/ [harvard.edu]
The author doesn't support the current Compact from the Trump Dep't of Education. Instead the author digs into the roots of the gov't support of universities going back to post WWII and how it developed. Then proposes that a new compact be proposed by a large collaboration between many universities, and, eventually with Congress (not the Executive). Also notes that the last update to the congressional Higher Education Act was 2008, nothing since...and multiple prior updates were at 8-12 year intervals, so this is overdue.