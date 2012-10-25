from the sometimes-gov't-developments-do-work dept.
It's so common to hear that the gov't can't possibly do anything right, or for a good price, that many people believe it was always true. Here is a counter example to discuss:
https://theconversation.com/believe-it-or-not-there-was-a-time-when-the-us-government-built-beautiful-homes-for-working-class-americans-to-deal-with-a-housing-shortage-253512
In 1918, as World War I intensified overseas, the U.S. government embarked on a radical experiment: It quietly became the nation's largest housing developer, designing and constructing more than 80 new communities across 26 states in just two years.
These weren't hastily erected barracks or rows of identical homes. They were thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, complete with parks, schools, shops and sewer systems. In just two years, this federal initiative provided housing for almost 100,000 people.
Few Americans are aware that such an ambitious and comprehensive public housing effort ever took place. Many of the homes are still standing today.
Alongside housing construction, the Housing Corporation invested in critical infrastructure. Engineers installed over 649,000 feet of modern sewer and water systems, ensuring that these new communities set a high standard for sanitation and public health.
Attention to detail extended inside the homes. Architects experimented with efficient interior layouts and space-saving furnishings, including foldaway beds and built-in kitchenettes. Some of these innovations came from private companies that saw the program as a platform to demonstrate new housing technologies.
One company, for example, designed fully furnished studio apartments with furniture that could be rotated or hidden, transforming a space from living room to bedroom to dining room throughout the day.
To manage the large scale of this effort, the agency developed and published a set of planning and design standards − the first of their kind in the United States. These manuals covered everything from block configurations and road widths to lighting fixtures and tree-planting guidelines. The standards emphasized functionality, aesthetics and long-term livability.
Architects and planners who worked for the Housing Corporation carried these ideas into private practice, academia and housing initiatives. Many of the planning norms still used today, such as street hierarchies, lot setbacks and mixed-use zoning, were first tested in these wartime communities.
And many of the planners involved in experimental New Deal community projects, such as Greenbelt, Maryland, had worked for or alongside Housing Corporation designers and planners. Their influence is apparent in the layout and design of these communities.
The USA has another housing crunch now, partly (I've read) due to private capital bidding up the prices of many houses/apartments and turning them into rental units--makes a nice rate of return for the investors, but sucks for everyone else. While I have no expectations that the current administration (and their history with high end developments) would consider anything like this, it might be something to work toward in a few years, after the next election?
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Tuesday October 14, @01:45AM
Since Reagan and Thatcher we swallowed the myth that private enterprise was more efficient, that the market would solve all of humanity's troubles.
Private enterprise is pursuing profits and the market has no place for anything that can't be traded. Quoting from an old game "he Morgans fear what may not be purchased, for a trader cannot comprehend a thing that is priceless." (Alpha Centauri by Sid Meier).
Health and (social) housing should not be a for profit business. The same goes for roads, fire departments, police and courts. Sure, you can have private roads and security; sure you can have private hospitals and McMansions, and even private courts (called arbitration) but that is for the rich. The rest of us should be able to access those services (yes, housing is a service) with minimal cost and that is possible only thru government programs.
I hope this example helps clarify that no, government programs are not charity or handouts. If you play golf (or bowling), you have a handicap. The better player have little or no handicap, worse players have higher handicaps. It makes the game fair: the so-so player can, with some luck on a good day, beat a good player. It does not guarantee that the bad player wins, it simply gives him a fighting chance. And handicap does not mean a bad player will forever be a bad player. Of course, he'll practice and get better and then have a lower handicap. It is about leveling the field, not about charity.