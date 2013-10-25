from the next-up-fighting-proprietary-data-formats dept.
Tom's Hardware is reporting on a project by Cambridge University to rescue data trapped on old floppy disks. Magnetic media only lasts a decade or so under optimal, climate controlled storage conditions. So this task is much more fundamental than just pushing the old disks into off-the-shelf drives.
Led by the library's digital preservation team, the project aims to document and formalize best practices for floppy disk recovery, encompassing cleaning and handling methods, as well as imaging workloads. It's also pulling in expertise from the retro-computing community, whose trial-and-error techniques are often the only reason legacy formats still survive.
You can forget those cheap USB floppy drives you can buy online. Cambridge's preservationists don't just mount disks and hope for the best; they sample the raw magnetic signal itself. Specialized hardware, such as the KryoFlux and open-hardware Greaseweazle interfaces, captures the flux transitions — the tiny changes in polarity that encode data — and reconstructs the file structure later in software. This flux-level imaging process enables archivists to recover non-PC formats and identify weak or damaged sectors that would otherwise remain unread.
This project only addresses the matter of hardware, so far. Although that is important on its own when working for preservation, much of the data will turn out to be trapped in proprietary or DRM'd formats. Thus draconian copyright laws can impose an unnecessary non-technical barrier to the final steps of legally retrieving the data and bringing it to a usable form.
Related Stories
The last man selling floppy disks says he still receives orders from airlines:
Do you remember floppy disks? The archaic storage device used to ruled computers of the 1980s and 1990s, but a good number of you reading this may have never seen or used one before. Surprisingly though, they still hold a place in one specific and unlikely setting: airlines.
Long before the days of SSDs, USB drives, or even CD and DVDs, floppy disks used to rule the computer world. There's a high chance that you haven't used a floppy in a decade or two, if ever. The legacy medium was eventually replaced by newer and better technology until it simply fell into a state of complete extinction -- or so we thought.
Tom Persky, founder of floppydisk.com, doesn't agree with the idea that floppy disks are "useless" or "extinct." Tom regularly repairs, recycles, and sells floppy disks to anyone who may want their hands on the old technology. The site even has that old retro feel of old websites from the 1990s and early 2000s, as shown below.
[...] Workers in the medical field are also common visitors, as some devices used on patients still use floppy disks to this day, over 50 years after their invention. There's also people, whom he calls "hobbyists," who flock to the site to "buy 10, 20, or maybe 50 floppy disks." These groups of customers are certainly interesting, but Tom emphasizes one workplace that constantly purchases new floppy disks: airlines.
Airlines have a high demand for floppy disks, and they serve as a significant portion of Persky's sales through floppydisk.com. "Take the airline industry for example. Probably half of the air fleet in the world today is more than 20 years old and still uses floppy disks in the avionics. That's a huge consumer." To put that in context, in 2020, the total number of planes in the US commercial aircraft fleet was 7,690, and that number has likely grown since Aeroweb posted those numbers.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
I don't remember when I first started using a floppy disk in the mid-70s. It was either installing firmware on IBM S/370 mainframes or on a dedicated library workstation to create Library of Congress catalog records. Oh, the exciting life I've led! In either case, it would have been a single-sided, 8-inch floppy disk, which held an amazing 79.7 KiloBytes (KB) of data.
[...] As personal computers gained popularity in the 1970s, the floppy disk moved from my world of mainframes and workstations to PCs. There, it found its place as an affordable and accessible storage solution.
Then, in 1976, a guy named Steve Wozniak wanted to add a floppy drive to his next computer. His buddy, Steve Jobs, got a 5.25-inch floppy disk from Shugart's new company, Shugart Associates, in 1976, and after a lot of hacking, Woz got the first floppy drive to run on what would become the Apple II.
[...] It wasn't just major companies, either. Floppy disks enabled anyone to create and sell programs, which sparked the freeware and shareware movements. They also enabled people to share data easily for the first time. Long before we were using modems and Bulletin Board Systems (BBS) to share programs, pictures, and data, we would share them by "sneakerware." That is, literally walking the information from one computer to another by hand carrying disks.
[...] By the early 2000s, floppy disks had become increasingly rare, used primarily with legacy hardware and industrial equipment. Sony manufactured the last new floppy disk in 2011.
Despite its obsolescence, the floppy disk's legacy endures. Its iconic design has become a symbol of data storage, and the floppy disk icon still appears on many computer desktops as the file-saving symbol.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Japan's digital minister, Taro Kono, confirmed that the Japanese government has finally rid itself of floppy disks.
"We have won the war on floppy disks on June 28!" digital minister Taro Kono told Reuters on Wednesday.
Kono pledged in 2022 to eliminate law requiring floppy disks and CD-ROMs when sending data to the Japanese government. However, the decommissioning of the relic took another year and a half to be announced.
As of a few weeks ago, Japan's Digital Agency had removed 1,034 regulations that governed their use, leaving only one that was related to vehicle recycling.
Although it may seem futuristic in some respects, Japan still has a penchant for old tech, and not just floppy disks. Items like cash payments and fax machines complicate its reputation as well as its desires to lead in the tech sphere.
[...] Kono declaring victory over the retro squares comes as rumors swirl that he fancies himself the next president, who will be starting in September after the country's leadership election.
[...] A YouGov study conducted in 2018 when Kono was Foreign Minister found that two-thirds of British children aged six to 18 didn't even know what a floppy disk is.
A video filmed around that time shows children speculating that they might be from outer space, or perhaps a Victorian artifact.
https://martypc.blogspot.com/2024/08/pc-floppy-copy-protection-formaster.html
This is Part 1 of a series of articles investigating various PC floppy protections, as I get them working in MartyPC. It assumes you have a familiarity with the structure of a PC floppy disk and the basic operation of a PC floppy drive.
...
Formaster called their copy protection technology "Copy-Lock," a name which, unfortunately, several other producers of copy-protection technology used for entirely unrelated methods.
The Formaster flavor of Copy-Lock was not used exclusively on PC - the Series One supported many other different computers such as the Apple II and Commodore 64. Copy protection schemes on those platforms could be much more advanced. This article will specifically look at Copy-Lock as it appeared on the IBM PC platform.
https://martypc.blogspot.com/2024/08/pc-floppy-copy-protection-softguard.html
Softguard Systems was founded by Joseph Diodati, Paul Sachse and Ken Williams in 1983¹. The company went public in 1984, and by 1985 was one of the industry leaders in copy protection technology, although they produced a few other unrelated products as well.
Advertisements for their copy-protection product, SUPERLoK, were commonly seen in the classified sections of publications such as InfoWorld and PC Magazine.
The original Superlok product required professional disk duplication to lay down the requisite copy protection track. Eventually, Softguard would produce the "SUPERLoK KIT," which was writable with a standard PC floppy controller. An advertisement for the Kit can be seen above, left. The Kit version was aimed at smaller developers on a budget, and did not offer the same level of protection. This article will focus on the original Superlok product.
https://devblogs.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20040409-00/?p=39873
A friend of mine used to work on the development of the USB specification and subsequent implementation. One of the things that happens at these meetings is that hardware companies would show off the great USB hardware they were working on. It also gave them a chance to try out their hardware with various USB host manufacturers and operating systems to make sure everything worked properly together.
One of the earlier demonstrations was a company that was making USB floppy drives. The company representative talked about how well the drives were doing and mentioned that they make two versions, one for PCs and one for Macs.
"That's strange," the committee members thought to themselves. "Why are there separate PC and Mac versions? The specification is very careful to make sure that the same floppy drive works on both systems. You shouldn't need to make two versions."