CRM giant Salesforce has been hacked affecting Qantas and other large corporations. While Salesforce claims to be number 1 in the world, a big claim in the presence of SAP and Microsoft, this recent hack shows that no system is completely secure. More than a billion records have been stolen from the 39 companies, including the Qantas Frequent Flyers program, Toyota, Disney, McDonalds, and HBO Max. Hackers have threatened to release this personal data unless Salesforce pay a ransom.

Problem is that when you start paying ransoms you don't stop paying.

Updates:

• Salesforce refuses to submit to extortion demands linked to hacking campaigns

• Hackers leak Qantas data containing 5 million customer records after ransom deadline passes