As the video demonstration of this process shows, this made it possible to extract spoken words from an eavesdropped data stream that at first sounded impossibly muffled.

"Through our Mic-E-Mouse pipeline, vibrations detected by the mouse on the victim user's desk are transformed into comprehensive audio, allowing an attacker to eavesdrop on confidential conversations," the researchers wrote.

Moreover, they said, this type of attack would be undetectable by defenders: "This process is stealthy since the vibrations signals collection is invisible to the victim user and does not require high privileges on the attacker's side."

[...] However, there are important caveats that limit the scope of Mic-E-Mouse. The noise level of the environment being eavesdropped upon must be low, with desks no more than 3cm thick, and with the mouse mostly stationary to isolate voice vibrations.

The researchers also used mice with a DPI of at least 20,000, significantly above that of the average mouse in use today.

Under real-world conditions, extracting voice data would be possible but challenging. Attackers would likely only be able to capture some conversation, rather than everything being said.

Another weakness is that defending against it wouldn't be difficult: using a rubber pad or mouse mat under a mouse would stop vibrations from being picked up.