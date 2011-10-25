Covert Eavesdropping through Computer Mice
High-Performance Optical Sensors in Mice expose a critical vulnerability — one where confidential user speech can be leaked. Attackers can exploit these sensors' ever-increasing polling rate and sensitivity to emulate a makeshift microphone and covertly eavesdrop on unsuspecting users. We present an attack vector that capitalizes on acoustic vibrations propagated through the user's work surface, and we show that existing consumer-grade mice can detect these vibrations. However, the collected signal is low-quality and suffers from non-uniform sampling, a non-linear frequency response, and extreme quantization. We introduce Mic-E-Mouse, a pipeline consisting of successive signal processing and machine learning techniques to overcome these challenges and achieve intelligible reconstruction of user speech. We measure Mic-E-Mouse against consumer-grade sensors on the VCTK and AudioMNIST speech datasets, and we achieve an SI-SNR increase of +19𝑑𝐵, a Speaker-Recognition accuracy of 80% on the automated tests and a WER of 16.79% on the human study
High-end computer mice can be used to eavesdrop on the voice conversations of nearby PC users, researchers from the University of California, Irvine, have shown in a new proof-of-concept demonstration.
Given the catchy name 'Mic-E-Mouse' (Microphone-Emulating Mouse), the ingenious technique outlined in Invisible Ears at Your Fingertips: Acoustic Eavesdropping via Mouse Sensors is based on the discovery that some optical mice pick up incredibly small sound vibrations reaching them through the desk surfaces on which they are being used.
These vibrations could then be captured by different types of software on PC, Mac or Linux computers, including non-privileged 'user space' programs such as web browsers or games engines or, failing that, privileged components at OS kernel level.
Although the captured signals were inaudible at first, the team were able to enhance them using Wiener and neural network statistical filtering to boost signal strength relative to noise.
As the video demonstration of this process shows, this made it possible to extract spoken words from an eavesdropped data stream that at first sounded impossibly muffled.
"Through our Mic-E-Mouse pipeline, vibrations detected by the mouse on the victim user's desk are transformed into comprehensive audio, allowing an attacker to eavesdrop on confidential conversations," the researchers wrote.
Moreover, they said, this type of attack would be undetectable by defenders: "This process is stealthy since the vibrations signals collection is invisible to the victim user and does not require high privileges on the attacker's side."
[...] However, there are important caveats that limit the scope of Mic-E-Mouse. The noise level of the environment being eavesdropped upon must be low, with desks no more than 3cm thick, and with the mouse mostly stationary to isolate voice vibrations.
The researchers also used mice with a DPI of at least 20,000, significantly above that of the average mouse in use today.
Under real-world conditions, extracting voice data would be possible but challenging. Attackers would likely only be able to capture some conversation, rather than everything being said.
Another weakness is that defending against it wouldn't be difficult: using a rubber pad or mouse mat under a mouse would stop vibrations from being picked up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 12, @02:38AM (1 child)
But when I go look at the video - they have a mouse on top of a pad or CD that's stuck on what seems to be a cardboard box. And the whole thing is rigged so that when words are spoken the mouse pointer visibly wiggles.
You should be OK from the stuff if conversations aren't preventing your screensaver lock from auto triggering.
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Sunday October 12, @04:34AM
Do all computers still have a small speaker to beep when it doesn't boot etc.?
Anyway, it's much easier and I assume more reliable to hack a speaker and turn it into a microphone since a speaker and a microphone are fundamentally the same thing. Use the right tool for the job /s
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday October 12, @03:23AM
Including the team meetings and shitposting on S/N (like I'm doing now)
