Teachers need to be scientists themselves, experimenting and measuring the impact of powerful AI products on education:
American technologists have been telling educators to rapidly adopt their new inventions for over a century. In 1922, Thomas Edison declared that in the near future, all school textbooks would be replaced by film strips, because text was 2% efficient, but film was 100% efficient. Those bogus statistics are a good reminder that people can be brilliant technologists, while also being inept education reformers.
I think of Edison whenever I hear technologists insisting that educators have to adopt artificial intelligence as rapidly as possible to get ahead of the transformation that's about to wash over schools and society.
At MIT, I studythe history and future of education technology, and I have never encountered an example of a school system – a country, state or municipality – that rapidly adopted a new digital technology and saw durable benefits for their students. The first districts to encourage students to bring mobile phones to class did not better prepare youth for the future than schools that took a more cautious approach. There is no evidence that the first countries to connect their classrooms to the internet stand apart in economic growth, educational attainment or citizen well-being.
New education technologies are only as powerful as the communities that guide their use. Opening a new browser tab is easy; creating the conditions for good learning is hard.
It takes years for educators to develop new practices and norms, for students to adopt new routines, and for families to identify new support mechanisms in order for a novel invention to reliably improve learning. But as AI spreads through schools, both historical analysis and new research conducted with K-12 teachers and students offer some guidance on navigating uncertainties and minimizing harm.
[...] Today, there is a cottage industry of consultants, keynoters and "thought leaders" traveling the country purporting to train educators on how to use AI in schools. National and international organizations publish AI literacy frameworks claiming to know what skills students need for their future. Technologists invent apps that encourage teachers and students to use generative AI as tutors, as lesson planners, as writing editors, or as conversation partners. These approaches have about as much evidential support today as the CRAAP test did when it was invented.
There is a better approach than making overconfident guesses: rigorously testing new practices and strategies and only widely advocating for the ones that have robust evidence of effectiveness. As with web literacy, that evidence will take a decade or more to emerge.
But there's a difference this time. AI is what I have called an "arrival technology." AI is not invited into schools through a process of adoption, like buying a desktop computer or smartboard – it crashes the party and then starts rearranging the furniture. That means schools have to do something. Teachers feel this urgently. Yet they also need support: Over the past two years, my team has interviewed nearly 100 educators from across the U.S., and one widespread refrain is "don't make us go it alone."
[...] First, regularly remind students and teachers that anything schools try – literacy frameworks, teaching practices, new assessments – is a best guess. In four years, students might hear that what they were first taught about using AI has since proved to be quite wrong. We all need to be ready to revise our thinking.
Second, schools need to examine their students and curriculum, and decide what kinds of experiments they'd like to conduct with AI. Some parts of your curriculum might invite playfulness and bold new efforts, while others deserve more caution.
[...] Third, when teachers do launch new experiments, they should recognize that local assessment will happen much faster than rigorous science. Every time schools launch a new AI policy or teaching practice, educators should collect a pile of related student work that was developed before AI was used during teaching. If you let students use AI tools for formative feedback on science labs, grab a pile of circa-2022 lab reports. Then, collect the new lab reports. Review whether the post-AI lab reports show an improvement on the outcomes you care about, and revise practices accordingly.
Between local educators and the international community of education scientists, people will learn a lot by 2035 about AI in schools. We might find that AI is like the web, a place with some risks but ultimately so full of important, useful resources that we continue to invite it into schools. Or we might find that AI is like cellphones, and the negative effects on well-being and learning ultimately outweigh the potential gains, and thus are best treated with more aggressive restrictions.
Everyone in education feels an urgency to resolve the uncertainty around generative AI. But we don't need a race to generate answers first – we need a race to be right.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Monday October 13, @09:04PM (1 child)
This is an interesting article which echoes similar findings as other articles on this subject. Not every problem requires an AI or computer solution. Reminds me of the saying: Abraham Maslow, said, "If the only tool you have is a hammer, you tend to see every problem as a nail."
I think that technology in the classrooms is more of a distraction than a teaching aid. That said, there might be appropriate use cases.
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday October 13, @09:28PM
Oddly, I think the key here is the word "tool". Things that amplify, extend, and complement human capabilities, rather than replacing them, seem to be where technology has worked in education -- pen/cils, black/whiteboards, overhead/projectors, microphones, sound systems, and so forth can help a lot, with less of a replacement of human skills (being able to draw large pictures, voice projection during oration). Other stuff seems more like a technology in search of an application.