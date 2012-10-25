Skywatchers, rejoice. This month, not one but two comets are set to soar into our night skies for your viewing pleasure.

The two comets, C/2025 R2 (SWAN) and C/2025 A6 (Lemmon), were both discovered in 2025. The celestial visitors are gearing up for a close flyby of Earth in October, becoming more visible as they approach our planet. SWAN will be closest to Earth on October 19, while Lemmon is set for its own close approach on October 21. Both icy comets may even be visible to the naked eye around that time.

Astronomers spotted Lemmon in January using the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter observatory in Arizona's Santa Catalina Mountains. The comet was speeding toward the inner solar system at speeds up to 130,000 miles per hour (209,000 kilometers per hour).

Later in September, amateur astronomer Vladimir Bezugly discovered comet SWAN in images from the SWAN instrument on NASA's SOHO satellite. The comet became significantly brighter as it emerged from the Sun's direction.

At its closest approach, SWAN will be at a distance of approximately 24 million miles (39 million kilometers) from our planet, or about a quarter of the distance between the Sun and Earth. SWAN is now at a brightness magnitude of around 5.9, according to EarthSky. The unexpectedly bright comet is currently in the southern skies, but it is slowly moving north, according to NASA.

Following SWAN's closest approach, comet Lemmon will be right behind. The comet will be about half the distance between the Sun and Earth before rounding the Sun on November 8. From there, it will begin its next journey around the star. Lemmon will continue to brighten as it approaches the Sun, but it will likely stay visible, and possibly become even brighter, around October 31 to November 1, according to EarthSky.